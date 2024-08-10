Hawksbill Turtle nests protected at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has taken steps to secure the nests of hundreds of eggs from a returning Hawksbill Turtle who has selected the western shores of the private island paradise as her nesting beach.

“We are thrilled to have discovered the nest which is a good indication that the turtles feel safe and welcome at Kandooma,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“The Hawksbill Sea Turtles are critically endangered and it’s our responsibility to protect our environment, ecosystems and keep these beautiful creatures safe. Education plays a big part in what we do at Kandooma helping our guests to understand the journey and how precious the nests are.”

Hawksbill Sea Turtles (Eretmochelys Imbricate) have the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List Status as critically endangered. The turtles are understood to live 30-50 years and range in size from 66 to 95cm at maturity. Maturity is not defined by age, it varies and depends on food availability. The turtles, carnivores, mate approximately every two years in secluded lagoons off their nesting beaches. They nest two to five times per season and in the Maldives with the warm Indian Ocean the females lay an average of 100 to 180 eggs per nest. The incubation period is approximately two months.

Mark explains that the turtles go from the water up the beaches to the vegetation line to nest. When nesting is not spotted in progress, shallow track marks left in the sand up to 85cm wide with the telltale symmetrical marks that the forelimbs make are a solid indication.

“Our team will now monitor the nests and as it becomes closer to the big day when the eggs hatch, the protective nets around the nests will be removed to allow the baby turtles to start their life’s journey. It’s pretty neat to see, albeit from a distance,” Mark said.

Mark explains that the Resort has some simple rules in place at the island regarding hatchlings including no bright lights, no loud noises, take care where you walk, and if you see a hatchling disoriented or heading inland, gently turn it around to face the sea and alert one of the staff. The nests are fenced to protect them from people stepping on the nest as it is soft sand from top to bottom. The hatched turtles have to climb out of the nest as they mimic swimming in the sea.

“Only 1 in 1,000 will make it to maturity. The turtles have many predators, among them humans, sharks, triggerfish and grouper, while discarded nets known as Ghost nets as well as erosion are also a threat,” adds Mark.

