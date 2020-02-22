Veligandu Island Resort announces summer offer

If you’ve been dreaming of a romantic escape to a secluded island in the sun, now is a great time to turn those dreams into reality by booking Veligandu Island Resort & Spa in the Maldives.

If booked by the end of February, you can take advantage of Veligandu’s Summer Special Offer – 20 per cent discount on all villa packages with full-board or all-inclusive!

Veligandu offers one of the best value all-inclusive packages in the Maldives, whether you’re looking for peace and tranquillity for quiet walks along the beach, a place to sip champagne and celebrate your love, or to indulge in an intimate meal under the stars.

Veligandu, surrounded by a beautiful lagoon and a long stretch of white sandy beach, is the only resort on the island of Veligandu in North Ari Atoll. The resort, which is accessible by a scenic 20-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport, has 91 rooms, including 54 Jacuzzi Water Villas, 10 Water Villas, 16 Jacuzzi Beach Villas and 11 Beach Villas.

Veligandu’s Summer Special Offer is available for bookings from now to February 28 for stays between April 16 and September 30. For bookings, please call +960 666 0519 or email reservations@veligandu.com.