Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives recognised for HR excellence

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has been recognised for its excellent performance in human resource management to motivate all its employees and drive successful business outcomes.

At the recently-concluded Maldives HR Awards 2019, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives received the coveted accolade of “Staff Recreation Team of the Year”, whilst Ahmed Shazeen, Human Resources Manager of the resort, was named “An Exceptional HR Leader in the Maldives”.

Through organising and conducting a range of sport, leisure and charitable activities, Shazeen and his team are key in empowering the resort’s team to continue working passionately to deliver true hospitality to guests.

“Our Human Resources team, led by Ahmed Shazeen, has paved the way for all colleagues at the resort to deliver 10 years of true hospitality for all our guests. I am delighted by our HR team’s recognition as through their best practices, they have created a winning culture which is the foundation of our success. It is through their vision of providing both our local and expatriate colleagues a ‘home-away-from-home’ that has allowed us to thrive in an environment that fosters creativity, compassion, and collaboration,” Joseph Della Gatta, General Manager at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

Accolades awarded by HR Maldives represent individuals and organisations that excel in empowering HR to become a strategic business partner, whilst celebrating and acknowledging organisations and individuals that work passionately towards raising the bar for the profession through constant innovation.

Shazeen and his team are key players in driving many initiatives and events for the resort’s team, including internal and inter-resort sporting tournaments, campaigns and week- to month-long events dedicated to celebrating the employees, and sustainable and charitable initiatives.

Celebrate Service Week, a global IHG campaign that aims to say ‘thank you’ to all staff members as well as celebrate their diversity and common beliefs, is one way the HR team ensures the whole resort team feels valued and appreciated. Through a week-long series of events, games, sporting activities, environmental activities, and evenings of vibrant food from different cultures, Celebrate Service Week is a chance for the team to join their colleagues around the world in celebrating a shared dedication to #TrueHospitality.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives also partake in IHG’s Giving For Good global campaign during a month of volunteering, making positive differences to our environment, and activities focused on health, fitness, and wellbeing. In 2019, the resort was part of a whopping 160,000 IHG colleagues around the world who helped raise USD 400,000 to charitable organisations supporting four causes important to IHG in the areas of water and sanitation; waste reduction; hospitality skills building; and disaster relief.

The resort’s staff also take part in a variety of regular sustainable initiatives throughout the year, including tree planting, harbour cleaning, island cleaning, and reef scaping.

The Green Engage team represents a group of colleagues who actively drive daily sustainability initiatives to reduce water and energy usage.

Within the resort team, the management also emphasises the ‘Room to Grow’ philosophy of prioritising and developing internal talent with cross exposure amongst different departments, along with ‘Room for Her’, taking place on March 8 every year to celebrate all the female team members.

