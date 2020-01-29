One&Only Reethi Rah shines at ULTRAs 2020 as Indian Ocean’s best hotel

One&Only Reethi Rah has once again won the coveted Ultimate Luxury Travel Related Awards (ULTRAs) award.

Every year the readers of telegraph.co.uk and luxury travel magazine Ultratravel are invited to vote for their favourite operators, airlines, hotels and destinations in the world of luxury travel. Their opinions determine the results of the ULTRAs, with the winners announced this year at a ceremony held at the Emerald Palace Kempinski in Dubai.

The ‘Best Hotel in the Indian Ocean’ category is fiercely contested, but One&Only Reethi Rah came out on top, beating other popular Maldivian resorts such as Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, Niyama Private Islands Maldives and The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, as well as North Island Seychelles.

At the 2017 ULTRAs, One&Only Reethi Rah was crowned the ‘Best Hotel in Asia and Africa’.

Set on one of the largest islands in North Male Atoll, the all-villa ultra-luxury One&Only Reethi Rah resort offers an unparalleled array of luxurious options to create an unforgettable holiday. Sleek and spectacular, with unprecedented privacy, One&Only Reethi Rah inspires extraordinary journeys for the soul. From extensive outdoor adventure options, including snorkelling and diving in the exotic underwater world, to the mesmerising One&Only Spa, guests are spoilt for choice.

The resort offers 122 thatch-roofed villas and a wide range of culinary experiences, including the Botanica restaurant, which offers the ultimate in organic garden-to-fork cuisine, and Rabarbaro, which offers genuine Italian fare, as well as a superfoods breakfast menu.

Guests at One&Only Reethi Rah can also enjoy an array of spa experiences, including private sunrise yoga classes on a secluded sandbank, a ‘Twilight Spa Rendezvous’ massage experience under the stars, ‘foot rehab’ – a concept created by the resident yoga instructor and the Bastien Gonzalez therapist which combines yoga and foot massage, Barber+Blade – a men’s grooming and shaving studio and a Spa Courtyard featuring a vitality pool, outdoor sauna and steam room.