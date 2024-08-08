Jumeirah Olhahali Island celebrates World Wellness Weekend with bespoke programming

Milaidhoo Maldives has announced its first sparkling Champagne Dinner event on Saturday 24th August 2024. This exclusive evening promises an unforgettable culinary journey paired with exquisite Delamotte Champagne, renowned for its heritage, distinct finesse, freshness and refined complexity.

Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Milaidhoo is a sanctuary of serenity and luxury, where the natural beauty of the island meets world-class hospitality. Known for its intimate and authentic Maldivian experience, Milaidhoo is the perfect setting for an event that celebrates the finer side of life.

The Champagne Dinner will feature a delicious crafted menu by Milaidhoo’s acclaimed chefs, showcasing the prime ingredients and culinary techniques. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with a selection of Delamotte Champagnes, offering guests a harmonious blend of flavours and textures that elevate the dining experience to new heights.

Delamotte, one of the oldest and most prestigious Champagne houses, brings a legacy of sophistication and craftsmanship to this event. Guests will have the unique opportunity to savour a range of Delamotte’s exceptional Champagnes, from the delicate and refined Blanc de Blancs to the rich and complex Brut Rosé. These carefully selected pairings will enhance the flavours of each dish, creating a symphony of taste that is both delightful and memorable.

The evening will begin with a welcome reception, where guests can enjoy a glass of Delamotte Champagne while taking in the breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. As the sun sets, the dinner will commence in the elegant setting of Shoreline Grill, designed to reflect the natural beauty and tranquillity of Milaidhoo. The ambiance, coupled with the impeccable service and attention to detail that Milaidhoo is known for, will make this a truly enchanting experience.

“We are thrilled to host this Champagne Dinner in collaboration with Delamotte,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager at Milaidhoo Maldives. “Our goal is to create an extraordinary evening that celebrates culinary excellence and the art of Champagne, providing our guests with a memorable.”

Reservations for the Champagne Dinner at Milaidhoo are limited and highly sought after. Guests are encouraged to secure their spot early to ensure they do not miss out on this exclusive event.