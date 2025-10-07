News
Reethi Faru Resort ushers in 2025/26 festive season with island joy
Reethi Faru Resort has officially ushered in the 2025/26 festive season with its annual Cake Mixing Ceremony, symbolising the beginning of a period filled with celebration, togetherness, and island warmth. The ceremony marks the start of an exclusive festive lineup designed to create unforgettable moments and experiences for guests.
Before the island sparkles with Christmas lights, October brings a tropical twist to Halloween. Guests are invited to exchange pumpkins for palm trees and enjoy a celebration of mystery, music, and fun. Highlights of the Halloween festivities include a live performance by award-winning artist VICTORI, a costume party, themed décor, signature cocktails, and family-friendly activities.
As the festive season progresses, the resort transforms into a vibrant sanctuary of joy. Guests of all ages can immerse themselves in a wide array of engaging activities that capture the essence of the holidays. Families are encouraged to join tree-decorating sessions, participate in creative workshops, and build gingerbread houses, while couples can enjoy romantic evening strolls along the island’s softly illuminated beaches. The atmosphere is defined by connection, joy, and a shared spirit of celebration.
Throughout December, Reethi Faru Resort will host themed experiences such as a festive Christmas dinner and a grand New Year’s Eve gala, culminating in a lively DJ party that invites guests to dance beneath the island skies. Complementing these celebrations are meaningful experiences such as coral planting sessions with the resort’s resident marine biologist, offering guests a unique opportunity to contribute to marine conservation. Those seeking relaxation can take part in restorative yoga sessions or indulge in revitalising spa treatments, while adventure enthusiasts can enjoy water sports, island excursions, and PADI diving experiences led by certified instructors.
The festive calendar also includes Reethi Faru’s anniversary celebration, the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, and the much-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus in true tropical style. The island’s lively ambience will be enhanced with live music, Maldivian cultural performances, outdoor movie nights, culinary showcases, and spontaneous moments of island bliss.
Every element of the festive programme has been thoughtfully designed to elevate the holiday mood, foster connection, and create lasting memories. From grand celebrations to quiet moments of reflection, Reethi Faru Resort ensures every guest departs with cherished memories and the joy of a truly magical Maldivian festive season.
Culture
SO/ Maldives illuminates Diwali with culinary delights, festive spirits, chic island vibes
This Diwali, SO/ Maldives is set to dazzle with a bold celebration that blends cultural tradition with the resort’s signature flair. Guests are invited to indulge in a day of flavor, music, and style, wrapped in the spirit of light and festivity.
The day begins at The Citronelle Club, where guests can immerse themselves in India’s sweetest traditions with a complimentary Gulab Jamun cooking class. This hands-on session not only celebrates the art of crafting one of India’s most iconic desserts but also offers guests a memorable experience of cooking and tasting together in true festive spirit.
Following the workshop, the culinary journey continues with an exclusive tasting of SO/ Maldives’ brand-new Indian à la carte menu. Bursting with bold flavors and modern interpretations, this exciting menu brings a fresh twist to traditional favorites, showcasing dishes designed to delight both seasoned gourmands and those discovering Indian cuisine for the first time.
As the afternoon rolls into evening, the celebrations flow seamlessly to Lazuli Beach Club and The Citronelle Club, where guests can savor the moment with 40% off select premium beverage bottles. Whether shared over a meal or enjoyed as a toast to togetherness, these indulgent pours elevate the festive mood with sophistication.
The evening comes alive with a vibrant lineup of cultural and family-friendly activities. Guests can express their creativity at a Family Diya Workshop, lighting up the night with personalized clay lamps that symbolize joy and prosperity. At Lazuli Beach Club, a Henna Workshop invites guests to adorn their hands with intricate patterns, while the beachfront transforms into a canvas for a Rangoli experience, where colorful designs bloom in the sand to celebrate the artistry and spirit of Diwali.
No Diwali celebration is complete without a golden-hour glow. At Lazuli Beach, the festivities shine brighter with 50% off saffron martinis during sunset, accompanied by live DJ beats. As the Maldivian sky turns to hues of orange and gold, guests can sip, sway, and soak in an electric yet elegant atmosphere, perfectly in tune with the spirit of Diwali.
“At SO/ Maldives, we reimagine cultural celebrations with a bold, chic island twist. This Diwali, we’ve curated a day that’s all about indulgence, flavors, music, and unforgettable moments,” said Olivier MOIES-DELVAL, General Manager, SO/ Maldives. “It’s about honoring tradition while celebrating in style, surrounded by the natural beauty and energy of the Maldives.”
SO/ Maldives invites guests to light up their Diwali with this one-of-a-kind experience that blends the richness of Indian traditions with the resort’s signature playful luxury.
Celebrate light, flavor, and island chic this Diwali at SO/ Maldives.
Featured
Experience timeless Maldivian elegance at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa
Machchafushi, meaning ‘Fish Island’ in Dhivehi, encapsulates the essence of this serene retreat in South Ari Atoll. As part of The Centara Collection, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa embodies the true spirit of the Maldives, offering guests an intimate connection with the ocean, marine life, and the island’s cultural heritage.
Situated within the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), a UNESCO-recognised site, Machchafushi provides year-round access to remarkable marine experiences, vibrant coral ecosystems, and unforgettable underwater explorations, including the famous Kudhimaa shipwreck. Once a secluded, uninhabited island, Machchafushi holds a special place in the cultural landscape of the Maldives. Today, as part of this protected marine reserve, it continues to remain authentic, sustainable, and deeply rooted in its natural surroundings.
Marine life is at the heart of the Machchafushi experience. The island offers some of the world’s highest whale shark resighting rates, with encounters available throughout the year. Guests may also encounter graceful manta rays and a colourful abundance of tropical fish drifting through crystalline waters. Encircled by a renowned house reef—stretching nearly five times the island’s size—the area is home to over 1,000 species of fish and 200 varieties of coral, creating an underwater paradise.
South Ari Atoll is celebrated as one of the Maldives’ finest diving regions, featuring over fifty dive sites teeming with marine life. Kudarah Thila presents a UNESCO-protected labyrinth of overhangs and swim-throughs populated by fusiliers and snappers, while Broken Rock captivates divers with its dramatic canyon of corals and macro life, ideal for underwater photography. Dhigurah Beyru and Maamigili Corner are noted for encounters with whale sharks, manta rays, and occasionally dolphins. The 52-metre Kudhimaa Wreck has evolved into a thriving coral habitat, now home to lionfish, batfish, groupers, and the well-camouflaged stonefish and frogfish. Nearby, Anemone Alley flourishes beneath the seasonal seaplane platform, forming a vibrant ecosystem that draws snorkellers and divers alike. The house reef remains the beating heart of Machchafushi—a world-class natural wonder beneath the waves.
Beyond the ocean, the island tells a story of its own. At its centre stands a centuries-old Banyan Tree, known locally as the Ummeedhu Tree, or ‘Wish Fulfilment’. This living symbol invites guests to pause and reflect, taking part in the Sacred Thread Ceremony, where wishes and intentions are tied to the tree’s branches—creating a bond that endures long after their stay.
Sustainability is woven into every aspect of Machchafushi’s philosophy, ensuring the preservation of both its natural beauty and cultural legacy. Every sunrise, dive, and golden thread tied to the Ummeedhu Tree becomes part of a continuing narrative—one that celebrates the Maldives’ heritage and invites guests to create lasting memories in harmony with nature.
Entertainment
Spooky celebrations await at Sun Siyam Olhuveli with ‘The Return of the Mummy’
Sun Siyam Olhuveli will transform into a realm of ancient legends and eerie excitement this Halloween with its themed celebration, The Return of the Mummy. Guests of all ages will have the opportunity to take part in two days of themed activities, family games, and live entertainment throughout the resort.
The highlight of the celebration will be a beachfront performance by Swedish DJ and rising international talent Caroline Roxy. A multifaceted artist—DJ, singer-songwriter, producer, fashion designer, and former model—Caroline is known for fusing energetic electronic beats with pop-inspired rhythms. Drawing on her musical upbringing and experience performing at festivals in cities such as Stockholm and Los Angeles, she is set to deliver an electrifying performance that promises to bring a captivating energy to the shores of Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
The festivities will begin on 31 October 2025 with a Halloween Beach Fest, featuring mummy-themed games, pumpkin carving, trick-or-treat adventures, and the popular Mummy Dance Freeze for younger guests. As night falls, the Lagoon Bar will become the centre of the celebration, with flickering lights, pulsing music, and a much-anticipated DJ set by Caroline Roxy. Her performance will combine haunting melodies with powerful electronic rhythms, setting the tone for an unforgettable Halloween evening.
Celebrations will continue on 1 November 2025 with treasure hunts, themed cupcake and marshmallow workshops for children, and a sunset pirate cruise. Adults can take part in a Halloween boot camp before the evening concludes with a fire show and live music by Hightides at the Lagoon Bar.
Blending ancient Egyptian mystery with island charm, The Return of the Mummy at Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to experience a unique Halloween adventure where the legends of the past meet the magic of the Maldives.
