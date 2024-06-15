Food
Hard Rock Cafe Maldives fires up grills for World Burger Tour
Delicious new burgers developed by teams at Hard Rock Cafes in Bengaluru, Bucharest, Gramado, Kathmandu, and Pittsburgh available at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives on limited-time menu
Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide, including Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, are firing up the grills for the return of the popular World Burger Tour competition. Starting today, in honor of Hard Rock International Founders’ Day, five unique burgers inspired by international flavors will be available for a limited time.
Maldivian visitors and residents can embark on a global taste adventure with these delicious options:
- Bucharest Burger (Romania): A 7 oz steak burger dressed with garlic horseradish aioli, marinated camembert cheese, tomato, smoked shoestring onions, frisee lettuce, and cranberry jam.
- Bengaluru Burger (India): A 7 oz steak burger featuring American cheese, sweet and spicy pickled mayo, black bean corn salsa, roasted jalapeno, guacamole, and shredded lettuce.
- Gramado Burger (Brazil): A 7 oz steak burger topped with garlic aioli, a crispy mozzarella cheese fritter, and a touch of turkey bacon jam.
- Kathmandu Burger (Nepal): This burger features two smashed and stacked patties slathered with sweet chili mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, and a refreshing tomato zucchini slaw.
- Pittsburgh Burger (USA): A double-stacked patty powerhouse with Hard Rock’s Legendary sauce, smoked turkey bacon, pickles, beer cheese sauce, whiskey bacon jam, American cheese, and a side of French fries.
These finalists were chosen from an initial pool of over 150 burger creations developed by Hard Rock Cafe chefs around the globe. The winning burger, based on sales, guest preference, and taste tests, will be added to the permanent Hard Rock Cafe menu.
“At Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, we strive to create unforgettable experiences with exceptional food and beverages,” said Frederic Lebegue, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. “We’re excited to participate in the World Burger Tour and offer our guests a taste of the world. We encourage everyone to try these limited-edition burgers and help us crown a global champion!”
For an even richer Hard Rock experience, guests can join Unity by Hard Rock, a loyalty program offering exclusive benefits at participating locations, including the Maldives cafe. Members earn and redeem points for free nights, dining experiences, and Hard Rock merchandise.
Don’t miss this opportunity to savor the flavors of the world at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives! The World Burger Tour runs from June 14 through September 2, 2024.
Atmosphere Core introduces Master of Sushi to Maldives
With Asian cuisine in such popular demand for those with a palette for the freshest of Indian Ocean seafood, Atmosphere Core announces a truly unique collaboration with internationally-renowned Japanese Chef Satoshi Tsuru. A first for the Maldives, Chef Tsuru’s inaugural visit to the archipelago will share an immersive educational journey of remarkable knifesmanship and culinary talent, upskilling the hoteliers’ chefs.
Renowned for his distinct passion for the minutest of details, Chef Tsuru will join Atmosphere Core’s Corporate Team in delivering a series of highly focused masterclasses at both the forthcoming new 5-star ‘RAAYA by Atmosphere’ and the groups’ premier flagship private island ‘OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI’.
Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage is the creative mind behind this special collaboration, “In preparation for launching ‘RAAYA by Atmosphere’ on the 4th of July, over the past month, a collective of our top international head chefs have been participating in ‘knowledge share’ classes, presenting training courses on new and novel culinary techniques with our growing RAAYA team.
“Taking this cross-training approach to the highest level, we extended our invitation to Chef Satoshi Tsuru for the exclusive launch his signature approach to ‘Sushi Happiness’ at RAAYA. His mission – to guide a select group of specialist island chefs in the age-old tradition of Japanese cuisine craftsmanship using local catch, vegetables and plants from Maldives and from our island. Chef Tsuru will share decades of kitchen experience deeply rooted in Japan’s historic sushi restaurants, in particular the world-famous ‘Ginza Shop’ in Tokyo established back in 1935,” added Anupam.
Innovative collaboration with such an esteemed name from world of Japanese cuisine meant it was only fitting that Atmosphere Core extended the invitation to also mark the recent launch of ‘Soyi’, a pan-Asian concept restaurant located on OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, the company’s flagship private island.
Anupam added, “On OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, Chef Tsuru will again lead inspiring masterclasses to the already highly regarded island chefs. Not only do these courses develop our in-house talent, but they also mark appreciation for the skills we already have in our F&B team. These classes are as enjoyably rewarding as they are educational, and moving forward, I am positive each participant will appreciate the talent Chef Tsuru has demonstrated in his illustrious career.”
Responding to Banerjee’s comments, Chef Satoshi Tsuru concluded, “It is an honour to be invited by Atmosphere Core and Anupam to assist in sharing some of my lessons of life as a chef. Japanese cooking is like an artform and for the best results you need to find the perfect balance of ingredients and craftsmanship. I aim to teach as much about flavour and ingredients, as I do about knifesmanship, complimented by the final presentation of each masterpiece dish.”
As an added experience, guests who book RAAYA by Atmosphere can enjoy the culinary delights of Chef Satoshi Tsuru for dates staying 4th to 6th July and at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, guests can see and taste the chef’s craftsmanship from 10th July to 12th July.
Dive into essence of Emirati cuisine with Chef Sumaya Obaid at Nova Maldives this July
Nova Maldives has unveilled the much-anticipated guest appearance of the distinguished Emirati Chef Sumaya Obaid, from the 27th to the 31st of July, 2024. Known for her innovative fusion of traditional Arabian flavours with global culinary arts, Chef Sumaya is set to offer an unparalleled dining experience within the enchanting backdrop of Nova’s island haven.
While Emirati cuisine may still be in the process of gaining widespread global recognition, this exclusive event offers guests a rare chance to engage in immersive cooking classes led by Chef Sumaya. From morning cooking sessions transitioning into delightful lunches to live cooking demonstrations showcasing her culinary finesse, attendees are promised a captivating culinary expedition.
Emirati cuisine, deeply anchored in Bedouin traditions, serves as a delectable gateway to the region’s rich tapestry of history and culinary diversity, blending aromatic spices of India, fragrant herbs of Persia into a harmonious feast for the senses.
Chef Sumaya Obaid, shares, “Bringing the essence of Emirati cuisine to the serene shores of Nova, and intertwining it with the island’s breathtaking beauty, is a thrilling venture. It’s about more than just food; it’s about storytelling, tradition, sharing a piece of my heritage and introducing it to a broader audience.”
Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives, adds, “Hosting Chef Sumaya at Nova is a momentous occasion for us. It reflects our commitment to offering our guests extraordinary experiences that resonate on a personal level, and there’s no doubt Chef Sumaya’s presence will enchant our guests’ palates and hearts.”
The event’s highlight is undoubtedly the special beachside dinner under the stars, where Chef Sumaya will showcase her meticulously designed signature menu, promising a dining experience that’s as memorable as it is mouth-watering. Beyond her exceptional culinary skills, Chef Sumaya is a passionate advocate for culinary innovation and supporting women entrepreneurs globally through her work as a Nestle ambassador, earning her recognition and admiration across various platforms such as ‘Sabah Aldar’ on Abu Dhabi TV, MBC Arabia, and Fatafeat’s YouTube channel.
For further details on booking your stay during Chef Sumaya Obaid’s visit and to immerse yourself in the gastronomic delights at Nova, please visit our website https://nova-maldives.com/ or reach out to our reservations team at reservations@nova-maldives.com.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi celebrates World Baking Day with collection of Chief Baker Mohamed Abdulla’s Croissanterie
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi celebrated World Baking Day on May 17, 2024, in style. Guests were treated to a delectable selection of freshly baked croissants, expertly crafted by the esteemed Chief Baker of the resort, Chef Mohamed Abdulla.
World Baking Day is cherished by baking enthusiasts all over the world, and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi went above and beyond to make this year’s celebration unforgettable. Guests at the resort were invited to enjoy a variety of meticulously prepared croissants, created by Chef Mohamed Abdulla and his team. Against the backdrop of the Maldives’ pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, the event not only honoured the art of baking but also showcased the vibrant culinary scene at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi.
Chef Mohamed Abdulla, a local from Shaviyani Atoll who is known for his passion for perfection and innovative culinary creations, left no stone unturned in ensuring that each croissant was a masterpiece of flavour and texture. From classic butter croissants to unique savoury and sweet variations, every bite was a delightful symphony of taste sensations, leaving guests craving for more.
“We are delighted to have celebrated World Baking Day with such enthusiasm and creativity by our homegrown talent,” said Mr. Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “Once again, Chef Mohamed Abdulla and his team have showcased their dedication in delivering exceptional Maldivian culinary experiences to our guests.”
The celebration of World Baking Day at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi was a testament to the resort’s commitment to culinary excellence and guest satisfaction. As a leading luxury resort in the Maldives, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi continues to captivate visitors with its unmatched hospitality, breathtaking surroundings, and world-class dining experiences.
