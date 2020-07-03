Shipwrecks, sunken treasures in Maldives

Wreck diving, for many, is the ultimate experience. That being said, Maldives is an ideal destination for diving among caves, tunnels and shipwrecks.

Some of the most spectacular shipwrecks lie on the ocean floor of this tropical diving paradise. Divers can get to witness how marine ecosystems adapt to take over these sunken relics, and explore the sunken treasures beneath the deep blue sea.

Some of the noteworthy shipwreck diving spots are as below.

North Male Atoll has fascinating shipwrecks. The Victory Wreck is a cargo ship that lies on the southwestern side of Hulhulé.

The house reef at Angsana Ihuru has its own wreck too. It is called the Rannamaari, an obsolete sand-dredging ship that was deliberately submerged to facilitate wreck diving.

Keyodhoo in Vaavu Atoll has a wreck that is thought to be an Indonesian vessel that drifted empty into the atoll a few years ago. This is one of the most popular and most “Instagram worthy” sports to visit.

Kudhimaa Wreck is a medium sized steel wreck lying close to the Machafushi house reef. The wreck was purposely sunk to provide divers visiting the South Ari Atoll with a wreck. On and around it, you can find schools of bat fish, some puffer fish and the customary large lionfish. It is bursting with subjects for photographers.

The Shipyard is one of the biggest dive attractions in Lhaviyani atoll. There are two wrecks in this location which are 40 years old. While one of them sits upright, the other is on its side at about 30 metres below the water. They are home to a variety of fish and also a hangout for large pelagics, nurse sharks and grey reef sharks. This is another must-visit spot to add to your list.