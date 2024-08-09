Action
Canareef Resort Maldives to host World Bodybuilding Championships 2024
Canareef Resort Maldives will host the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Electoral Congress. Taking place from November 5th to 11th, 2024, this renowned event will gather elite athletes, officials, and fans from all corners of the world for an exciting week of competition and celebration amidst the stunning beauty of the Maldives.
The event, organised by the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives (BBAM) under the auspices of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), marks a significant milestone in the sporting calendar of the Maldives. With the full support of the government of Maldives, President Mohamed Muizzu and Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal, this championship is expected to further solidify the nation’s reputation as a premier destination for international sports events.
“It is with great pleasure that I announce the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives (BBAM) as the host of the prestigious WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Electoral Congress in November 2024. Under the exceptional leadership of Mr. Ibrahim Hameed, BBAM has demonstrated outstanding capabilities and dedication, solidifying Maldives’ position as a premier destination for bodybuilding and physique sports in the region,” Datuk Paul Chua, President of World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), said.
“This milestone event follows BBAM’s successful hosting of the Asian Championships in 2022 and the South Asian Championships in 2023 and 2024. The WBPF World Championships promise to be a spectacular display of strength, skill, and sportsmanship, featuring top athletes from around the world. We are confident that BBAM will deliver an unforgettable experience for all participants and spectators. I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Maldives on this historic occasion, which promises to bring great success, prosperity, and bounties to the nation.”
This event marks a significant milestone not only for the Maldives but especially for Addu Atoll, which will witness yet another major international event after the SAARC Summit 2011 which was held on the island of Hithadhoo. The World Championships are expected to bring substantial benefits to the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, highlighting the region’s potential as a hub for sports tourism and MICE events.
“We are delighted to invite you to participate in the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Electoral Congress, scheduled to take place at Canareef Resort, Republic of Maldives, from November 5th to 11th, 2024. This prestigious event, organised by the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives and supported by the Government of Maldives, represents a significant achievement for our nation,” Ibrahim Hameed, President of Bodybuilding Association of Maldives, said.
“We have ensured luxurious accommodations for you and your team at Canareef Resort Maldives. Our committee is dedicated to making your stay as comfortable as possible. Please note that landed visas will be issued to all countries with a valid passport (expiring at least six months from the date of entry). All participation terms and conditions will be based on WBPF Rules and Bylaws. We look forward to warmly welcoming you to the Maldives.”
Located in Maldives’ southernmost atoll, Addu Atoll, Canareef Resort Maldives offers a stunning escape with turquoise waters, freshwater lakes, and lush nature. Accessible by a 10-minute speedboat from Gan International Airport or a domestic flight and speedboat from Male’ International Airport, the resort features one of the Maldives’ longest beaches and easy access to the local island of Hulhumeedhoo by bicycle.
The 271 spacious beach villas boast open-air bathrooms and spectacular views. Enjoy international dining, refreshing cocktails, and explore 25 dive spots teeming with marine life. Activities range from historical and eco-site tours to dolphin watching.
“We are committed to developing the tourism industry, especially in the southern Maldives. Hosting the World Bodybuilding Championship at Canareef Resort Maldives represents a significant achievement in our efforts to enhance the visibility of Addu Atoll. We will do our utmost to support all stakeholders involved in this prestigious event to ensure it is both successful and memorable for all participants and visitors,” Ahmed Hamza, Director of Canareef Resort Maldives, said.
“Our goal in hosting this event is to cultivate the ecosystems that will make Addu and the Maldives a premier destination for sports tourism and global events. By developing these vital networks and infrastructures, we aim to enhance our region’s reputation and attract global attention to our unique offerings,” Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, Director of Canareef Resort Maldives, added.
Discover fascinating world of Nurse Sharks with Kuramathi Maldives
Kuramathi Maldives invites all adventure enthusiasts to embark on a thrilling journey with us, with our latest offering, the Nurse Shark Excursion. Immerse in an educational and enriching experience guided by our seasoned guides.
Nurse sharks, renowned for their docile demeanor and unique feeding habits, present an opportunity to witness graceful movements and understand their crucial role in the ecosystem. Guests are equipped with snorkelling gear and briefed on shark behaviour and conservation efforts before diving into the crystal-clear waters.
Scheduled every Thursday and Saturday from 8:30hrs to 12:00hrs, the excursion guarantees an insightful exploration into the lives of nurse sharks. Priced at $130 per person, this adventure is designed for groups of 8 to 18 participants, ensuring a personalised and safe interaction under the watchful eye of our knowledgeable hosts.
Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to reconnect with nature and gain a deeper appreciation for the wonders of the ocean. Book your Nurse Shark Excursion today with Kuramathi Maldives and create enduring memories that will last a lifetime!
One&Only Reethi Rah announces new tennis, padel programming in partnership with Lux Tennis
The all-villa resort One&Only Reethi Rah has partnered with LUX Tennis, a leading tennis management company connecting current and former tennis professionals with top-tier luxury resorts worldwide, to offer an exclusive tennis and padel programme to its guests. This initiative aims to enhance guests’ game development amidst the breathtaking Maldivian ambience, surrounded by palm trees, the resort’s twelve white sand beaches and pristine turquoise waters.
The private island has exceptional resort amenities and features two tennis courts and one padel court. These facilities are overseen by dedicated LUX resident tennis professionals. Currently, Igor Theodora Kopoulos, a 23-year-old from Brazil with a best ITF ranking of #800 and the 2018 finalist in the U18 Brazilian National Championship, is leading and organising all tennis and padel activities on the island until December 2024. He provides a tailored and inclusive programme for all resort guests of every age.
Surrounded by the Indian Ocean, One&Only Reethi Rah is an ultra-luxury, all-villa resort offering one-off experiences. Located in North Malé Atoll, with a total of 118 villas including beach villas, residences and water villas that are situated discreetly along the shoreline. Dining options are served at six diverse restaurants and bars, or privately in the villa. The spa offers a holistic programme of treatments. Club One is the hub for all things active at the resort, including the rock-climbing wall, two floodlit tennis courts, an Artist Studio and a water sports centre. Younger guests can enjoy that inspire creativity and imagination.
For more information, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com. For bookings, please call +960 664 8800 or email: reservations@oneandonlyreethirah.com.
Rafa Nadal Academy, COMO Maalifushi partner for exclusive padel camp
Experience the thrill of padel tennis at COMO Maalifushi from 20th to 26th October 2024, with exclusive coaching from the renowned Rafa Nadal Academy. This partnership celebrates the launch of COMO Maalifushi’s new padel court, set in the resort’s stunning tropical paradise.
Participants in this unique retreat will master padel fundamentals, enhancing their skills and overall fitness. Under the expert guidance of Rafa Nadal Academy coaches, attendees will push their physical and mental boundaries through tailored workouts, ensuring rapid and effective improvements in technique, agility, and endurance.
“We are excited to offer our guests this exclusive opportunity to learn from the best in padel tennis on our brand new court that we just opened this year. This camp highlights our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences,” said Mohamed Sobah, General Manager of COMO Maalifushi. “Our guests can look forward to an exceptional blend of professional coaching from the team at Rafa Nadal Academy amidst the breath-taking beauty of the Maldives, ensuring an unforgettable retreat that combines sport, wellness, and luxury.”
This padel camp with Rafa Nadal Academy is a part of the Group’s COMO Journeys which are intimate travel experiences rooted in mastery. COMO Journeys encourage discovery, contemplation, compassion, open-mindedness, and ultimately personal transformation.
Padel is a challenging and fast-paced racket sport that combines elements of tennis, squash, and badminton. Whether an experienced player or new to the sport, guests will experience personalised coaching, professional tips, and intensive training sessions, all against the stunning backdrop of the idyllic Maldivian paradise.
“We are so excited to bring our training methodology to a unique and beautiful location,” said Maribel Nadal, Co-Director of the Rafa Nadal Academy. “We look forward to providing guests with an unforgettable experience set in the Maldives.”
The six -day event will see coaches from the Rafa Nadal Academy provide padel training sessions tailored for all skill levels, with sessions available daily from 7:00 am to 10:00 am and 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. There will also be padel sessions for children, offering fun and friendly activities to help younger guests develop a feel for the ball and improve hand-eye coordination.
Guests will also be able to engage with Anabel Medina Garrigues in a COMO Conversation. The former world number 16 and 2008 Olympics tennis doubles silver medallist will share insights into her illustrious career and her experience of the game both on and off the court. Additionally, participants can enjoy a BBQ lunch on Lavadhoo with Garrigues, the academy team, and fellow guests.
Book a trip to learn from the experts at Rafa Nadal Academy and enjoy an Island Indulgence experience which includes full-board gourmet dining at Madi restaurant and Thila bar, as well as selected beverages, including beer, wine, and cocktails. More information on the programme can be found online.
