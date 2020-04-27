The Ritz-Carlton appoints Nishantha Parana as Executive Chef for debut Maldives resort

The Ritz-Carlton has appointed Nishantha Parana as Executive Chef (pre-opening) for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, the upcoming debut hotel in Maldives by Marriott International’s flagship luxury brand.

Nishantha, who commenced his new assignment with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives on April 1, hails from a culinary family in Sri Lanka, and has garnered over 30 years of diverse culinary experience at top hotels and resorts in the Maldives, Oman and Sri Lanka.

Most recently, Nishantha served as the Culinary Director for The Small Maldives Island Co., looking after the culinary operations of Amilla Fushi and Finolhu resorts.

Nishantha started his career at the age of 22 in his native Sri Lanka, where he worked at Ramada Renaissance and Hilton Colombo before moving to Oman to work at Salalah Holiday Inn.

In 1996, Nishantha landed in the Maldives, joining Baros Maldives, where he worked as the acting Executive Chef for over a year. He was responsible for the resort’s four dining outlets, including the staff kitchen.

Since then, Nishantha has continuously enjoyed successful stints in the Maldives. He held various senior leadership roles in the pre-opening team of Maldives Hilton Rangali Island (now Conrad Maldives Rangali Island), followed by seven years at Huvafen Fushi Maldives and another year at Jumeirah Vittaveli.

He returned to Sri Lanka in 2013 to consult with a catering establishment at Water’s Edge in Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

Nishantha was delighted to return to the hotel industry in 2014 to work for the ultra-luxury, all-villa One&Only Reethi Rah resort in the Maldives, where he led a team of over 100 chefs to create memorable culinary experiences for high-end clientele.

“A three-decade-long career in the culinary world, Nishantha’s extensive knowledge in culinary arts and infused local touch will give The Ritz-Carlton Maldives’ elite guests a truly unforgettable dining experience,” an announcement read.

Located in North Male Atoll, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will be part of Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon development, a lively integrated Marina Village and Resort Destination with world-class luxury living and recreation facilities.

Stretching over four islands, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will feature a collection of 100 island and overwater villas. The resort’s five food and beverage options, distributed throughout the four islands, will offer guests all-day dining along with Italian, Chinese and Japanese teppanyaki specialties. Uniquely designed facilities include an experiential Kids Club, Recreation Club and Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands is 50 minutes away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport by speedboat and 10 minutes by seaplane.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories with 27,650 rooms.

Marriott already runs five resorts in the Maldives, including The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.