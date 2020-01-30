Maldivian model Saaniya shines at Top Model of the World 2019

Maldivian model Saaniya Ahmed has secured the Miss Congeniality Award at the Top Model of the World 2019.

Saaniya, who won the Top Model Maldives title in October, went on to compete in the recent Top Model of the World competition in Hurghada, Egypt, and her fellow competitors saw her friendliness, too.

She was awarded the Miss Congeniality title, an award bestowed on her by her peers.

Leading local talent management agency He n She facilitated Saaniya’s participation at the Top Model of the World.

The Top Model of the World is an international search for the ultimate models. The event started in 1993 in Miami and was organised by the Globana Group. It is now owned and managed by the World Beauty Organisation.

In 2018, He n She hosted Top Model Maldives, the first ever international franchise beauty pageant in the Maldives.

Founded in 1993, He n She emerged as the first revolutionary fashion, design and music event planning company in the Maldives. The brand continues to dominate the industry with trust and professionalism as one of the most reliable organisers of fashion and music events in the Maldives.