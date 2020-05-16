Crown & Champa Resorts rolls out offers for post-coronavirus Maldives holidays

Though travel is halted for now, Crown & Champa Resorts (CCR) properties will be reopening their doors on July 1, and soon see guests experiencing their much anticipated Maldives holiday and hear their laughter.

Though planning travel right now might be riddled with uncertainty, CCR is constantly in touch with your favourite travel agents, as well as online travel agencies such as booking.com and Expedia. Its reservation departments are ready to clarify your queries to help you with your reservations.

For guests who are booking direct with the respective CCR resort, there is a wide range of early bird special offers into 2021.

You can now deposit 10 per cent of the booking value through credit card and make the balance payments via bank transfers or through your credit card closer to your travel date.

Innahura Maldives Resort

Save 40 per cent offer: Book before September 24; stay between July 1 and September 30.

20 per cent off early bird offer: Book before July 31; stay between either November 1 and December 19, or from January 7, 2021 to April 5, 2021.

20 per cent off early bird offer: Book before February 28, 2021; stay between April 6, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

Check out more offers from Innahura here.

Kuredu Island Resort & Spa

20 per cent off early bird offer: Book before July 31; stay between either November 1 and December 23, or from January 7, 2021 to April 5, 2021.

25 per cent off early bird offer: Book before February 28, 2021; stay between April 6, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

Check out more offers from Kuredu here.

Komandoo Island Resort & Spa

20 per cent off early bird offer: Book before July 31; stay between either November 1 and December 23, or from January 7, 2021 to April 5, 2021.

25 per cent off early bird offer: Book before February 28, 2021; stay between April 6, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

Check out more offers from Komandoo here.

Meeru Island Resort & Spa

20 per cent off early bird offer: Book before July 31; stay between November 1 and December 23.

20 per cent off early bird offer: Book before February 28, 2021; stay between April 6, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

Check out more offers from Meeru here.

Veligandu Island Resort & Spa

20 per cent off early bird offer: Book before July 31; stay between November 1 and December 23.

20 per cent off early bird offer: Book before February 28, 2021; stay between April 6, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

Check out more offers from Veligandu here.

Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa

15 per cent off early bird offer: Book before July 31; stay between November 1 and December 23.

20 per cent off early bird offer: Book before February 28, 2021; stay between April 6, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

Check out more offers from Vilamendhoo here.

Crown & Champa Resorts, a leader in the Maldivian hospitality industry with over 40 years’ experience, currently runs eight resorts — each targeting a unique traveller with the aim of offering great quality and value in different segments.

Crown & Champa Resorts’ diverse collection of resorts include Hurawalhi Maldives, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, Innahura Maldives Resort, Komandoo Maldives, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Kuredu Resort Maldives, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, and one city hotel, Champa Central Hotel.

The group had earlier announced plans to open its ninth resort, Kagi Maldives Spa Island, later this year.

All CCR properties remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the group will begin welcoming guests again on July 1.