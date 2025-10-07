Entertainment
Spooky celebrations await at Sun Siyam Olhuveli with ‘The Return of the Mummy’
Sun Siyam Olhuveli will transform into a realm of ancient legends and eerie excitement this Halloween with its themed celebration, The Return of the Mummy. Guests of all ages will have the opportunity to take part in two days of themed activities, family games, and live entertainment throughout the resort.
The highlight of the celebration will be a beachfront performance by Swedish DJ and rising international talent Caroline Roxy. A multifaceted artist—DJ, singer-songwriter, producer, fashion designer, and former model—Caroline is known for fusing energetic electronic beats with pop-inspired rhythms. Drawing on her musical upbringing and experience performing at festivals in cities such as Stockholm and Los Angeles, she is set to deliver an electrifying performance that promises to bring a captivating energy to the shores of Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
The festivities will begin on 31 October 2025 with a Halloween Beach Fest, featuring mummy-themed games, pumpkin carving, trick-or-treat adventures, and the popular Mummy Dance Freeze for younger guests. As night falls, the Lagoon Bar will become the centre of the celebration, with flickering lights, pulsing music, and a much-anticipated DJ set by Caroline Roxy. Her performance will combine haunting melodies with powerful electronic rhythms, setting the tone for an unforgettable Halloween evening.
Celebrations will continue on 1 November 2025 with treasure hunts, themed cupcake and marshmallow workshops for children, and a sunset pirate cruise. Adults can take part in a Halloween boot camp before the evening concludes with a fire show and live music by Hightides at the Lagoon Bar.
Blending ancient Egyptian mystery with island charm, The Return of the Mummy at Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to experience a unique Halloween adventure where the legends of the past meet the magic of the Maldives.
Joy, creativity and connection define JOALI Maldives’ ‘Rise & Shine’ festive journey
JOALI Maldives, the Maldives’ first and only art-immersive resort, is set to welcome guests to a radiant festive season celebration under the theme ‘Rise & Shine’ — a tribute to joy, beauty, and inner light. Taking place from 21 December 2025 to 10 January 2026, the Raa Atoll retreat will transform into a celestial haven of creative expression, blending art, culture, and wellbeing experiences inspired by the resort’s Joy of Creative Living philosophy.
“Each festive season, our goal is to create an atmosphere that uplifts and inspires,” said Shifaz Hassan, General Manager of JOALI Maldives. “With this year’s Rise & Shine theme, we invite guests to reconnect with loved ones, express their creativity, and celebrate the holidays surrounded by the island’s natural beauty.”
The celebration will encompass culinary artistry, interactive workshops, family adventures, and world-class fitness programmes led by visiting experts.
Visiting Experts:
- Chef Nina Tarasova, the acclaimed pastry chef, will return to host her signature Russian Voyage Wine Dinner — a multisensory journey through traditional flavours and curated wine pairings.
- Dr. Sanket Yadahalli, a respected wellness practitioner, will conduct transformative sessions in breathwork for pain relief alongside Pranayama Renewal classes designed to restore energy and balance.
JOALI Maldives’ Rise & Shine celebrations will feature a dynamic array of experiences across its restaurants and creative spaces:
- Culinary Events: Guests can savour themed dining experiences including A Taste of Japan at Saoke, Indian Ocean Voyage, and the Mediterranean-inspired Levantine Dream. Curated cocktail evenings such as Once Upon a Sake, Old World Wine Dinner, and Theatre of Gin will complement indulgent festive feasts for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, Orthodox Christmas and beyond.
- Art, Culture & Creativity: The resort’s immersive art spaces will host celestial pottery classes, wooden craft workshops, starry night painting sessions, and festive embroidery workshops at the JOALI Art Studio. Sustainability takes centre stage with coral nursery tours and reef restoration projects like Christmas Corals, reflecting JOALI’s ongoing commitment to marine conservation.
- Wellbeing & Movement: The resort will offer a holistic wellbeing schedule featuring Lunar Glow meditations, Qi Flow, HIIT Challenge, a Padel Tournament, and Sunrise Bootcamp. Guests may also book night snorkelling adventures, Primal Flow, and Core Connect sessions.
- For Families & Young Explorers: Under the enchanting theme “Stardust & Sparkle”, the Muramas Kids Club will curate daily programmes for younger guests — from Christmas tree decorating and mocktail mixology to galactic kite flying and star map painting — guided by Pico the Heron, the resort’s beloved festive mascot.
Beloved traditions will return, including the lighting of the Holiday Tree, the unveiling of the Gingerbread House, and the eagerly anticipated arrival of Santa Claus. Guests can enjoy festive favourites such as the Christmas Scavenger Hunt, a Football Tournament, and the dazzling New Year’s Eve Starlight Gala — a night of fireworks, live entertainment, and fine dining. The celebrations will also include My Maldives, an elegant cocktail reception where guests can toast the season alongside JOALI’s leadership team.
Guests can experience the festivities from one of 73 beach and over-water villas, ranging from one to four bedrooms, each attended by a personal Jadugar (meaning “skilled magician”). Villa rates start from USD 5,851 per night based on two guests sharing a Water Villa with Pool on a bed-and-breakfast basis.
JOALI BEING presents ‘A Lot Like Holiday’: Celebration of joy, family and wellbeing
JOALI BEING, the Maldives’ exclusive Well-Living island, will embrace the timeless spirit of a Traditional Christmas this festive season, guided by its core ethos of joy, connection, wellbeing, and family. From 20 December 2025 to 11 January 2026, the island will transform into a sanctuary of festive wonder, where cherished traditions harmoniously blend with transformative wellbeing journeys.
Centred around the theme ‘A Lot Like Holiday,’ the festive celebrations combine beloved seasonal rituals with meaningful travel experiences inspired by JOALI BEING’s Four Pillars of Wellbeing — Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy. Guests will be invited to take part in uplifting activities designed to encourage togetherness, discovery, and personal renewal.
Highlights of the festive programme include:
- Holiday Tree Lighting: A serene celebration beneath a canopy of lights where palm fronds replace fir trees and the sea breeze carries the spirit of the season.
- Gingerbread House Making: A joyful, hands-on tradition for guests of all ages.
- Christmas Picnic: A fresh reimagining of the classic celebration, featuring curated hampers, indulgent flavours, and oceanfront views.
- Christmas Eve Dinner: A refined feast of traditional holiday favourites and JOALI BEING classics, celebrating love, connection, and unity.
- New Year’s Eve Celebration: A night of sparkle, music, and culinary excellence to welcome 2026 in style.
As part of its festive line-up, JOALI BEING will also host a selection of Visiting Experts and global icons offering transformative, purpose-driven experiences:
- Football Workshops with Dimitar Berbatov: The former Manchester United striker, two-time Premier League Champion, and captain of the Bulgarian national team will lead two exclusive sessions (30 December and 2 January), inspiring players of all ages through mentorship and skill development.
- The Quantum Journey with Carlos Aparicio: Through his Biocuántica Original method, Aparicio will guide guests in achieving coherence between heart and mind, fostering resilience and clarity.
- Power of Breathwork with Javier de Prado: Guests will explore the connection between breath and emotion through mindful movement and meditation to restore balance and vitality.
- Awaken Balance and Longevity with Dr Igor Roganin: Integrating Traditional Chinese Medicine and modern diagnostics, Dr Roganin will offer therapies supporting graceful ageing, energy flow, and long-term wellbeing.
The festive calendar extends beyond celebration, inviting guests to experience the Joy of Well-Living through transformative rituals such as cacao ceremonies, Qi Gong, sound baths, and stress management workshops. Culinary highlights will include Japanese dinners, seafood feasts, and interactive masterclasses, while outdoor adventures will offer dolphin cruises, semi-submarine explorations, coral conservation, and Muay Thai sessions — all designed to deepen connection with self, others, and nature.
Family experiences will take centre stage through B’Kidult, JOALI BEING’s signature concept that blends play and purpose. The programme will feature engaging activities for all ages, including the Laughing Boocha Mixology Class, Beach Boot Camp for Teens, Healthy Nice Cream Kitchen, and Family Pilates sessions — all aimed at nurturing learning, joy, and togetherness.
A stay at JOALI BEING promises a journey of renewal and self-discovery, allowing guests to return home with a sense of lightness in body, mind, and spirit. Rates begin at USD 5,706 per night for two guests sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a bed-and-breakfast basis.
Centara Maldives unveils season of celebration across four island paradises
As the festive season draws near, Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives invites guests to celebrate the holidays amid the beauty of the Indian Ocean. Each of its distinct island destinations blends the warmth of Maldivian hospitality with the timeless traditions of the season. From family-friendly adventures to serene adult escapes, guests can choose from four remarkable properties — Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Just a short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers a sanctuary of tranquillity and privacy. Located within The Atollia, the resort presents a wealth of world-class dining, exhilarating water sports and excursions, and holistic wellness experiences at the serene SPA Cenvaree Retreat. Elegant beachfront and overwater villas provide the perfect setting for a memorable festive escape.
This year, the resort introduces the theme ‘Crystal and Bubbles’, a celebration that captures the glamour and sparkle of the season. From 22 December to 7 January, guests can enjoy a calendar of curated activities and entertainment beneath glittering crystal-inspired décor.
Families can look forward to treasure hunts, cupcake decorating, and pyjama parties leading up to Santa’s grand arrival on Christmas Day, while couples can indulge in elegant gala dinners and wine tastings. Each day brings new delights — from Boduberu masterclasses and festive workshops to themed dinners and karaoke nights.
The celebrations culminate in a New Year’s Eve gala, featuring cocktails, live entertainment, and fireworks beneath the stars. The festivities continue into January with island cinema nights, sandcastle competitions, and Orthodox celebrations that showcase local culture and cuisine.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
Located within The Atollia, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives embodies the signature spirit of Centara’s Mirage brand — a lively, family-focused resort inspired by the wonders of the ocean. The property features diverse dining options, a kids’ club, and the renowned SPA Cenvaree, complemented by the playful Candy Spa for younger guests. A sprawling outdoor water complex — complete with a lazy river, splash zone, and multiple pools — forms the heart of the island’s entertainment.
Festivities begin on 3 November with a joyful cake-mixing ceremony and continue through 7 January with an Orthodox Day celebration. Guests can join daily activities such as sunrise yoga, beach fitness sessions, and family games, or unleash their creativity through crafts including tote bag painting and festive T-shirt design.
Evenings are filled with BBQs under the stars, themed buffets, live music, Boduberu drumming, and mixology contests. Young travellers can enjoy pyjama parties, gaming challenges, and movie nights at the E-Zone, while families come together to welcome the New Year at the Mirage Carnival Celebration, complete with cocktails, a grand buffet, and live performances.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
For those seeking an adults-only escape, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives offers a tranquil haven where indulgence meets serenity. Guests can unwind in beachfront or overwater villas, explore the lagoon’s marine life, and savour moments of connection during a thoughtfully curated festive programme running from 15 December to 6 January.
Days begin with sunrise yoga, meditation, and Pilates sessions, while creative workshops invite guests to make botanical scrubs, organic face masks, and coconut-leaf crafts. More energetic visitors can join Thai boxing classes, beach volleyball, and boot camps.
As the sun sets, the resort transforms into a scene of celebration, with tree-lighting ceremonies, carol singing, cocktail hours, and themed dinners. Culinary highlights include seafood barbecues, Kin Khao dinners, and traditional Maldivian feasts. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, inspired by an underwater theme, promises an evening of fine dining, live music, and dancing beneath the stars, followed by a warm Orthodox Day gathering to close the season.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection
Situated in South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection, captures the essence of Maldivian island life — where nature, culture, and the ocean intertwine. Offering 112 beachfront and overwater villas overlooking a UNESCO-protected marine reserve, the resort provides an idyllic setting for meaningful festive celebrations.
Running from 7 November to 6 January, the programme begins with a cake-mixing ceremony and tree-lighting event, followed by Santa’s jet-ski arrival to delight guests of all ages. Children can take part in creative workshops, pizza-making, and scavenger hunts at Camp Safari, while adults enjoy beachside yoga, meditation, and wellness sessions.
Families can join sandcastle competitions, outdoor movie nights, and karaoke sessions, or explore local heritage through storytelling and cultural activities. As evening falls, the island comes alive with Fire & Ice pool parties, wine-pairing sessions, seafood feasts, and live DJ nights. On Christmas Eve, guests are treated to a festive buffet at Reef or a fine dining experience at Mare Azzurro, leading up to a New Year’s Eve island celebration of music and dance. The season concludes with a relaxed beach gathering on 6 January, featuring traditional dishes and festive cocktails.
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives invites guests to embrace the season’s joy across its enchanting island collection — where every sunrise brings celebration, every sunset brings connection, and every moment becomes a cherished memory beneath the Maldivian sky.
