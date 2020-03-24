Hard Rock Hotel Maldives introduces long stay packages

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has introduced long stay packages, allowing visitors to enjoy an extended vacation.

The long stay packages allow visitors to choose from a 14-day or a 30-day stay.

A 14-day stay is priced at $2,800 for two adults sharing a Silver Sky Studio or a Beach Sky Studio, whilst a 30-day stay in the same villa category costs $5,000 for two adults.

Guests can upgrade their room, for one of the following:

Gold Beach Villa: $3,300 (14 days), $6,000 (30 days)

Platinum Overwater Villa: $3,550 (14 days), $6,500 (30 days)

Platinum Overwater Pool Villa: $3,800 (14 days), $7,000 (30 days)

Rock Royalty: $4,800 (14 days), $9,000 (30 days)

Rock Star Villa: $7,800 (14 days), $15,000 (30 days)

The rates are on full board basis and inclusive of all applicable taxes and services charge.

Under the packages, two kids aged 12 and below stay and eat for free. Guests also get 30 per cent discount on all beverages and spa treatments, an 50 per cent discount on laundry.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is part of Crossroads Maldives, the Maldives’ first and largest integrated tourist destination owned by Thailand’s leading developer Singha Estate.

Crossroads encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in September, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets. The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives features 178 rooms, suites and villas, plus family-friendly experiences and Hard Rock’s branded concepts, including a Hard Rock Cafe, Rock Spa, and two Rock Shops showcasing merchandise and music memorabilia.

However, visitors should be wary, as the Maldives has closed its borders to arrivals from several countries in a bid to contain a potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

On March 8, Maldives reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus, as two hotel employees tested positive for Covid-19 at a luxury resort in the archipelago. Eleven more cases — all foreigners working or staying resorts and liveaboard vessels — were later identified.

However, five out of the 13 have made full recoveries, whilst the rest are being treated at designated quarantine facilities.

Maldives announced a state of public health emergency on March 12, the first such declaration under a recent public health protection law.

The public health emergency declaration has allowed the government to introduce a series of unprecedented restrictive and social distancing measures, including a ban on inter-island travel of tourists, including for excursions and between resort islands.

A nationwide shut down of all guesthouses and city hotels has also been ordered. Spa facilities located on inhabited islands have also been closed.

The Maldives had closed its borders to arrivals from some of the worst-hit countries, including mainland China, Italy, Bangladesh, Iran, Spain, the United Kingdom, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. Visitors from three regions of Germany (Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg), two regions of France (Île-de-France and Grand Est) and two regions of South Korea are also banned from entering the country.

All direct flights to and from China, Italy, South Korea and Iran had also been cancelled.

Cruise ships and foreign yachts had also been banned from docking at any of the country’s ports.

The island nation had installed thermal screening cameras at its international airports.

Quarantine facilities, including designated islets from the 1,192 islands that make up the archipelago, had been established.

For bookings, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com/maldives.