Experience joy of holidays, sense festive moments at Angsana Velavaru

As the joyous time of the year approaches once again, Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, has announced, ‘The Wonders of Velavaru’, a line-up of festive activities from 21 December 2024 to 7 January 2025, designed to captivate and inspire guests of all ages. From traditional crafts to underwater adventures, culinary delights, and vibrant celebrations, inspired by the natural island in full bloom, the resort will set the stage for a sensational year-end tropical escape.

On 21 December, guests can join the annual cake mixing to usher in the joy of the season and witness the festive tree lighting to officially kick off the celebrations. On 27 December, they can delve into Maldivian culture with palm weaving lessons, explore traditional crafts, and gain insights into the local heritage. The day culminates with a mesmerising Boduberu performance, where the rhythmic drumbeats invite guests to experience a dance tradition preserved since the 18th century.

Guests are invited to indulge in the Sangria Fiesta and Innovative Cocktail Counters, offering perfectly crafted smooth concoctions and a tantalising selection of international flavours to suit every palate. On 24 December, experience the magic of Santa’s Arrival Parade, complete with a festive cocktail party and joyful holiday carols by the resort’s Chorale Group. The evening continues with a Christmas Eve Gala Dinner, featuring a global culinary journey and live performances by the Beatus Band from the Philippines with extensive experience performing in lounges and hotels worldwide. The night concludes with a lively Red & White Party, where guests can dance the night away with the resident DJ, Sumith, in their favourite festive outfits. On 25 December, guests can strike a pose and capture this magical moment with the ‘man of the hour’, Mr. Santa.

Guests are invited to embrace the beauty of natural skincare with the DIY Body Scrub workshop, where they will learn to blend natural ingredients for a glowing, radiant complexion just in time for the holiday. As the sun sets, the Sunset Stretch and Relaxation session helps ease the day’s tension, preparing the body for a restful night. Couples can master the art of a sensational massage technique from an expert spa therapist.

For children, activities such as Christmas Windsock Craft, Henna Tattoo Creations, and a Mystery Treasure Hunt offer engaging and creative fun. Families can enjoy the Festive 2-Spot Snorkelling Trip to discover colourful marine life, a Sunset Dolphin Cruise with bubbly and canapés, and a Croquet Tournament for some light-hearted competition.

On 31 December, guests can join the invigorating Water Aerobics session with DJ Sumith, combining fitness with fun in the pool. They can indulge in the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, featuring a sumptuous feast and live musical entertainment by Beatus Band. The evening culminates in the Year-End Extravaganza and Countdown Party, where guests can enjoy a pirate-themed celebration with dancing, DJ Sumith’s music, and the chance to win amazing prizes. As midnight approaches, guests can raise their glasses to new beginnings and fresh aspirations. On New Year’s Day, guests can savour a diverse buffet brunch that blends breakfast favourites with lunch delights, and participate in coral planting to support environmental conservation. The festive spirit continues with Orthodox Christmas Revelry on 6 January, including an International and Barbecue Buffet Dinner, and Orthodox Christmas Eve Dinner at Azzurro Restaurant and Bar. The festivities continue 7 January featuring a Taste of Asia Buffet Dinner and a Tropical Party with DJ Sumith.

