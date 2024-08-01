News
Experience joy of holidays, sense festive moments at Angsana Velavaru
As the joyous time of the year approaches once again, Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, has announced, ‘The Wonders of Velavaru’, a line-up of festive activities from 21 December 2024 to 7 January 2025, designed to captivate and inspire guests of all ages. From traditional crafts to underwater adventures, culinary delights, and vibrant celebrations, inspired by the natural island in full bloom, the resort will set the stage for a sensational year-end tropical escape.
On 21 December, guests can join the annual cake mixing to usher in the joy of the season and witness the festive tree lighting to officially kick off the celebrations. On 27 December, they can delve into Maldivian culture with palm weaving lessons, explore traditional crafts, and gain insights into the local heritage. The day culminates with a mesmerising Boduberu performance, where the rhythmic drumbeats invite guests to experience a dance tradition preserved since the 18th century.
Guests are invited to indulge in the Sangria Fiesta and Innovative Cocktail Counters, offering perfectly crafted smooth concoctions and a tantalising selection of international flavours to suit every palate. On 24 December, experience the magic of Santa’s Arrival Parade, complete with a festive cocktail party and joyful holiday carols by the resort’s Chorale Group. The evening continues with a Christmas Eve Gala Dinner, featuring a global culinary journey and live performances by the Beatus Band from the Philippines with extensive experience performing in lounges and hotels worldwide. The night concludes with a lively Red & White Party, where guests can dance the night away with the resident DJ, Sumith, in their favourite festive outfits. On 25 December, guests can strike a pose and capture this magical moment with the ‘man of the hour’, Mr. Santa.
Guests are invited to embrace the beauty of natural skincare with the DIY Body Scrub workshop, where they will learn to blend natural ingredients for a glowing, radiant complexion just in time for the holiday. As the sun sets, the Sunset Stretch and Relaxation session helps ease the day’s tension, preparing the body for a restful night. Couples can master the art of a sensational massage technique from an expert spa therapist.
For children, activities such as Christmas Windsock Craft, Henna Tattoo Creations, and a Mystery Treasure Hunt offer engaging and creative fun. Families can enjoy the Festive 2-Spot Snorkelling Trip to discover colourful marine life, a Sunset Dolphin Cruise with bubbly and canapés, and a Croquet Tournament for some light-hearted competition.
On 31 December, guests can join the invigorating Water Aerobics session with DJ Sumith, combining fitness with fun in the pool. They can indulge in the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, featuring a sumptuous feast and live musical entertainment by Beatus Band. The evening culminates in the Year-End Extravaganza and Countdown Party, where guests can enjoy a pirate-themed celebration with dancing, DJ Sumith’s music, and the chance to win amazing prizes. As midnight approaches, guests can raise their glasses to new beginnings and fresh aspirations. On New Year’s Day, guests can savour a diverse buffet brunch that blends breakfast favourites with lunch delights, and participate in coral planting to support environmental conservation. The festive spirit continues with Orthodox Christmas Revelry on 6 January, including an International and Barbecue Buffet Dinner, and Orthodox Christmas Eve Dinner at Azzurro Restaurant and Bar. The festivities continue 7 January featuring a Taste of Asia Buffet Dinner and a Tropical Party with DJ Sumith.
Inspired to visit Angsana Velavaru soon? Discover Maldives Resort Packages & Specials | Angsana Velavaru, and enjoy earning Accor Live Limitless points. Experience the beauty and vibrance of ‘The Wonders of Velavaru’ on your festive getaway.
Entertainment
Relax all day, dance all night with ‘Birds of Tokyo’ at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives in 2025
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and event organisers Music in Paradise have confirmed ‘Birds of Tokyo’ one of Australia’s most popular contemporary rock bands will perform at the private island resort 5 -12 April 2025, delighting alternative rock fans. The week-long holiday combines a tropical island escape with three intimate performances on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop Sunset Bar with exclusive meet and greet opportunities.
A VIP Experience package has been released for A$4,340 per person, twin share, (normally A$5,100) for 7 nights staying in a two-storey Beach House at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. The VIP Experience includes:
- Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events
- 3 Intimate Performances
- Meet & Greet with the Band
- Professional Photo with the Band
- Music in Paradise Welcome Bag
- Music in Paradise Event Poster
- Event commemorative t-shirt
- Return shared Speedboat airport transfers
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café
- Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, and replenished daily
- 1 group yoga sessions
- 1 group ‘Learn to Surf’ experience
- Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Formed in Perth, Australia the band Birds of Tokyo has grown from independent roots to become one of Australia’s top contemporary rock bands winning APRA Awards ‘Rock work of the year’ a record five times.
With six studio albums under their belt including ‘Human Design’ which topped the ARIA charts, Birds of Tokyo have also played major festivals such as as Splendour in the Grass & Falls and performed as special guests for Muse, Midnight Oil, Cold Chisel, Bon Jovi and Keith Urban.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for leisure pursuits and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas and the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its fun activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. Guests seeking time out and relaxation will enjoy sun-loungers and hammocks dotted around the island. Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.
News
Xiamen Airlines launches Maldives operations with three weekly services
Xiamen Airlines on Tuesday officially commenced scheduled flights to Maldives.
The inaugural Boeing 787 successfully landed Tuesday afternoon, marking the beginning of their new operations. With three weekly flights now available, travellers from China can easily access the Maldives.
China, being the largest source market for Maldives tourism before the pandemic, saw a resumption of tourist arrivals from January 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. In 2023, the Maldives welcomed 187,118 Chinese tourists, marking a significant recovery in numbers. This year, China has remained as the number one source market with over 150,000 tourists from the country.
Action
Five-time world champion Emma Igelström to host wellness retreat at LUX* South Ari Atoll
LUX* South Ari Atoll, the award-winning Maldivian resort under The Lux Collective luxury global hospitality group, has announced an exciting collaboration with acclaimed athlete and wellness expert Emma Igelström. Scheduled from 20 to 22 September 2024, this exclusive wellness weekend promises guests a transformative experience in holistic well-being.
Emma Igelström has had an illustrious career as an Olympian, securing five World Championships and 12 European Championships, and setting seven breaststroke world records. Beyond her athletic achievements, she is a dedicated advocate for health and wellness, having founded swimming academies across Europe and the Middle East. She is also a published author and a sought-after speaker.
During the wellness weekend, guests will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities curated by Igelström herself. The itinerary caters to all levels and interests, featuring beginner-friendly swim classes, mobility sessions, informative wellness talks and integrative relaxation practices. Families can also participate in a fun beach aquathlon together.
“I believe in the profound connection between physical and mental health, especially the benefits when immersed in water – it’s an unparalleled experience. I am thrilled to share insights and inspire wellness through swimming and water activities at the renowned LUX* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives,” said Igelström.
Famed for its prestigious Forbes Five-Star rating and the acclaimed LUX* ME Spa, LUX* South Ari Atoll envelops guests in a tranquil tropical setting with state-of-the-art amenities, promising a revitalising escape. Discover the resort’s comprehensive wellness programme tailored for those seeking transformative experiences.
For booking enquiries, visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
