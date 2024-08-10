News
Hawksbill Turtle nests protected at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has taken steps to secure the nests of hundreds of eggs from a returning Hawksbill Turtle who has selected the western shores of the private island paradise as her nesting beach.
“We are thrilled to have discovered the nest which is a good indication that the turtles feel safe and welcome at Kandooma,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“The Hawksbill Sea Turtles are critically endangered and it’s our responsibility to protect our environment, ecosystems and keep these beautiful creatures safe. Education plays a big part in what we do at Kandooma helping our guests to understand the journey and how precious the nests are.”
Hawksbill Sea Turtles (Eretmochelys Imbricate) have the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List Status as critically endangered. The turtles are understood to live 30-50 years and range in size from 66 to 95cm at maturity. Maturity is not defined by age, it varies and depends on food availability. The turtles, carnivores, mate approximately every two years in secluded lagoons off their nesting beaches. They nest two to five times per season and in the Maldives with the warm Indian Ocean the females lay an average of 100 to 180 eggs per nest. The incubation period is approximately two months.
Mark explains that the turtles go from the water up the beaches to the vegetation line to nest. When nesting is not spotted in progress, shallow track marks left in the sand up to 85cm wide with the telltale symmetrical marks that the forelimbs make are a solid indication.
“Our team will now monitor the nests and as it becomes closer to the big day when the eggs hatch, the protective nets around the nests will be removed to allow the baby turtles to start their life’s journey. It’s pretty neat to see, albeit from a distance,” Mark said.
Mark explains that the Resort has some simple rules in place at the island regarding hatchlings including no bright lights, no loud noises, take care where you walk, and if you see a hatchling disoriented or heading inland, gently turn it around to face the sea and alert one of the staff. The nests are fenced to protect them from people stepping on the nest as it is soft sand from top to bottom. The hatched turtles have to climb out of the nest as they mimic swimming in the sea.
“Only 1 in 1,000 will make it to maturity. The turtles have many predators, among them humans, sharks, triggerfish and grouper, while discarded nets known as Ghost nets as well as erosion are also a threat,” adds Mark.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for leisure pursuits and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas and the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its fun activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. Guests seeking time out and relaxation will enjoy sun-loungers and hammocks dotted around the island. Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.
Entertainment
Raise your steins at Sun Siyam Olhuveli: Oktoberfest meets Maldives
Sun Siyam Olhuveli is rolling out the barrels for an Oktoberfest celebration like no other! From the 1st to 05th of October, 2024, immerse yourself in the lively spirit of Bavaria amidst the tropical paradise of the Maldives. Don your lederhosen and dirndls and get ready for a week filled with frothy fun, festive activities, and live entertainment.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli loves to throw a good party! A vibrant events calendar showcases commitment to creating unforgettable experiences and this time it’s no exception.
Entertainment Lineup:
- DJ Toni Perry – Spinning the decks on the 1st & 2nd of October, 2024, DJ Toni Perry from London, known for rocking crowds at Wembley Stadium and the Burj Al Arab, will have you dancing to a vibrant mix of house, soul, disco, and more.
- HAIVAI B – On the 4th & 5th of October, 2024, let HAIVAI B take you on a musical journey with her fusion of hip-hop and electronic beats that have captivated audiences around the globe.
- Luxora Belly Dancer – On the 1st, 2nd and 5th of October, 2024 , world champion belly dancer Luxora will dazzle guests with her sensational performances, bringing a touch of exotic flair to the festivities.
- II Sense Band – On the 3rd of October, 2024, the Maldivian 5-piece II Sense Band will take the stage, celebrating Oktoberfest and National Tourism Day with an unforgettable live performance.
In addition to this incredible line-up, guests can look forward to a range of exciting activities. Enjoy authentic German brews and savor traditional Oktoberfest treats in a lively beer garden. Feast on Bavarian specialties crafted by expert chefs, from bratwurst to pretzels, at live cooking stations. Join in the fun with beer stein holding contests, and more oompah-pah activities that promise a fun-filled experience for everyone. All Oktoberfest activities and live performances are complimentary for guests staying at Sun Siyam Olhuveli during the festival dates, but some German specialty food and beverages available for purchase at designated stations.
By focusing on the MICE sector (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events), Sun Siyam Olhuveli has hosted countless successful events, proving that we’re not just about stunning beaches but also top-notch gatherings for both fun and business.
Drink
SO/ Maldives unveils wine pairing event featuring La Scolca’s ‘Gavi dei Gavi’
SO/ Maldives has announced a one-of-a-kind wine pairing event that will take place on the August 10-11, 2024. This extraordinary event promises to elevate the culinary experience of SO/ Maldives’ guests with a focus on the iconic dry Italian white wines from La Scolca’s celebrated “Gavi dei Gavi.”
The event, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Lazuli Beach Club, will feature two distinct experiences:
August 10, 2024 – Lagoon Wine Tasting
Guests will indulge in an exquisite wine tasting session, set by the serene lagoon, where they will explore the nuances of La Scolca’s finest selections. This evening promises to be a delightful introduction to the world of Gavi dei Gavi, as guests enjoy the tranquil surroundings and the expert guidance of our sommeliers.
August 11, 2024 – Wine Dinner with La Scolca
The highlight of the weekend will be an exclusive wine dinner hosted by none other than Chiara Soldati, the 4th generation winemaker of the renowned La Scolca estate. Guests will experience a meticulously curated menu, perfectly paired with La Scolca’s distinguished wines. This immersive culinary journey will showcase the true essence of Gavi dei Gavi, celebrating the rich heritage and innovation that has positioned La Scolca at the pinnacle of Italian winemaking.
Join SO/ Maldives for an unforgettable weekend of fine wine, exquisite cuisine, and the unique opportunity to meet and learn from one of Italy’s foremost winemakers.
For reservations and more information, please contact SO/ Maldives at SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
Action
Canareef Resort Maldives to host World Bodybuilding Championships 2024
Canareef Resort Maldives will host the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Electoral Congress. Taking place from November 5th to 11th, 2024, this renowned event will gather elite athletes, officials, and fans from all corners of the world for an exciting week of competition and celebration amidst the stunning beauty of the Maldives.
The event, organised by the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives (BBAM) under the auspices of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), marks a significant milestone in the sporting calendar of the Maldives. With the full support of the Government of Maldives including Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal, Sports Minister Abdulla Rafiu and the blessing of President Mohamed Muizzu,, this championship is expected to further solidify the nation’s reputation as a premier destination for international sports events.
“It is with great pleasure that I announce the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives (BBAM) as the host of the prestigious WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Electoral Congress in November 2024. Under the exceptional leadership of Mr. Ibrahim Hameed, BBAM has demonstrated outstanding capabilities and dedication, solidifying Maldives’ position as a premier destination for bodybuilding and physique sports in the region,” Datuk Paul Chua, President of World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), said.
“This milestone event follows BBAM’s successful hosting of the Asian Championships in 2022 and the South Asian Championships in 2023 and 2024. The WBPF World Championships promise to be a spectacular display of strength, skill, and sportsmanship, featuring top athletes from around the world. We are confident that BBAM will deliver an unforgettable experience for all participants and spectators. I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Maldives on this historic occasion, which promises to bring great success, prosperity, and bounties to the nation.”
This event marks a significant milestone not only for the Maldives but especially for Addu Atoll, which will witness yet another major international event after the SAARC Summit 2011 which was held on the island of Hithadhoo. The World Championships are expected to bring substantial benefits to the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, highlighting the region’s potential as a hub for sports tourism and MICE events.
“We are delighted to invite you to participate in the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Electoral Congress, scheduled to take place at Canareef Resort, Republic of Maldives, from November 5th to 11th, 2024. This prestigious event, organised by the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives and supported by the Government of Maldives, represents a significant achievement for our nation,” Ibrahim Hameed, President of Bodybuilding Association of Maldives, said.
“We have ensured comfortable accommodations for you and your team at Canareef Resort Maldives. Our committee is dedicated to making your stay as comfortable as possible. Maldives grants a no-cost visa on arrival for travellers from all countries with a valid passport. All participation terms and conditions will be based on WBPF Rules and Bylaws. We look forward to warmly welcoming you to the Maldives.”
Located in Maldives’ southernmost atoll, Addu Atoll, Canareef Resort Maldives offers a stunning escape with turquoise waters, freshwater lakes, and lush nature. Accessible by a 10-minute speedboat from Gan International Airport or a domestic flight and speedboat from Male’ International Airport, the resort features one of the Maldives’ longest beaches and easy access to the local island of Hulhumeedhoo by bicycle.
The 271 spacious beach villas boast open-air bathrooms and spectacular views. Enjoy international dining, refreshing cocktails, and explore 25 dive spots teeming with marine life. Activities range from historical and eco-site tours to dolphin watching.
“We are committed to developing the tourism industry, especially in the southern Maldives. Hosting the World Bodybuilding Championship at Canareef Resort Maldives represents a significant achievement in our efforts to enhance the visibility of Addu Atoll. We will do our utmost to support all stakeholders involved in this prestigious event to ensure it is both successful and memorable for all participants and visitors,” Ahmed Hamza, Director of Canareef Resort Maldives, said.
“Our goal in hosting this event is to cultivate the ecosystems that will make Addu and the Maldives a premier destination for sports tourism and global events. By developing these vital networks and infrastructures, we aim to enhance our region’s reputation and attract global attention to our unique offerings,” Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, Director of Canareef Resort Maldives, added.
