JOALI Maldives appoints Lindsey Wallace as Managing Director

JOALI Maldives has appointed Lindsey Wallace as Managing Director at the luxury 73-villa property.

In his role, Wallace will lead the operation of all JOALI resorts, ensuring the seamless management of the property and providing guests with memorable experiences.

Prior to joining JOALI, Wallace held the position of Founder and CEO of Linara Travel and Founder and CEO of Island & Oak, representing some of the finest hotels and resorts in the world and winning Wallace multiple awards for his extensive travels in the Indian Ocean, Middle East and Southern Africa.

In addition to his 17-year career in the hospitality industry, Wallace holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of California San Diego.

JOALI Maldives is a luxury, immersive art resort located on the island of Muravandhoo in Raa atoll. The 73-villa property offers unconventional luxury in a private setting and a distinct focus on design by internationally-renowned design studio Autoban, architecture and design firm Atolye4n and Tokyo-based Studio Glitt.

Innovative dining concepts include Japanese restaurant Saoke, authentic Asian and Levant restaurant Vandhoo, Tuscan-inspired Bellinis, personalised dining and cooking school Her Kitchen, as well as numerous destination dining experiences.

The Spa by ESPA invites guests on a holistic wellness journey along with a world-class fitness centre and expert trainers.

JOALI Maldives celebrates its “Joie de Vivre” philosophy through unique programming such as Maldivian excursions and one-of-a-kind on-property offerings, including an Art Studio and Gallery, Flower Garden, Manta Ray Treehouse and more.