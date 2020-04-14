Dream with eyes open: why Four Seasons Maldives Voavah is the ultimate private island escape

Disembark from a private seaplane and cross a cerulean lagoon in the Maldives’ only UNESCO Biosphere Reserve to the blindingly white sands of one’s own five-hectare (two-acre) wonderland where every moment of every experience is customised to one’s preferences.

At Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, Baa atoll, limitless island living beckons. This exclusive-use private island accommodates a single group of up to 22 guests across two vast villas and a Beach House – seven bedrooms in total – plus a dive and water sports centre, Ocean of Consciousness Spa, and exclusive use of Voavah Summer, the island’s 19-metre (62-foot) luxury yacht.

Since opening in December 2016, Voavah has received many accolades: Best of the Best in the 2017 Robb Report USA – Five Exclusive-Use Resorts You Can Keep All to Yourself; Conde Nast Traveller Gold List 2018; Conde Nast Traveller World’s Most Incredible Private Islands; Conde Nast Traveller China Gold List 2018; Forbes Travel Guide 2019 — The World’s Most Spectacular Private Island Escapes and Robb Report Arabia 2019 — Best Private Island Getaways, and it’s not hard to see why.

Privacy

Voavah redefines the notion of getting away from it all. Only accessible by seaplane, in the middle of the Maldives’ most protected waters, there are no adjacent islands, other guests, prying eyes or paparazzi. Protected by endless ocean and a 24/7 security team, suddenly anything is possible – and the mesmerising beauty of the surrounding natural wilderness only heightens the pervading sense of freedom and possibility.

Bespoke experiences

Fancy flying in one of the world’s best DJs for an all-night pool party complete with ice luge, oyster and vodka bar? Or hosting a beach festival, with local bodu beru drummers and dancers? How about spending days aboard a private yacht, Voavah Summer, identifying turtles, dolphins and manta rays with expert marine biologist guides? Or learning the latest hydrofoil water sports before dining around the world with a different cuisine at every mealtime?

Voavah is the canvas: the itinerary is each guest’s to craft.

Breathtaking nature

Voavah places guests in the heart of the Baa atoll, the Maldives’ only UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, home to whale sharks, the world’s largest known population of manta rays, and some of the most vibrant marine ecosystems in the world. Step from a pristine beach into an ocean of colourful corals, thrilling thilas, turtles, rays and schools of beautiful fish for a dawn dive with a difference.

One doesn’t even need to take a break from lounging in the Beach House to spot dancing dolphins, resident water hens and herons. With a private yacht and a team of the country’s most experienced boatmen, marine biologists and scientists at one’s disposal, sunset dolphin cruises, night snorkels, and seasonal manta and whale shark safaris can be arranged at a moment’s notice.

Service

At the core of every Voavah experience is truly heartfelt service. Warm, welcoming, dedicated and discreet, the team of 28 staff are there to customise every moment of every day. Work with the team prior to arrival to help develop menus, accommodations, beverages and entertainment options – from additional dive instructors, marine biologists and water sports experts for ocean lovers to Ayurvedic physicians, reiki practitioners and more for those on a healing break. Or let the team take care of all the planning and just arrive ready for the most extraordinary experience of one’s life.

Potential to expand consciousness

Perhaps deeper even than privacy and luxury is Voavah’s invitation to step into the truest version of oneself. Here, away from life’s demands and expectations, the sense of expansiveness is as unfettered as the blue horizon.

In a place where anything is possible, the potential for inner change and growth is endless. Honouring personal transformation, The Ocean of Consciousness Spa offers intuitive treatments based on the five pathways of Truth, Wise Action, Love, Peace and Compassion – each designed to elevate awareness, transform actions, and help guests awaken to their power to affect wide-reaching change. According to Condé Nast Traveller, the crystal-singing-bowl experience is “worth the 12-hour flight in itself.”

With beach yoga, meditation and pranayama classes also available, Voavah is the place to connect to the Infinite, within and without.