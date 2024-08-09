Drink
SO/ Maldives unveils wine pairing event featuring La Scolca’s ‘Gavi dei Gavi’
SO/ Maldives has announced a one-of-a-kind wine pairing event that will take place on the August 10-11, 2024. This extraordinary event promises to elevate the culinary experience of SO/ Maldives’ guests with a focus on the iconic dry Italian white wines from La Scolca’s celebrated “Gavi dei Gavi.”
The event, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Lazuli Beach Club, will feature two distinct experiences:
August 10, 2024 – Lagoon Wine Tasting
Guests will indulge in an exquisite wine tasting session, set by the serene lagoon, where they will explore the nuances of La Scolca’s finest selections. This evening promises to be a delightful introduction to the world of Gavi dei Gavi, as guests enjoy the tranquil surroundings and the expert guidance of our sommeliers.
August 11, 2024 – Wine Dinner with La Scolca
The highlight of the weekend will be an exclusive wine dinner hosted by none other than Chiara Soldati, the 4th generation winemaker of the renowned La Scolca estate. Guests will experience a meticulously curated menu, perfectly paired with La Scolca’s distinguished wines. This immersive culinary journey will showcase the true essence of Gavi dei Gavi, celebrating the rich heritage and innovation that has positioned La Scolca at the pinnacle of Italian winemaking.
Join SO/ Maldives for an unforgettable weekend of fine wine, exquisite cuisine, and the unique opportunity to meet and learn from one of Italy’s foremost winemakers.
For reservations and more information, please contact SO/ Maldives at SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
Drink
Evening of culinary elegance with Delamotte Champagne at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced its first sparkling Champagne Dinner event on Saturday 24th August 2024. This exclusive evening promises an unforgettable culinary journey paired with exquisite Delamotte Champagne, renowned for its heritage, distinct finesse, freshness and refined complexity.
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Milaidhoo is a sanctuary of serenity and luxury, where the natural beauty of the island meets world-class hospitality. Known for its intimate and authentic Maldivian experience, Milaidhoo is the perfect setting for an event that celebrates the finer side of life.
The Champagne Dinner will feature a delicious crafted menu by Milaidhoo’s acclaimed chefs, showcasing the prime ingredients and culinary techniques. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with a selection of Delamotte Champagnes, offering guests a harmonious blend of flavours and textures that elevate the dining experience to new heights.
Delamotte, one of the oldest and most prestigious Champagne houses, brings a legacy of sophistication and craftsmanship to this event. Guests will have the unique opportunity to savour a range of Delamotte’s exceptional Champagnes, from the delicate and refined Blanc de Blancs to the rich and complex Brut Rosé. These carefully selected pairings will enhance the flavours of each dish, creating a symphony of taste that is both delightful and memorable.
The evening will begin with a welcome reception, where guests can enjoy a glass of Delamotte Champagne while taking in the breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. As the sun sets, the dinner will commence in the elegant setting of Shoreline Grill, designed to reflect the natural beauty and tranquillity of Milaidhoo. The ambiance, coupled with the impeccable service and attention to detail that Milaidhoo is known for, will make this a truly enchanting experience.
“We are thrilled to host this Champagne Dinner in collaboration with Delamotte,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager at Milaidhoo Maldives. “Our goal is to create an extraordinary evening that celebrates culinary excellence and the art of Champagne, providing our guests with a memorable.”
Reservations for the Champagne Dinner at Milaidhoo are limited and highly sought after. Guests are encouraged to secure their spot early to ensure they do not miss out on this exclusive event.
Awards
Vakkaru Reserve achieves Wine Spectator award for record fourth time
Once again celebrating its position as a beacon for sensorial luxury amidst the timeless beauty of the Indian Ocean, Vakkaru Maldives has announced its elegant wine cellar, Vakkaru Reserve, has been recognised by the prestigious Wine Spectator magazine with the Best of Award of Excellence for 2024.
Received for the fourth time, this accolade salutes the unwavering commitment of Vakkaru Reserve to creating immersive and educational experiences among its carefully curated collection. Covering more than 680 labels from 15 countries across the old and new worlds, Vakkaru Reserve cares for an extensive wine list featuring modern masterpieces beside rare vintages including the 1974 and 1985 Château Cheval Blanc, the 2002 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut, and the 2002 Krug Clos du Mesnil.
A haven of delicious flavours housed in a distinguished wooden building just steps from the ocean, Vakkaru Reserve wine cellar accommodates intimate groups inside or on the candlelit terrace surrounded by gently swaying palms. Guided tastings, wine-paired degustation dinners, and sommelier-led matched menus are some of the exquisite occasions available to guests’ eager to enrich their island stay by embracing every precious sensation.
Enchanting wine evenings held at Vakkaru Reserve in 2024 include handcrafted five and six-course menus featuring Black Angus or Wagyu beef tenderloin complete with amuse bouchée, canapés, Champagne and a paired glass for every dish. After the meal, the terrace is for indulging in the cellar’s cigar collection under the glimmering stars.
Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator comments: “Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about. I’m pleased to congratulate Vakkaru Reserve for their dedication to wine and exemplary wine lists.”
Head Sommelier Retheesh Mohanan says: “Since our opening in 2018, we have relished sharing the sensational pleasures of our wonderful wines alongside the intricate creations of our exceptional chefs in the sophisticated setting of Vakkaru Reserve. To have our achievements recognised by Wine Spectator for a fourth time is a source of pride only surpassed by the smiles we receive from each guest who steps through our doors.”
Vakkaru Reserve is one of eight sublime restaurants and bars waiting to be experienced within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll where the idyllic resort of Vakkaru Maldives is ringed with powder-soft white sands just a 30-minute seaplane flight from Male International Airport.
Drink
Lily Beach Resort & Spa receives Wine Spectator’s 2024 Award of Excellence
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced that the resort’s fine dining experience at AQVA Restaurant – Les Turquoise D’Aqua, has won Wine Spectator’s 2024 Award of Excellence this year.
The restaurant was awarded for meeting the criteria, which included having at least 80 selections of wines featuring a well-chosen assortment of quality producers. This award further strengthens the stance of Lily Beach’s attention to quality and detail in terms of offerings to elevate its Platinum Plan (All-Inclusive Meal Plan).
It was awarded after careful consideration and meeting criteria that include a set of wine lists featuring a well-chosen assortment of quality producers and a thematic match to the menu in price and style. Whether compact or extensive, focused or diverse, these lists deliver sufficient choice to satisfy discerning wine lovers.
At Les Turquoise D’Aqua, guests can access the Platinum Plan wine selection, which was meticulously curated to offer a balanced and sophisticated array of choices. Careful consideration was given to sourcing wines that pair harmoniously with the menu while showcasing a range of regions and styles to cater to diverse palates. This selection includes both prestigious and approachable options, reflecting the commitment to quality and enriching the dining experience for guests.
Guests can choose from an all-inclusive collection of carefully selected references or explore our wine cellar for some of the most delicate and exceptional vintages outside the meal plan. The menu at Les Turquoise D’Aqua showcases the finest quality through a harmonious blend of fresh produce and meticulous preparation. Here, couples can cherish quality time together in a romantic ambience under the stars, turning their dream holiday into an unforgettable experience.
Speaking about the win, General Manager Laurent Driole said, “We are incredibly proud to receive this esteemed recognition from Wine Spectator, especially as we celebrate our 30th anniversary. This award is a testament to our entire team’s hard work and dedication. Our goal with the wine selection was to curate a diverse and refined collection that perfectly complements our exquisite culinary offerings and enhances the overall dining experience. We aimed to provide our guests with a selection of wines that feature both classic favourites and unique vintages, ensuring that every bottle contributes to an unforgettable dining experience. This award celebrates our past achievements and inspires us to continue delivering excellence in every aspect of our service.”
Overlooking the infinity pool and the exquisite sparkling lagoon beyond, this restaurant offers a sense of calm and serenity like no other. Located on the more serene end of the island, Les Turquoise D’Aqua is an adults-only establishment that offers fine dining and indulging for adults looking for that perfect date night whilst at the resort. Under the star-studded skies, listening to the gentle waves and overlooking the breathtaking views of the ocean, the only additional ingredient to this would be an incredible meal, which the restaurant offers.
Enhancing the exceptional dining offerings, Les Turquoise D’Aqua provides a magical outdoor dining experience. Set beside a star-lit infinity swimming pool; this venue allows guests to dine under the stars as the lagoon transitions through 50 shades of blue, adding to the romance and allure of the evening. Executive Chef Michele Antonio has curated an exquisite fine-dining menu, and we occasionally feature visiting star chefs who bring additional diversity and flavours to our culinary repertoire. The indoor dining room also includes a Teppanyaki table where the dining experience becomes a captivating show. This enchanting setting, combined with our dining experiences, creates an unforgettable atmosphere for our guests.
Enjoy exceptional fine dining paired with exquisite wine, designed to not only satisfy your hunger but also offer a comprehensive sensory delight. This unparalleled dining experience is best enjoyed under the enchanting moonlit skies of the Maldives.
Lily Beach is one of the first resorts to introduce the All-Inclusive concept and, therefore, takes immense pride in our award-winning Platinum All-Inclusive Plan.
