The St. Regis Maldives welcomes Chef Dharshan Munidasa of Ministry of Crab for culinary experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, an oasis of luxury on a private natural island, has announced a once-in-a-lifetime gastronomic journey in collaboration with renowned Chef Dharshan Munidasa of Ministry of Crab, exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members. Through the specially curated Marriott Bonvoy Moments, members can bid to win a five-night stay for two from October 1-6, 2024. This exclusive package includes a private six-course dinner curated by Chef Munidasa at Decanter, the resort’s award-winning underground wine cellar. Guests will also enjoy an exquisite retreat in a stunning Beach Villa with a private pool, a sunset champagne sabering ritual at the iconic Whale Bar, a signature spa treatment, and a rejuvenating Blue Hole hydrotherapy pool experience at Iridium Spa.
Sri Lanka’s most celebrated chef-restaurateur, Darshan Munidasa, is renowned for his culinary prowess and creativity. As the visionary behind Nihonbashi and Ministry of Crab, Chef Munidasa has redefined the dining landscape in Sri Lanka. Both of his restaurants have earned the distinction of being ranked on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List, showcasing his exceptional talent and commitment to quality. Chef Munidasa’s global expansion of Ministry of Crab includes locations in Shanghai, Chengdu, Mumbai, the Maldives, Bangkok, and Singapore, further cementing his status as a leading figure in the gastronomic world.
On October 2, the lucky bid winner can revel in an extraordinary dining experience that showcases Chef Munidasa’s daring flavors and innovative approach to seafood. The tantalising menu, paired with premium sake and wine, will feature signature dishes from Ministry of Crab, including Baked Crab, Crab Liver Pâté, Garlic Chili Crab, Black Pepper Crab, Garlic Chili Prawn, and Coconut Crème Brûlée. Guests will have the rare opportunity to explore the unique pairing of sake with spicy and peppery dishes, highlighting the versatility of sake beyond traditional Japanese cuisine. This experience pays homage to Chef Munidasa’s Japanese heritage while demonstrating the harmony between sake and bold flavours.
Additionally, Orientale will host a special dinner event on October 1, open to all guests, featuring a degustation menu paired with premium sake and wine. These pairings will be expertly selected by guest sommelier Kamal Malik, a Certified Sake Sommelier and the first Indian to earn the prestigious Master Sommelier title from the Court of Master Sommeliers. Malik will guide guests through an exceptional tasting journey.
Marriott Bonvoy members are invited to bid for a chance to savour Chef Munidasa’s culinary creations while enjoying the luxurious surroundings of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
For more information and to enter the bidding, visit: moments.marriottbonvoy.com.
Essence of Emirati cuisine with Chef Sumaya Obaid at Nova Maldives
Nova Maldives has unveiled the much-anticipated guest appearance of the distinguished Emirati Chef Sumaya Obaid, from the 7th to the 11th of September, 2024. Known for her innovative fusion of traditional Arabian flavours with global culinary arts, Chef Sumaya is set to offer an unparalleled dining experience within the enchanting backdrop of Nova’s island haven.
While Emirati cuisine may still be in the process of gaining widespread global recognition, this exclusive event offers guests a rare chance to engage in immersive cooking classes led by Chef Sumaya. From morning cooking sessions transitioning into delightful lunches to live cooking demonstrations showcasing her culinary finesse, attendees are promised a captivating culinary expedition.
Emirati cuisine, deeply anchored in Bedouin traditions, serves as a delectable gateway to the region’s rich tapestry of history and culinary diversity, blending aromatic spices of India, fragrant herbs of Persia into a harmonious feast for the senses.
Chef Sumaya Obaid, shares, “Bringing the essence of Emirati cuisine to the serene shores of Nova, and intertwining it with the island’s breathtaking beauty, is a thrilling venture. It’s about more than just food; it’s about storytelling, tradition, sharing a piece of my heritage and introducing it to a broader audience.”
Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives, adds, “Hosting Chef Sumaya at Nova is a momentous occasion for us. It reflects our commitment to offering our guests extraordinary experiences that resonate on a personal level, and there’s no doubt Chef Sumaya’s presence will enchant our guests’ palates and hearts.”
The event’s highlight is undoubtedly the special beachside dinner under the stars, where Chef Sumaya will showcase her meticulously designed signature menu, promising a dining experience that’s as memorable as it is mouth-watering. Beyond her exceptional culinary skills, Chef Sumaya is a passionate advocate for culinary innovation and supporting women entrepreneurs globally through her work as a Nestle ambassador, earning her recognition and admiration across various platforms such as ‘Sabah Aldar’ on Abu Dhabi TV, MBC Arabia, and Fatafeat’s YouTube channel.
For further details on Chef Sumaya Obaid’s visit and to immerse yourself in the gastronomic delights at Nova, please visit nova-maldives.com or reach out to our reservations team at +960 6688777 / reservations@nova-maldives.com.
Renowned Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi with limited-edition menu
Atmosphere Kanifushi has announced the fourth edition of the ‘Just Veg Festival,’ set to take place from 21st to 26th October 2024. This year’s festival promises a week-long gastronomic adventure with a breathtaking backdrop of sea, sand and sunshine as guests indulge in the culinary brilliance of award-winning Chef Fabrizio Marino.
Known for his flavourful, healthy Italian natural haute cuisine with a strong ethical component, Chef Fabrizio returns from the renowned Ristorante Maggese in the heart of Tuscany to grace the idyllic shores of Kanifushi Island. He makes use of fresh tropical fruits and vegetables to create brightly coloured, artistic dishes that look as appealing, promising an unmissable limited-edition gourmet festival menu.
Atmosphere Kanifushi has pioneered a genuine culture around plant-based gastronomy in the Maldives. JUST VEG restaurant, topping TripAdvisor’s ranking as the first purely vegetarian restaurant in the Maldives, will be the festival’s vibrant epicentre. Guests staying at the private island will have the unique opportunity to savour the finest Italian and Mediterranean cuisine while enjoying breathtaking turquoise lagoon views. This thrilling six-day JUST VEG culinary event is included in the generous Kanifushi Plan™, available to all guests staying at the resort, aligning with Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ core philosophy, Joy of Giving.
Chef Fabrizio Marino’s culinary creations are a testament to his expertise and innovation. Atmosphere Core’s Director of Wines, Nicolas Laguette, has expertly paired a different wine for each course, enhancing the culinary experience.
Guests can indulge in a carefully curated menu that includes “Happiness”, an appetiser with coconut foam, pumpkin curry puree, fresh apples, broccoli, and tomatoes drizzled with raspberry, mint, and turmeric sauce, paired with the light Martín Codax Cuatro Pasos Rosado. For the main courses, there is “Gnocchi”, delicate potato dumplings with zesty lemon in a rich beurre blanc sauce topped with almonds and liquorice, complemented by the fruit-forward Glenelly Glass Collection Chardonnay, and “Caramelised Aubergine”, featuring oriental-style glazed aubergine and crunchy chickpeas, perfectly paired with Allan Scott Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. Finish with “Bee-Side,” a delightful yoghurt and honey ice cream paired with osmotised strawberries and crumble, perfectly complemented by the aromatic White Rabbit Riesling.
“Bringing my culinary creations to the pristine shores of Atmosphere Kanifushi is a true honour,” says Chef Fabrizio. “For several years, I have had the pleasure of working with the dynamic team at JUST VEG restaurant. Welcoming back returning guests is always a joy, and their smiles drive me to strive for excellence each time. I look forward to introducing guests to the incredible variety and richness of vegetarian cuisine.”
“Many guests, not just vegetarians and vegans, are embracing flexitarian diets. At Just Veg, we’ve always been ahead of this trend. It’s an honour to welcome Chef Fabrizio each year for our culinary festival, where along with guest experiences he also leads workshops for our culinary team. Together, we keep the menu exciting for our guests,” says Raman Gomathi, Director of Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Kanifushi
A scenic 35-minute seaplane ride brings guests from Velana International Airport in Malé to Atmosphere Kanifushi. On arrival, they are welcomed with charming views of a 2-kilometre-long beach, swaying palm trees, and the pristine waters of Lhaviyani Atoll. The classic five-star luxury resort offers 162 stand-alone beach and water villas, ensuring an unforgettable stay.
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort unveils revamped Vista Restaurant
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort has announced the reopening of Vista Restaurant after an extensive renovation. With a breath-taking view of the Maldivian blue sea and the enchanting sight of baby sharks passing by at night, Vista promises an unforgettable dining experience.
The newly launched menu celebrates the rich and diverse flavours of authentic Italian cuisine, curated to perfection by our expert chefs. Diners can now savour a wide range of traditional Italian dishes, each crafted with the finest ingredients and a touch of culinary artistry.
Highlights from the new menu:
- Antipasti: Delight in the fresh flavours of Prosciutto Crudo e Melone, Carpaccio di Tonno con Rucola e Capperi, and the rich Antipasto di Affettati Misti.
- Insalate & Zuppe: Enjoy our Pomodoro e Mozzarella alla Caprese, and the hearty Minestrone soup.
- La Pasta: Indulge in our Ravioli Ricotta e Spinaci al Burro con Pinoli, Penne all’Arrabbiata, and more.
- La Pizzeria: Relish classic pizzas like Margherita, Quattro Stagioni, and the seafood delight Frutti di Mare.
- Secondi: Savor main courses such as Saltimbocca alla Romana, Pollo al Limone Grigliato con Verdure, and the exotic Maldive Trancio di Tonno Croccanti con Verdura.
- Dolci: End your meal with delectable desserts like Tiramisu, Sugar-Free Basil Panna Cotta, and seasonal fruits.
“Our new menu reflects our commitment to providing guests with a true taste of Italy in the heart of the Maldives,” said Rosan Kapila, Executive Chef at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort. “We are excited to welcome guests to enjoy the revitalised Vista Restaurant and our delicious offerings.”
Vista Restaurant at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort is open daily for lunch and dinner.
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort, located in Gaafu Alifu Atoll, offers a perfect blend of luxury and natural beauty. With stunning overwater and beach villas, exquisite dining options, and a range of activities, the resort is an ideal destination for travellers seeking a unique and memorable Maldivian experience.
