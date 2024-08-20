The St. Regis Maldives welcomes Chef Dharshan Munidasa of Ministry of Crab for culinary experience

Atmosphere Kanifushi has announced the fourth edition of the ‘Just Veg Festival,’ set to take place from 21st to 26th October 2024. This year’s festival promises a week-long gastronomic adventure with a breathtaking backdrop of sea, sand and sunshine as guests indulge in the culinary brilliance of award-winning Chef Fabrizio Marino.

Known for his flavourful, healthy Italian natural haute cuisine with a strong ethical component, Chef Fabrizio returns from the renowned Ristorante Maggese in the heart of Tuscany to grace the idyllic shores of Kanifushi Island. He makes use of fresh tropical fruits and vegetables to create brightly coloured, artistic dishes that look as appealing, promising an unmissable limited-edition gourmet festival menu.

Atmosphere Kanifushi has pioneered a genuine culture around plant-based gastronomy in the Maldives. JUST VEG restaurant, topping TripAdvisor’s ranking as the first purely vegetarian restaurant in the Maldives, will be the festival’s vibrant epicentre. Guests staying at the private island will have the unique opportunity to savour the finest Italian and Mediterranean cuisine while enjoying breathtaking turquoise lagoon views. This thrilling six-day JUST VEG culinary event is included in the generous Kanifushi Plan™, available to all guests staying at the resort, aligning with Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ core philosophy, Joy of Giving.

Chef Fabrizio Marino’s culinary creations are a testament to his expertise and innovation. Atmosphere Core’s Director of Wines, Nicolas Laguette, has expertly paired a different wine for each course, enhancing the culinary experience.

Guests can indulge in a carefully curated menu that includes “Happiness”, an appetiser with coconut foam, pumpkin curry puree, fresh apples, broccoli, and tomatoes drizzled with raspberry, mint, and turmeric sauce, paired with the light Martín Codax Cuatro Pasos Rosado. For the main courses, there is “Gnocchi”, delicate potato dumplings with zesty lemon in a rich beurre blanc sauce topped with almonds and liquorice, complemented by the fruit-forward Glenelly Glass Collection Chardonnay, and “Caramelised Aubergine”, featuring oriental-style glazed aubergine and crunchy chickpeas, perfectly paired with Allan Scott Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. Finish with “Bee-Side,” a delightful yoghurt and honey ice cream paired with osmotised strawberries and crumble, perfectly complemented by the aromatic White Rabbit Riesling.

“Bringing my culinary creations to the pristine shores of Atmosphere Kanifushi is a true honour,” says Chef Fabrizio. “For several years, I have had the pleasure of working with the dynamic team at JUST VEG restaurant. Welcoming back returning guests is always a joy, and their smiles drive me to strive for excellence each time. I look forward to introducing guests to the incredible variety and richness of vegetarian cuisine.”

“Many guests, not just vegetarians and vegans, are embracing flexitarian diets. At Just Veg, we’ve always been ahead of this trend. It’s an honour to welcome Chef Fabrizio each year for our culinary festival, where along with guest experiences he also leads workshops for our culinary team. Together, we keep the menu exciting for our guests,” says Raman Gomathi, Director of Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Kanifushi

A scenic 35-minute seaplane ride brings guests from Velana International Airport in Malé to Atmosphere Kanifushi. On arrival, they are welcomed with charming views of a 2-kilometre-long beach, swaying palm trees, and the pristine waters of Lhaviyani Atoll. The classic five-star luxury resort offers 162 stand-alone beach and water villas, ensuring an unforgettable stay.