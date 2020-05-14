The Ritz-Carlton appoints Juliana Salla as Resort Manager for debut Maldives resort

The Ritz-Carlton has appointed Juliana Salla as Resort Manager (pre-opening) for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, the upcoming debut hotel in Maldives by Marriott International’s flagship luxury brand.

A familiar face to Marriott International and The Ritz-Carlton, Juliana will begin her new assignment as the Resort Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives on July 1.

Juliana brings 17 years of extensive knowledge and expertise, including three years with Marriott, in international tourism and hospitality, having served in South America, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

After graduating college, Juliana joined Disney Cruise Line as a Guest Youth Activities Trainer Coordinator cum Assistant Manager onboard one of the company’s luxury cruise ships. She spent four years with Disney Cruise Line before moving to land-based hotel operations.

In 2007, Juliana joined W Hotels & Resorts, whose parent company Starwood Hotels was later acquired by Marriott.

During her 10-year-long career with W Hotels, she held various senior leadership roles at its properties in Qatar, Indonesia and China. She played key roles with pre-opening teams at several W Hotels properties, proving herself to be an inspired leader.

Juliana is currently serving as Executive Assistant Manager at The Ritz-Carlton Bali, overseeing the rooms division and security operations.

At The Ritz-Carlton Bali, she played an instrumental role in increasing guest satisfaction by seven per cent year-over-year, led the team during the merger between and Starwood and Marriott, and was responsible for winning the ‘Champion for Brand Standards and Quality Audits’ recognition for the hotel’s operations.

Her outstanding performance and dedication during her tenure with the Marriott led her to a well-deserved promotion to the Resort Manager position at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives.

A native of Brazil, Juliana holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Faculdade de Communicacao Casper Libero, and multiple degrees in hotel management from Ahmebi Morumbi University and guest service operations from Sao Paulo University. She is fluent in English, Portuguese and Spanish, and has basic knowledge in French.

Juliana enjoys travelling, and has been travelling the world from a very young age.

Located in North Male Atoll, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will be part of Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon development, a lively integrated Marina Village and Resort Destination with world-class luxury living and recreation facilities.

Stretching over four islands, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will feature a collection of 100 island and overwater villas. The resort’s five food and beverage options, distributed throughout the four islands, will offer guests all-day dining along with Italian, Chinese and Japanese teppanyaki specialties. Uniquely designed facilities include an experiential Kids Club, Recreation Club and Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands is 50 minutes away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport by speedboat and 10 minutes by seaplane.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories with 27,650 rooms.

Marriott already runs five resorts in the Maldives, including The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.