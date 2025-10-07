Reethi Faru Resort ushers in 2025/26 festive season with island joy

This Diwali, SO/ Maldives is set to dazzle with a bold celebration that blends cultural tradition with the resort’s signature flair. Guests are invited to indulge in a day of flavor, music, and style, wrapped in the spirit of light and festivity.

The day begins at The Citronelle Club, where guests can immerse themselves in India’s sweetest traditions with a complimentary Gulab Jamun cooking class. This hands-on session not only celebrates the art of crafting one of India’s most iconic desserts but also offers guests a memorable experience of cooking and tasting together in true festive spirit.

Following the workshop, the culinary journey continues with an exclusive tasting of SO/ Maldives’ brand-new Indian à la carte menu. Bursting with bold flavors and modern interpretations, this exciting menu brings a fresh twist to traditional favorites, showcasing dishes designed to delight both seasoned gourmands and those discovering Indian cuisine for the first time.

As the afternoon rolls into evening, the celebrations flow seamlessly to Lazuli Beach Club and The Citronelle Club, where guests can savor the moment with 40% off select premium beverage bottles. Whether shared over a meal or enjoyed as a toast to togetherness, these indulgent pours elevate the festive mood with sophistication.

The evening comes alive with a vibrant lineup of cultural and family-friendly activities. Guests can express their creativity at a Family Diya Workshop, lighting up the night with personalized clay lamps that symbolize joy and prosperity. At Lazuli Beach Club, a Henna Workshop invites guests to adorn their hands with intricate patterns, while the beachfront transforms into a canvas for a Rangoli experience, where colorful designs bloom in the sand to celebrate the artistry and spirit of Diwali.

No Diwali celebration is complete without a golden-hour glow. At Lazuli Beach, the festivities shine brighter with 50% off saffron martinis during sunset, accompanied by live DJ beats. As the Maldivian sky turns to hues of orange and gold, guests can sip, sway, and soak in an electric yet elegant atmosphere, perfectly in tune with the spirit of Diwali.

“At SO/ Maldives, we reimagine cultural celebrations with a bold, chic island twist. This Diwali, we’ve curated a day that’s all about indulgence, flavors, music, and unforgettable moments,” said Olivier MOIES-DELVAL, General Manager, SO/ Maldives. “It’s about honoring tradition while celebrating in style, surrounded by the natural beauty and energy of the Maldives.”

SO/ Maldives invites guests to light up their Diwali with this one-of-a-kind experience that blends the richness of Indian traditions with the resort’s signature playful luxury.

Celebrate light, flavor, and island chic this Diwali at SO/ Maldives.