News
Jumeirah Olhahali Island celebrates World Wellness Weekend with bespoke programming
Jumeirah Olhahali Island has presented an exclusive wellness programme in celebration of World Wellness Weekend, taking place from 20 to 22 September 2024. This specially curated event aligns with the five pillars of wellness established as an annual, pro bono initiative to support the United Nations’ goal of Good Health and Well-being for All, including sleep and creativity, nutrition and immunity, movement and vitality, mindfulness and serenity, and purpose and solidarity. With one bespoke activity per day aligning with each of the five pillars, guests can indulge in purpose-nurturing experiences such as:
- Purpose and solidarity: A variety of treatments such as Sodashi Heart Chakra face and body alignment, designed as a fusion of healing modalities to bring balance and harmony to the chakra system while restoring the skin’s complexion.
- Movement and vitality: Guests will have access to active pursuits throughout the resort such as dancing classes and mat Pilates.
- Mindfulness and serenity: Through activities to promote and practice mindfulness and concentration, guests can book sessions including prana, trataka and Tibetan singing bowl meditations. In the privacy of their contemporary villas, visitors can also indulge in customise bath rituals for guests of all ages, with soothing foam baths infused with citrus-scented oils and opulent amenities.
- Sleep and creativity: In addition to jet lag massages and shirodhara treatments, guests are invited to personalise their sleep experience with the resort’s curated pillow menu, offering nine options ranging from cassia seed pillows to orthopedic pillows, all designed to enhance sleep quality and provide maximum comfort.
- Nutrition and immunity: Throughout the weekend, Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s diverse culinary outlets present healthier lifestyle choices through bespoke gastronomy and nutritious food stations, featuring fresh ingredients for fruit juices, wellness elixir shots, and Ayurveda-inspired drinks, along with healthy entrees ranging from salads to soups and more.
“We are excited to host World Wellness Weekend, providing our guests with a unique opportunity to rejuvenate and reconnect in the stunning surroundings of our Maldivian paradise,” said Mohamed Ashraf, General Manager of Jumeirah Olhahali Island. “Our wellness programme is meticulously crafted to both inspire and invigorate, harmoniing with the natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere of our island. We believe this weekend will provide an enriching experience that leaves our guests feeling refreshed and balanced.”
All activities during World Wellness Weekend are available on an à la carte basis, with complimentary sessions to those ranging from $60 to $250 per person, allowing guests the flexibility to tailor their wellness journey according to their preferences and schedules.
In addition to World Wellness Weekend programming, guests can enjoy the Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s year-round wellness offerings at its Talise Spa. The spa’s five stand-alone treatment villas boast floor-to-ceiling windows and glass floors located beneath the treatment beds for guests to marvel at the vibrant underwater life while receiving therapies like Tibetan crystal healing massages. Beyond wellness in the treatment villas, the resort is home to beachside tennis courts for private lessons from the resident coach and access to its private island to enjoy moonlit sandbank massages under a starry sky, rooftop yoga and more.
For more information about the resort and to book a stay for World Wellness Weekend, please visit here.
Business
Fushifaru Maldives offers extra convenience for Chinese guests with WeChat Pay, AliPay
Fushifaru Maldives, a 5-star boutique resort in Lhaviyani Atoll, renowned for its pristine beaches and luxurious villas, has announced that it now accepts WeChat Pay and AliPay. This significant development highlights their commitment to providing exceptional service and convenience to their esteemed Chinese guests.
Chinese visitors can now enjoy the flexibility and convenience of using WeChat Pay and AliPay for all transactions at Fushifaru Maldives. Whether settling accommodation charges, dining at our exquisite restaurants, indulging in spa treatments, or participating in various recreational activities, guests can now experience the ease of mobile payments.
By integrating these popular payment methods, Fushifaru Maldives ensures that Chinese guests benefit from superior exchange rates, making their transactions more cost-effective and straightforward. Ensuring a stress-free and unforgettable holiday in paradise.
The introduction of WeChat Pay and AliPay is a testament to Fushifaru’s dedication to understanding and catering to the needs of their diverse clientele. Chinese travellers can now indulge in a more seamless and personalised experience, all the while enjoying Fushifaru’s commitment to exceptional hospitality, service and convenience.
Drink
Evening of culinary elegance with Delamotte Champagne at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced its first sparkling Champagne Dinner event on Saturday 24th August 2024. This exclusive evening promises an unforgettable culinary journey paired with exquisite Delamotte Champagne, renowned for its heritage, distinct finesse, freshness and refined complexity.
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Milaidhoo is a sanctuary of serenity and luxury, where the natural beauty of the island meets world-class hospitality. Known for its intimate and authentic Maldivian experience, Milaidhoo is the perfect setting for an event that celebrates the finer side of life.
The Champagne Dinner will feature a delicious crafted menu by Milaidhoo’s acclaimed chefs, showcasing the prime ingredients and culinary techniques. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with a selection of Delamotte Champagnes, offering guests a harmonious blend of flavours and textures that elevate the dining experience to new heights.
Delamotte, one of the oldest and most prestigious Champagne houses, brings a legacy of sophistication and craftsmanship to this event. Guests will have the unique opportunity to savour a range of Delamotte’s exceptional Champagnes, from the delicate and refined Blanc de Blancs to the rich and complex Brut Rosé. These carefully selected pairings will enhance the flavours of each dish, creating a symphony of taste that is both delightful and memorable.
The evening will begin with a welcome reception, where guests can enjoy a glass of Delamotte Champagne while taking in the breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. As the sun sets, the dinner will commence in the elegant setting of Shoreline Grill, designed to reflect the natural beauty and tranquillity of Milaidhoo. The ambiance, coupled with the impeccable service and attention to detail that Milaidhoo is known for, will make this a truly enchanting experience.
“We are thrilled to host this Champagne Dinner in collaboration with Delamotte,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager at Milaidhoo Maldives. “Our goal is to create an extraordinary evening that celebrates culinary excellence and the art of Champagne, providing our guests with a memorable.”
Reservations for the Champagne Dinner at Milaidhoo are limited and highly sought after. Guests are encouraged to secure their spot early to ensure they do not miss out on this exclusive event.
Action
Discover fascinating world of Nurse Sharks with Kuramathi Maldives
Kuramathi Maldives invites all adventure enthusiasts to embark on a thrilling journey with us, with our latest offering, the Nurse Shark Excursion. Immerse in an educational and enriching experience guided by our seasoned guides.
Nurse sharks, renowned for their docile demeanor and unique feeding habits, present an opportunity to witness graceful movements and understand their crucial role in the ecosystem. Guests are equipped with snorkelling gear and briefed on shark behaviour and conservation efforts before diving into the crystal-clear waters.
Scheduled every Thursday and Saturday from 8:30hrs to 12:00hrs, the excursion guarantees an insightful exploration into the lives of nurse sharks. Priced at $130 per person, this adventure is designed for groups of 8 to 18 participants, ensuring a personalised and safe interaction under the watchful eye of our knowledgeable hosts.
Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to reconnect with nature and gain a deeper appreciation for the wonders of the ocean. Book your Nurse Shark Excursion today with Kuramathi Maldives and create enduring memories that will last a lifetime!
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Patina Maldives, Real Madrid Foundation host football community day
-
News7 days ago
Malaysia Airlines launches flights to Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Amilla Maldives announces Autumn wellbeing retreats
-
Action1 week ago
Five-time world champion Emma Igelström to host wellness retreat at LUX* South Ari Atoll
-
News1 week ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives launches eco-friendly initiative to recycle bed linens into hand cloths
-
News1 week ago
Xiamen Airlines launches Maldives operations with three weekly services
-
Family1 week ago
Adaaran Select Meedhupparu welcomes young explorers
-
Awards6 days ago
Travel + Leisure readers name Maldives as best island destination for 2024