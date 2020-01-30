Megan Hess launches ‘Claris The Mouse: Bonjour Riviera’ at Vakkaru Maldives

Internationally-renowned fashion illustrator and author Megan Hess has landed at Vakkaru Maldives early this month for the exclusive launch of her third book in The Claris Collection, Claris: Bonjour Riviera.

Surrounded by glistening turquoise waters and luxurious island settings, Vakkaru Maldives set the scene on January 5 and 6 for Claris’ new adventure in the tropics.

Set against the crystal-clear waters surrounding Vakkaru Maldives and under the shaded coconut trees of Cabana Beach, tables were set in the theme of white and blue.

Each child who attended received a first-print of the new Claris book as well as a Claris plush toy and a signature Claris mocktail.

Children of all ages were then treated to a world’s first when Megan Hess unveiled and read from her new book, Claris: Bonjour Riviera, holding each child’s imagination captive with Claris’ adventure as she stows away on the family jet to the French Riviera. Children that attended the book launch each received a personally signed copy of Claris: Bonjour Riviera.

Joining Megan Hess, was Karolina Gniewek, founder of luxury fashion brand Poca & Poca who unveiled their newest children’s fashion collection consisting of six key looks — a resort collection in hues of blues and creams inspired by Claris’ seaside adventure. This exclusive collection is available at Vakkaru Maldives’ SAND Boutique and will be available online and at Poca & Poca’s boutique at Galeries Lafayette in Dubai Mall on March 4.

For adults, Megan Hess conducted her ultra-exclusive fashion illustration masterclass overwater surrounded by azure waters and a gentle breeze at Lagoon Bar where guests were treated to a sneak peek into Megan’s world of high fashion drawings.

Who is Megan Hess?

Megan Hess’ 2006 illustration of the New York Times No. 1 selling book, Sex and The City by Candace Bushnell catapulted her onto the world stage where she began illustrating portraits for the New York Times, Italian Vogue, Vanity Fair, TIME magazine and more.

Megan’s skills and iconic designs have also been specially commissioned by Bergdorf Goodman in New York, Harrods of London and used in global campaigns for FENDI, Tiffany & Co., Prada, Cartier, Dior, Valentino, Salvatore Ferragamo and more.

She has illustrated live for bespoke fashion shows around the world like Viktor & Rolf, Christian Dior Couture and Chopard at the 2019 Cannes International Film Festival.

She has written and illustrated numerous best-selling books, including: Fashion House, The Dress and Coco Chanel, New York, Paris, Claris: The Chicest Mouse in Paris, Iconic, Elegance and more.

Today, Megan Hess is one of the world’s most sought-after fashion illustrators with a revered client list that includes Michelle Obama, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman and most recently Sarah Jessica Parker.

A look at Claris the Mouse

The Claris Collection was officially launched in 2018, offering readers delightful rhyming tales about courage, compassion and a stylish little mouse. From chasing her dream of moving to Paris in Claris: The Chicest Mouse in Paris, to racing against the clock to attend Paris Fashion Week in Claris: Fashion Fiasco, follow Claris’ next adventure as she stows away on the family trip to the French Riviera in Claris: Bonjour Riviera.

“The Claris Collection is destined to delight fashion-obsessed readers of all ages. It is about a little mouse who loves fashion, has an enormous heart and chases her dreams with courage and compassion,” says Megan Hess.

Claris: Bonjour Riviera will be available worldwide on March 1. Pre-order yours from here.

Vakkaru Maldives’ collection of ultra-immersive and cherished guest experiences is created in partnership with guest experiences specialist The Magnolia Creative Collaborations.

Watch out for more experiences from culinary greats, wellness mentors and scent experts to fashion collaborations and exquisite artisanal pop-ups as Vakkaru Maldives aims to inspire guests by creating timeless memories and effortlessly beautiful moments.

This Easter weekend, from April 11-16, Vakkaru Maldives will host ‘The Marshmallowist’ — UK’s first producer of gourmet marshmallows using premium ingredients of only whole fresh fruits, organic herbs and spices and boutique alcohol to create marshmallows with a French soufflé-like texture and a signature London edge. Guests can look forward to marshmallow masterclasses, smores over a bonfire movie night, artisanal hot chocolate and more.

For reservations and general information, please visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.