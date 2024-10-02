Awards
Milaidhoo ranked among World’s Best Resorts in 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards
Milaidhoo has been ranked as the 6th best resort in the World Resorts category for the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. This recognition holds special significance as it reflects the voices of guests who have personally experienced the unique and heartfelt offerings of this island sanctuary.
The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are among the most esteemed accolades in the travel industry, celebrating the best hotels, resorts, cities, and travel experiences across the globe. Voted on by hundreds of thousands of readers worldwide, these awards are a true testament to guest satisfaction and the exceptional hospitality provided by the world’s top destinations.
For Milaidhoo, this honour goes beyond being just a ranking—it serves as a recognition of the trust, loyalty, and love shown by its guests. The resort is particularly delighted that this acknowledgment comes directly from those who have shared in the magic of the small island. Each visitor brings their own story, and through their experiences, they become part of the Milaidhoo Family.
General Manager Paul van Frank expressed his gratitude, noting that the recognition reflects the bond the resort shares with its guests. He remarked, “Their appreciation for the moments we create inspires us to continue evolving and offering them the very best in luxury and personalised service. We are deeply grateful for their support.”
Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo offers an immersive experience that blends natural beauty with contemporary Maldivian heritage. Guests are invited to discover a world where barefoot luxury meets meaningful moments, whether indulging in the serene comfort of overwater villas, exploring pristine coral house reefs, or enjoying gourmet culinary journeys at the signature Ba’theli restaurant, where each dish is a reminiscence of the spice routes that shaped the region.
At the heart of Milaidhoo is a desire to connect guests with the cultural richness of the Maldives while offering the utmost in luxury and tranquility. This connection between modern elegance and traditional roots resonates deeply with guests, who frequently comment on the authenticity and warmth that Milaidhoo embodies.
This award marks a significant milestone in Milaidhoo’s journey, and the resort remains committed to further enhancing the guest experience in the years ahead. By listening to feedback, refining its offerings, and continuing to focus on sustainable, culturally immersive tourism, Milaidhoo aims to create even more unforgettable moments for its visitors.
Awards
The Nautilus Maldives: sanctuary of luxury recognised in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Awards
The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury private island hideaway in the Maldives, has been recognised as one of the top five resorts in the Indian Ocean in the 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. With only 26 highly private boho-chic island houses and residences, The Nautilus is the sole resort in the Maldives that offers a unique private island experience without requiring an exclusive buyout. This intimate island sanctuary elevates bespoke luxury to new heights, providing unparalleled space and absolute privacy.
Pietro Addis, the General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, expressed his gratitude for this recognition from Condé Nast Traveler’s readers, stating, “This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our team, as well as the trust and loyalty of our guests who appreciate The Nautilus’s distinct vision that ultra-luxury should be free from any form of restriction—particularly time constraints. Our commitment to offering hyper-personalised experiences remains at the core of everything we do, and we are dedicated to continuing to shape the future of luxury hospitality in the Indian Ocean.”
The Nautilus offers unrivalled space, complete privacy, personalised home comforts, and dedicated butler service. With exquisite fine dining available at any time and in any location, every detail is meticulously crafted around the individual desires of the guests. In this private island paradise, where time stands still, every moment embodies freedom. Guests can enjoy private picnics on secluded sandbanks, indulge in tailor-made treatments at the overwater spa, or embark on breathtaking underwater adventures, with The Nautilus presenting endless possibilities for free-spirited experiences.
Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives honoured in Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its recognition as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. This prestigious accolade, awarded just three years after the resort’s opening, highlights Kuda Villingili’s commitment to exceptional hospitality and service, setting a new benchmark for luxury travellers worldwide.
Amjad Thaufeeg, the Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are incredibly honoured to have Kuda Villingili recognised as the 8th among the top 20 resorts in the Indian Ocean in Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, especially after our first nomination this year. Competing alongside renowned international brands, this remarkable achievement solidifies the resort’s status as a premier destination for luxury travellers.” He further noted that the award reflects the dedication of the resort’s owners to continuously enhance its offerings and their vision of positioning Kuda Villingili as a leading luxury resort in the Maldives. It also underscores the team’s commitment to delivering exceptional personalised service. Thaufeeg expressed appreciation to guests and partners for their support and to Condé Nast Traveller for this prestigious acknowledgment.
The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Award is among the most respected in the travel industry, representing the authentic voices of well-informed global travellers. This year, over 126,000 UK readers shared their votes, recognising the finest hotels, resorts, and destinations. Receiving this prestigious honour serves as a testament to Kuda Villingili’s ongoing commitment to creating unforgettable guest experiences.
Kuda Villingili is dedicated to continually elevating the guest experience by adapting to industry trends and evolving consumer demands. The resort has recently enhanced its offerings with the addition of private pools to the Sunset Water Villas, further solidifying its all-pool status. The introduction of Teppanyaki dining adds a new dimension to the diverse gourmet options, while the newly unveiled padel tennis court provides an exciting new sport for guests to enjoy.
Awards
Maldives nominated for six prestigious World Travel Awards
The Maldives has received six nominations in the esteemed World Travel Awards (WTA) World’s Leading Category, including the highly sought-after title of ‘World’s Leading Destination 2024’. Alongside five nominations for the Maldives as a destination, the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) is also nominated for ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board 2024.’
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards is globally acknowledged as a premier benchmark of excellence in the travel and tourism industry, celebrating outstanding achievements in the sector. Winners are determined through a voting process that includes qualified travel professionals, industry experts, and consumers, making these awards a true reflection of industry standards and traveler preferences.
The Maldives has consistently excelled at the WTA, having won the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ for four consecutive years from 2019 to 2023. Additionally, MMPRC has been recognised as the ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the past two years.
Voting for the WTA is currently open, and we encourage everyone to cast their votes in support of the Maldives. Your participation will help maintain the Maldives’ reputation as a premier global travel destination, renowned for offering unparalleled vacation experiences.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Fuvahmulah: Home to the world’s largest tiger shark aggregation
-
News1 week ago
Step into Maldivian tradition: explore ‘Athireege’ at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
-
News7 days ago
Hyatt partners with SingHaiyi to launch luxurious Hyatt Regency Samarafushi Maldives
-
Excursions1 week ago
Sunken stories: join Dhawa Ihuru for a weekend of celebration and exploration of the Rannamaari wreck
-
Cooking1 week ago
Milaidhoo Maldives elevates dining with new “An Evening with the Chefs” gourmet experience
-
Awards1 week ago
Equator Village celebrates success at SATA 2024 with dual Silver Awards
-
Featured1 week ago
Celebrate the season in paradise: Sheraton Maldives launches festive deals and activities
-
News1 week ago
AirAsia’s Thrilling ‘No Clue Escape’ promotion whisks passengers to Maldives