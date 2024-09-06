News
Jumeirah Olhahali Island presents curated nature experiences, environmental stewardship
For guests looking to immerse themselves in a natural haven, Jumeirah Olhahali Island is the best-suited destination, offering numerous ways to experience the island’s stunning landscapes. From immersive nature walks to underwater snorkelling adventures, Jumeirah Olhahali Island provides carefully curated activities to help guests explore the surrounding Maldivian beauty.
The resort’s expert Gardening & Landscaping Manager, Ali Wajeeh, is dedicated to creating an outdoor environment that truly reflects the Maldives’ natural charm. With environmental stewardship and sustainability at the forefront of his work, Wajeeh reduces the resort’s ecological imprint through the use of native plant species and eco-friendly procedures, which also work to minimise water usage. Throughout the verdant gardens, guests can admire everything from coconut trees to distinctive banyan trees and vibrant jungle geraniums, all of which complement the resort’s exceptional ambience while encouraging wildlife to thrive.
Guests of the resort can experience the magic of Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s natural wonders with a specially designed Island Nature Walk, offering them the opportunity to fully engage with this island retreat. Starting from the shady gathering spot of Fini Maizan, Wajeeh takes guests on a journey through the island’s flora and fauna secrets, guiding them through the island’s rich history, from its humble beginnings to the flourishing haven it is today. With graceful herons, playful fruit bats, curious hermit crabs and the national Maldivian bird – the white-breasted waterhen – to encounter along the way, there are plenty of gems to uncover in this hidden slice of paradise. Flora enthusiasts can explore everything from umbrella trees to beautiful hibiscus flowers, promising an experience to remember for all nature lovers.
Beyond the endless wonders on land, guests can also look forward to delving deep into the Maldives’ marine life through various underwater adventures. The warm waters of the Indian Ocean attract dolphins, manta rays, several species of shark and sea turtle, and a multitude of different tropical fish, which guests can discover through snorkelling, semi-submarine tours, or diving experiences across a selection of more than 20 dive sites. The resort also hosts coral planting workshops, encouraging guests to contribute to the preservation of the reefs’ biodiversity and further extending its commitment to supporting the ecosystem.
For more information on Jumeirah Olhahali Island and its nature experiences, visit here.
Cooking
Exclusive pop-up culinary experience at Mirihi Island Resort with Michelin-starred Chef Thierry Drapeau
Mirihi Island Resort, renowned for its intimate luxury and stunning natural surroundings, has announced a special culinary event this October. On the 22nd and 23rd, the resort’s award-winning Muraka restaurant will host a one-of-a-kind pop-up dining experience featuring Chef Thierry Drapeau from the Michelin-starred Signature Bangkok.
Chef Thierry Drapeau, celebrated for his refined and expressive “Cuisine of the Soil,” will collaborate with Muraka’s talented culinary team to create a unique 5-course menu. This gastronomic event promises to blend local Maldivian ingredients with an international twist, showcasing the art of fine dining in one of the world’s most breathtaking settings.
Guests of Mirihi will have the rare opportunity to witness Chef Thierry’s epicurean craftsmanship firsthand as he brings his renowned culinary philosophy to the Maldives. Drawing from his roots in France’s Loire Valley and his experience leading the 2-Michelin star Logis de la Chabotterie, Chef Thierry’s dishes are known for their lightness, expressiveness, and intricate flavors.
Muraka restaurant, perched elegantly over the lagoon, offers a fitting backdrop for this exclusive event. With panoramic ocean views and an abundance of marine life visible on the reef below, Muraka embodies the formality and sophistication of French Michelin-star dining. The restaurant’s award-winning wine list, featuring selections from both the Old and New World, and its exclusive range of fine champagnes, will perfectly complement Chef Thierry’s menu, elevating this dining experience to new heights.
Originally hailing from Nantes in France’s Loire Valley, Chef Thierry Drapeau has built an illustrious career marked by his dedication to the “Cuisine of the Soil” – a culinary approach that emphasises the connection between the land, the sea, and the plate. His passion for sourcing the finest ingredients and his ability to create complex yet harmonious flavours have earned him international acclaim. Prior to his current role at Signature Bangkok, Chef Thierry led the prestigious Logis de la Chabotterie in Saint-Sulpice-le-Verdon, maintaining its 2-Michelin star status for nine consecutive years. After 15 years of perfecting his craft in France, Chef Thierry sought new challenges in Asia, where he continues to make a significant impact on the culinary scene.
This exclusive pop-up event is an extraordinary opportunity for food enthusiasts and connoisseurs to indulge in a Michelin-starred dining experience in the heart of the Maldives. Reservations are highly recommended, as space is limited.
For more information and reservations, please contact Mirihi Island Resort at reservation@mirihi.com
News
The Prestige Collection consolidates rapid growth; adds Baglioni Hotels & Resorts to exclusive portfolio
The Prestige Collection, the most exclusive selection of hotels by Keytel, the world’s first alliance of independent hotels, has announced the addition of the prestigious Baglioni Hotels & Resorts group to its portfolio. This strategic partnership strengthens the collection’s presence in the Italian and British markets, adding seven new properties to its luxury network.
The addition of Baglioni Hotels marks a significant milestone in the expansion of The Prestige Collection’s portfolio, which has experienced growth of over 20% between May and July 2024, reaching a total of 160 hotels. This expansion reflects the brand’s commitment to hotel excellence and its goal of offering unparalleled experiences to customers worldwide.
Baglioni Hotels & Resorts is synonymous with elegance and sophistication, values that perfectly align with The Prestige Collection’s core principles of quality and excellence. This mutually beneficial collaboration not only enhances The Prestige Collection’s reputation but also boosts the international visibility of Baglioni Hotels & Resorts.
Gerardo García, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Baglioni Hotels & Resorts, states: “Becoming part of The Prestige Collection is a very positive step for both parties. It positions us alongside other iconic hotels and grants us greater visibility in international markets. We bring our expertise and an exclusive offering of luxury accommodations in key destinations across Italy, the United Kingdom, and the Maldives.”
These new additions contribute to the rapid expansion The Prestige Collection has experienced this year, standing out in Europe with Rosewood Villa Magna in Madrid and The Athenaeum in London, in the Middle East with Palazzo Versace Dubai and The Torch Doha, in Asia with Maya Ubud Resort and Chatrium Grand Bangkok, and in America with hotels such as Nobu Chicago in the United States and Hotel Alexander in Mexico.
In the Maldives, the collection maintains its strong presence with four properties: Baglioni Resort, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, Diamonds Athuruga, and Diamonds Thudufushi.
With these strategic additions, The Prestige Collection continues to expand its network of high-end hotels, adhering to strict standards to offer its clients an increasingly diverse and attractive selection of options for both leisure and business travel.
Business
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, announced as Keynote Speaker for Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
The Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 is set to welcome John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, as the keynote speaker. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.
John oversees 30 travel brands in various sectors across 20+ countries. He joined dnata in November 2017 as CEO B2B Europe after serving as COO of Spafinder Wellness in Miami. In May 2018, his role at dnata expanded to include all B2B and B2C trading brands within the UK.
John, who has held several non-executive director posts in travel, as well as served on the board of both the UK’s Institute of Travel & Tourism and Association of British Travel Agents, will share his insights on the evolving landscape of global travel and its implications for the Maldives’ hospitality sector. His keynote address is highly anticipated, given his leadership role at dnata Travel Group, a global powerhouse in travel services.
“We are thrilled to have John Bevan as our keynote speaker this year. His vast experience and forward-thinking approach will provide invaluable perspectives to our attendees. The GM Forum is a platform for knowledge exchange and innovation, and having a leader of John’s caliber underscores our commitment to excellence,” Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, said.
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
Sponsors and partners of GM Forum 2024 include:
- Ooredoo Maldives: Digital Partner (Title Sponsor)
- Bestbuy Maldives (BBM): Silver Sponsor
- Dhivehi Insurance: Silver Sponsor
- Fuel Supplies Maldives: Silver Sponsor
- Manta Air: Aviation Partner
- Male’ Aerated Water Company: Beverage Partner
- Atmosphere Wellness: Wellness Partner
- Souvenir Marine: Transport Partner
- Printlab: Printing Partner
- CROSSROADS Maldives: Venue Partner
- Lights Out: Coverage Partner
- Associate Sponsors: Alia Investments, Villa Hakatha, GAGE, Wyntronix, Uniforms Unlimited and Spa Ceylon Maldives
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct flights to Maldives for first time in history
-
Action5 days ago
Kuramathi Maldives’ Rasdhoo Divers celebrates 11-year-old Ethan Evans for new world record in scuba diving
-
Awards1 week ago
Avani+Fares Maldives: A dive paradise in Baa Atoll
-
Drink1 week ago
Unforgettable Champagne odyssey with THE OZEN COLLECTION
-
Awards1 week ago
Siyam World Maldives scores double win at TTM Awards 2024
-
Business1 week ago
Noku Maldives to rebrand under IHG’s Vignette Collection in December 2024
-
News1 week ago
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort celebrates Saudi National Day with special offers
-
Action1 week ago
Hideaway Beach Resort to host World Padel Pro luxury experience with Padel player Hernan Flores