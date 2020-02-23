Manta Air turns one

Game-changing domestic airline Manta Air has celebrated its first anniversary.

The airline’s teams at each of its operating locations celebrated the successful first year of operations. A special cake-cutting ceremony was held at each of the stations on Friday.

Manta Air made a splash when it launched its ground-breaking domestic service on February 21, 2019.

The airline took to the skies of Maldives with the goal of raising the standards of the domestic aviation industry by providing the best experience for passengers. Its goal was to provide a reliable and seamless air transfer service in the Maldives.

A year into its operations, Manta Air has certainly delivered on its promise.

The arrival of Manta Air has been a game changer in the domestic aviation industry, removing fears of flight uncertainty for passengers flying in the Maldives, and setting new standards in service excellence along the way with pre-published schedules and a tailored approach to provide an amazing experience to all passengers.

Manta Air’s fleet consists of three ATR 72-600 series aircraft, which benefit from the widest cabin in the turboprop market, new ergonomic design for greater comfort, new seats, and wider overhead bins with 30 per cent more roller bags stowage. They are also the lowest seat per mile cost aircraft on the 70 seat segment, thanks to significantly lower fuel and maintenance costs compared to its competitors.

The airline has gone the extra mile to customise seats to provide the best comfort with additional legroom in a two-class seating configuration — a first for a domestic airline in the Maldives.

Manta Air began its service with just one route: to and from Male and its hub at Dhaalu Airport, located in the island of Dharavandhoo in Dhaalu atoll. The airline has since expanded its service, adding two more domestic routes — Dharavandhoo in Baa atoll and Kooddoo in Gaafu Alif atoll — to its network.

Manta Air has also ventured into seaplane operations, launching the first scheduled seaplane service in the Maldives in November.

The airline’s seaplane operations set a new benchmark for the seaplane service standards in the Maldives, as it follows the high standards already set by Manta Air’s domestic flight operations. For its seaplane service, Manta Air will publish monthly schedules — a first in the Maldives’ seaplane sector. Passengers will receive confirmed flight timings along with their hotel confirmation.

Manta Air had brought in six DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft for its seaplane operations, with another four expected to join its seaplane fleet soon.

All of Manta Air’s DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft are fitted with the latest Garmin G950 NXi next generation integrated flight deck avionics combined with a weather radar. Garmin G950 equipment includes dual core modern processing power, providing crew with immediate access to flight plan data and weather radar information.

As it begins its second year of operations, Manta Air aims to fly even higher!