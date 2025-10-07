Featured
Experience timeless Maldivian elegance at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa
Machchafushi, meaning ‘Fish Island’ in Dhivehi, encapsulates the essence of this serene retreat in South Ari Atoll. As part of The Centara Collection, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa embodies the true spirit of the Maldives, offering guests an intimate connection with the ocean, marine life, and the island’s cultural heritage.
Situated within the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), a UNESCO-recognised site, Machchafushi provides year-round access to remarkable marine experiences, vibrant coral ecosystems, and unforgettable underwater explorations, including the famous Kudhimaa shipwreck. Once a secluded, uninhabited island, Machchafushi holds a special place in the cultural landscape of the Maldives. Today, as part of this protected marine reserve, it continues to remain authentic, sustainable, and deeply rooted in its natural surroundings.
Marine life is at the heart of the Machchafushi experience. The island offers some of the world’s highest whale shark resighting rates, with encounters available throughout the year. Guests may also encounter graceful manta rays and a colourful abundance of tropical fish drifting through crystalline waters. Encircled by a renowned house reef—stretching nearly five times the island’s size—the area is home to over 1,000 species of fish and 200 varieties of coral, creating an underwater paradise.
South Ari Atoll is celebrated as one of the Maldives’ finest diving regions, featuring over fifty dive sites teeming with marine life. Kudarah Thila presents a UNESCO-protected labyrinth of overhangs and swim-throughs populated by fusiliers and snappers, while Broken Rock captivates divers with its dramatic canyon of corals and macro life, ideal for underwater photography. Dhigurah Beyru and Maamigili Corner are noted for encounters with whale sharks, manta rays, and occasionally dolphins. The 52-metre Kudhimaa Wreck has evolved into a thriving coral habitat, now home to lionfish, batfish, groupers, and the well-camouflaged stonefish and frogfish. Nearby, Anemone Alley flourishes beneath the seasonal seaplane platform, forming a vibrant ecosystem that draws snorkellers and divers alike. The house reef remains the beating heart of Machchafushi—a world-class natural wonder beneath the waves.
Beyond the ocean, the island tells a story of its own. At its centre stands a centuries-old Banyan Tree, known locally as the Ummeedhu Tree, or ‘Wish Fulfilment’. This living symbol invites guests to pause and reflect, taking part in the Sacred Thread Ceremony, where wishes and intentions are tied to the tree’s branches—creating a bond that endures long after their stay.
Sustainability is woven into every aspect of Machchafushi’s philosophy, ensuring the preservation of both its natural beauty and cultural legacy. Every sunrise, dive, and golden thread tied to the Ummeedhu Tree becomes part of a continuing narrative—one that celebrates the Maldives’ heritage and invites guests to create lasting memories in harmony with nature.
Entertainment
Spooky celebrations await at Sun Siyam Olhuveli with ‘The Return of the Mummy’
Sun Siyam Olhuveli will transform into a realm of ancient legends and eerie excitement this Halloween with its themed celebration, The Return of the Mummy. Guests of all ages will have the opportunity to take part in two days of themed activities, family games, and live entertainment throughout the resort.
The highlight of the celebration will be a beachfront performance by Swedish DJ and rising international talent Caroline Roxy. A multifaceted artist—DJ, singer-songwriter, producer, fashion designer, and former model—Caroline is known for fusing energetic electronic beats with pop-inspired rhythms. Drawing on her musical upbringing and experience performing at festivals in cities such as Stockholm and Los Angeles, she is set to deliver an electrifying performance that promises to bring a captivating energy to the shores of Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
The festivities will begin on 31 October 2025 with a Halloween Beach Fest, featuring mummy-themed games, pumpkin carving, trick-or-treat adventures, and the popular Mummy Dance Freeze for younger guests. As night falls, the Lagoon Bar will become the centre of the celebration, with flickering lights, pulsing music, and a much-anticipated DJ set by Caroline Roxy. Her performance will combine haunting melodies with powerful electronic rhythms, setting the tone for an unforgettable Halloween evening.
Celebrations will continue on 1 November 2025 with treasure hunts, themed cupcake and marshmallow workshops for children, and a sunset pirate cruise. Adults can take part in a Halloween boot camp before the evening concludes with a fire show and live music by Hightides at the Lagoon Bar.
Blending ancient Egyptian mystery with island charm, The Return of the Mummy at Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to experience a unique Halloween adventure where the legends of the past meet the magic of the Maldives.
Excursions
From first visit to thousand dives: Love story anchored at Bandos Maldives
Bandos Maldives recently marked a significant milestone with two of its most loyal guests, Kate and Andy, who have shared a long-standing connection with the island.
Andy achieved an impressive feat by completing his 900th dive, all undertaken with Dive Bandos. His wife, Kate, surpassed this accomplishment by reaching her 1000th dive, with over 900 of those dives also completed alongside the Bandos team.
The Dive Bandos team joined the couple in celebrating this memorable occasion, recognising not only their dedication to diving but also the enduring bond they have formed with the resort over the years.
Kate and Andy’s relationship with Bandos extends far beyond statistics. Having first visited the island in 2006, they have returned every year since, making Bandos an integral part of their lives. In 2014, the couple even chose to exchange their wedding vows underwater at the resort — a unique moment that forever linked their love story with Bandos.
“Celebrating guests like Kate and Andy reminds us of what Bandos truly represents,” said Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives.
For Bandos Maldives, moments such as these exemplify why guests continue to choose the island for both adventure and a sense of belonging. With stories like Kate and Andy’s, Bandos stands not merely as a dive destination, but as a home — both beneath and above the waves.
Featured
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort marks Mental Health Day with Tai Chi for inner peace
As the seasons change, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites guests to slow down and reconnect with themselves through a tranquil wellness retreat. In observance of World Mental Health Day on 10 October, the resort will host an exclusive ‘Tai Chi for Internal Peace’ session led by visiting practitioner Thana Jindashotinun, followed by complimentary one-on-one consultations. Guests can also opt for the AVI Wellness Journey, a holistic programme featuring breathwork, meditation, yoga, and spa rituals inspired by the island’s serene natural surroundings.
Located on the southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort provides an ideal setting to reset both mind and body. As the first and only all-Club InterContinental property in the Maldives, the resort combines five-star island luxury with exclusive Club InterContinental benefits. Guests can customise their stay across 81 villas and residences, seven restaurants and bars, and The Retreat, an adults-only enclave dedicated to relaxation. The resort’s AVI Spa offers an overwater sanctuary specialising in signature treatments and therapies.
Harmony healer Thana Jindashotinun will guide guests on their wellness journey from October to 30 November. Having begun practising Tai Chi at the age of eight to manage asthma, Thana has dedicated his life to mastering the art. Combining a background in psychology, anatomy, and Oriental medicine, his sessions integrate a range of disciplines, including Qi Gong, Meridian breathwork, yoga, postural assessment, and acupressure.
Guests will have the opportunity to join Thana’s signature class, ‘Tai Chi for Internal Peace’, on 10 October at 18:00 hrs at Lighthouse Beach. The class focuses on calming the nervous system through gentle movement and mindful breathing, aiming to ease anxiety, improve sleep, and restore inner balance. Following the session, participants will receive a complimentary 15-minute consultation to explore personalised wellness guidance.
Throughout his residency, Thana will also offer a variety of therapeutic experiences such as Yin Yang Bodywork, the EnerQi Massage for restoring inner harmony, and energy-focused treatments designed to promote deep relaxation and improved circulation. His Energy Detox Treatment is particularly aimed at revitalising the body’s natural rhythms and promoting a sense of renewal.
Complementing Thana’s offerings, guests can join regular wellness sessions with resident experts Zhazira Kurmangalina and Mett, including guided yoga, aerial yoga, meditation, and mat Pilates. For those seeking more active pursuits, the resort offers high-energy bootcamps, circuit training, and private personal training sessions.
The resort’s wellness philosophy extends to guests of all ages, with dedicated activities for teenagers such as Peace of Mind meditation and posture yoga at the Yoga Pavilion. Younger guests can take part in Muay Thai boxing, creative crafts, and Boduberu drumming workshops, while the Young Spa Ritual offers facials, massages, and body scrubs tailored for teens.
Visitors are encouraged to celebrate wellness throughout the season by participating in the resort’s holistic programmes and exclusive sessions with Thana Jindashotinun. From complimentary Tai Chi and meditation classes to bespoke therapies at AVI Spa, the resort presents an ideal opportunity to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit.
For a complete restorative experience, the AVI Wellness Journey offers guests a curated itinerary based on individual goals, including private yoga, meditation, and fitness sessions, spa treatments, and thermal suite access. The package also includes complimentary breakfast and dinner, use of non-motorised water sports, and Club InterContinental benefits such as afternoon tea and evening aperitifs. Extended stays come with added privileges—30% savings on seaplane transfers and meal plans for stays of four nights or more, and USD 50 daily resort credit for stays of seven nights or longer.
This October, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort reaffirms its commitment to wellbeing, inviting guests to embrace stillness, mindfulness, and renewal in one of the Maldives’ most serene settings.
