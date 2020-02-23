Amilla Fushi appoints Victoria Kruse to newly created Sustainability Manager’s post

Amilla Fushi has appointed Victoria Kruse to the newly created position of Sustainability Manager, underlining a major new focus on sustainability and the environment as the new decade begins.

Embodying the resort’s vision of becoming a leader and innovator for sustainable tourism in the Maldives, Victoria is already proving an invaluable asset in driving and developing an ambitious programme of eco initiatives throughout 2020.

Victoria returned to the Maldives in October 2019 after two and half years at Six Senses Fiji, where she was responsible for running the Wellness Kitchen for the newly launched resort. It was during this tenure Victoria instigated a programme of homemade bitters, probiotic drinks and tonic waters, as well as developing a range of gluten free recipes.

Under Victoria’s leadership, new sustainability initiatives will build on Amilla’s goal to create an eco-conscious experience that will reduce the resort’s environmental impact, and inform guests about steps to make greener lifestyle choices.

Work is already underway to expand the island’s extensive organic garden in order to yield substantial crops of fresh, island-grown produce — dramatically reducing food miles and packaging. A ‘Living Cocktail Menu’ serving homemade probiotic beverages such as ginger beer and kombucha has also been introduced.

Located just 30 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Amilla Fushi offers a choice of 59 Houses that sit gracefully over crystal clear waters, nestle among lush tree tops or hug the shores of pristine white sand; plus eight spectacular four- to eight-bedroom Beach Residences ideally suited to large families, groups of friends and VVIPs seeking the ultimate in space and privacy.

Amilla’s innovative restaurants range from the diverse, informal foodie hub Baazaar to the relaxed yet sophisticated overwater dining at the signature Feeling Koi. Guests can even drop in to gourmet café and deli The Emperor General Store or The Wine Shop & Cellar Door to treat themselves to lighter snacks, a favourite bottle or a gourmet selection of artisanal cheeses.

With an unrivalled range of purpose-designed multi-bedroom accommodation options, and an exciting, inspiring and active Kids’ Club The Sultan’s Village, Amilla Fushi is putting the Maldives on the map as a destination not just for couples, but for families and friends.