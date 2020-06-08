New #FishForTomorrow campaign aims to promote responsible fishing in Maldives

Which one lives longer – a Giant Clam or a Blue Whale?

Today, on World Oceans Day, the Maldives Resilient Reefs project is launching FishForTomorrow.

The campaign aims to familiarise Maldivian people with species vulnerable to overexploitation found on coral reefs and educate citizens on how to fish responsibly — to make sure we all have ‘fish for tomorrow’.

This campaign is particularly timely.

Covid-19 has resulted in a loss of jobs. Now with less income and with more spare time on their hands, many have turned to fishing for food, income and leisure.

Unfortunately, it’s become clear that some remain unaware of vulnerable species such as giant clams and groupers.

Shaha Hashim, Maldives Project Manager says, “At the beginning of Covid-19 we saw photos shared on social media of people’s fishing trips. Some people were catching as many as 30 giant clams and 20 parrotfish in one go. This is unsustainable and damaging to the reefs.”

Ali Shareef, Laamu Research Assistant says, “Fishing is a way of life for us, but if we don’t fish in the right way, we could end up destroying our own reefs that we depend on so heavily for coastal protection, food and income.”

Running for four weeks, #FishForTomorrow aims to educate Maldivians why vulnerable species populations need careful management.

Vivienne Evans, Blue Marine Foundation’s International Project Manager says, “Most of us wouldn’t believe that a coral reef fish can live longer than a leopard but many of them do. Yet we exploit fish on astronomical scales by comparison. We can’t keep fishing in this way.”

Get involved and learn about the reef by playing this interactive game, or find out more by visiting the campaign’s website. You can also show your support for the campaign by sharing the hashtag #FishForTomorrow.

The Maldives Resilient Reefs project is Blue Marine Foundation’s project in the Maldives. The project aims to restore Maldivian coral reefs as climate resilient ecosystems for the benefit of people, the environment and the economies that depend on them.