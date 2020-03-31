Manta Air shifts to daily seaplane service for locals

Manta Air has announced plans to suspend scheduled service on all the routes served by its fleet of ATR aircraft and to shift to daily seaplane services for locals.

From Wednesday, Manta Air will suspend its scheduled ATR services to Dhaalu Airport and Dharavandhoo Airport.

However, the airline will operate daily seaplane services to Dhaalu and Baa atolls to maintain regular domestic transfer connectivity in these atolls and for emergencies.

“In addition, we will continue to support the on-demand charter flight requirements for both ATR and Twin Otters should there is a specific requirement from our partners at any time during this period,” a statement issued by Manta Air read.

“We also strongly urge our customers to travel only when necessary, avoid any unwanted travel and to follow health regulatory guidelines accordingly.”

This announcement follows the airline’s decision last week to suspend services on the Male-Kooddoo route and implement schedule changes in light of the rapidly growing Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the domestic aviation industry.

Before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the global and domestic aviation industry, Manta Air utilised three ATR 72-600 aircraft to operate domestic flights to Dhaalu Airport, located on the island of Kudahuvadhoo in Dhaalu atoll, Dharavandhoo Airport, located on the island of Dharavandhoo in Baa atoll, and Kooddoo Airport, located on the island of Kooddoo in Gaafu Alif atoll, from the main Velana International Airport.

The game-changing airline had also launched the first scheduled seaplane service in the Maldives, bringing another revolutionary experience to the skies of Maldives. The airline had brought in six DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft for its seaplane service.

The Maldives on Friday enforced a blanket suspension of on-arrival visa in a bid to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Even before the visa suspension, the Maldives had closed its borders to arrivals from some of the worst-hit countries, including mainland China, Italy, Bangladesh, Iran, Spain, the United Kingdom, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. Visitors from three regions of Germany (Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg), two regions of France (Île-de-France and Grand Est) and two regions of South Korea were also banned from entering the country.

All direct flights to and from China, Italy, South Korea and Iran were also cancelled.

Cruise ships and foreign yachts were also banned from docking at any of the country’s ports.

On March 8, Maldives reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus, as two hotel employees tested positive for Covid-19 at a luxury resort in the archipelago.

Sixteen more cases — all foreigners working or staying resorts and liveaboard vessels except two Maldivians who had returned from the United Kingdom — were later identified.

However, 11 out of the 16 have made full recoveries. Three out of the five active cases are being treated at designated quarantine facilities, whilst the other two had been repatriated to their home country of Italy.

The Maldives announced a state of public health emergency on March 12, the first such declaration under a recent public health protection law.

The public health emergency declaration has allowed the government to introduce a series of unprecedented restrictive and social distancing measures, including a ban on inter-island travel of tourists, including for excursions and between resort islands.

A nationwide shut down of all guesthouses and city hotels has also been ordered. Spa facilities located on inhabited islands have also been closed.

The Covid-19 outbreak has hit the Maldivian economy hard, as travel restrictions and other preventive measures affect the country’s lucrative tourism industry, which contributes the bulk of the island nation’s state revenue and foreign reserves.

Before the pandemic, the government had been bullish about tourism prospects, targeting two million, high-spending holidaymakers this year after last year’s record 1.7 million.

However, tourist arrivals saw a year-over-year decline of 22.8 per cent in the first 10 days of this month. With arrival numbers falling, several resorts across the Maldives had been closed.

Tourism has been the bedrock of the Maldives’ economic success. The $5 billion-dollar economy grew by 6.7 per cent in 2018 with tourism generating 60 per cent of foreign income.

However, the government is at present projecting a possible 5.6 per cent economic contraction this year — an estimated $446 million hit.

The government has launched an emergency MVR 2.5 billion ($161.84 million) facility and a package of financial measures to shore up the local economy against the coronavirus pandemic.

The MVR 2.5 billion stimulus plan includes MVR 1.55 billion ($100 million) in emergency loans for businesses to meet short-term working capital needs.

The emergency facility is complemented by a package of financial measures, including a six-month moratorium on principal and interest repayments for personal and business loans sanctioned by commercial banks.

Meanwhile, Bank of Maldives (BML) has announced a $2 million short-term financing facility for the tourism industry.

The facility by the country’s largest bank allows operational resorts and guesthouses finance up to $2 million to manage their working capital requirements, with a repayment period of three years.