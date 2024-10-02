Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives honoured in Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards

Milaidhoo has been ranked as the 6th best resort in the World Resorts category for the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. This recognition holds special significance as it reflects the voices of guests who have personally experienced the unique and heartfelt offerings of this island sanctuary.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are among the most esteemed accolades in the travel industry, celebrating the best hotels, resorts, cities, and travel experiences across the globe. Voted on by hundreds of thousands of readers worldwide, these awards are a true testament to guest satisfaction and the exceptional hospitality provided by the world’s top destinations.

For Milaidhoo, this honour goes beyond being just a ranking—it serves as a recognition of the trust, loyalty, and love shown by its guests. The resort is particularly delighted that this acknowledgment comes directly from those who have shared in the magic of the small island. Each visitor brings their own story, and through their experiences, they become part of the Milaidhoo Family.

General Manager Paul van Frank expressed his gratitude, noting that the recognition reflects the bond the resort shares with its guests. He remarked, “Their appreciation for the moments we create inspires us to continue evolving and offering them the very best in luxury and personalised service. We are deeply grateful for their support.”

Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo offers an immersive experience that blends natural beauty with contemporary Maldivian heritage. Guests are invited to discover a world where barefoot luxury meets meaningful moments, whether indulging in the serene comfort of overwater villas, exploring pristine coral house reefs, or enjoying gourmet culinary journeys at the signature Ba’theli restaurant, where each dish is a reminiscence of the spice routes that shaped the region.

At the heart of Milaidhoo is a desire to connect guests with the cultural richness of the Maldives while offering the utmost in luxury and tranquility. This connection between modern elegance and traditional roots resonates deeply with guests, who frequently comment on the authenticity and warmth that Milaidhoo embodies.

This award marks a significant milestone in Milaidhoo’s journey, and the resort remains committed to further enhancing the guest experience in the years ahead. By listening to feedback, refining its offerings, and continuing to focus on sustainable, culturally immersive tourism, Milaidhoo aims to create even more unforgettable moments for its visitors.