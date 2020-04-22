Constance Moofushi welcomes new General Manager Henri Arnulphy

Constance Hotels & Resorts has appointed Henri Arnulphy as the new General Manager of Constance Moofushi in the Maldives.

He took up his new responsibilities on March 14, at a very challenging time for the travel and tourism sector, which faces unprecedented challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Henri has 13 years of professional background in the hospitality industry, with experiences and knowledge gained in Mauritius at the beginning of his career, followed by Australia, China, UAE, and onboard a luxury yacht.

In January 2015, he joined Constance Hotels & Resorts, and served as the Resort Manager of Constance Tsarabanjina, Madagascar, for three years. He then went to Constance Moofushi where he has been the Resident Manager for the past year.

Constance Moofushi, located in the South Ari Atoll and accessible by a 25-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport, strikes the balance between luxury and simplicity, whilst upholding ecological principles across the resort.

A variety of beach, water and senior residences that make up the 110 villas throughout the resort embraces ecological thatched roofing. The interior embodies fresh and contemporary décor with the idyllic backdrop of the aqua lagoons of the Indian Ocean.

Two restaurants and two bars provide multiple options for a unique culinary experience tailored to all age groups.

Alizée offers an à la carte menu and is situated only a few meters from the sea on the bleached sand, serving up freshly cooked food from a beach grill in a peaceful and casual atmosphere.

Manta restaurant embraces a worldwide cuisine concept, where the main focus is the interaction between chefs and guests as they journey through the international buffet. The sand-floored restaurant extends out over the water, allowing guests to enjoy stunning views of the surrounding landscape’s crystal-clear waters during their meal, adding to the ambiance.