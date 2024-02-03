News
JA Manafaru’s Biggest Ever Easter Extravaganza
In anticipation for this year’s Easter celebrations, JA Manafaru has gone all out to present a festival of fun and endless entertainment for both romantic couples seeking to escape life’s rat-race and for families looking for time to connect.
Launching an unprecedented 14-day extravaganza filled with dining experiences, romantic excursions, and family-orientated activities, this northernmost remote private island is inviting guests to literally castaway to ‘Neverland’ and join in a festival of Easter magic ‘Maldivian style’.
The two-week program is a combination of traditional Maldivian experiences, a unique culinary journey, and of course, endless engaging activities for young ones themed around the stories of Peter Pan.
With kids activities managed by the highly qualified Kids Club team, who are all accredited by the worlds’ leader in luxury resort childcare services “Worldwide Kids” organisation, parents have peace-of-mind knowing that they too can slip off to their own adult Neverland and reconnect as a couple whilst the children are professionally cared for with endless entertainment.
With over 200 activities and experiences scheduled, every day of the Easter program is broken up into storytelling memorable chapters full of entertaining fun, with full programs for adults and children from 9am until late. The extravaganza builds day-by-day acuminating in an island “Lost Tribe Fashion Show” where the little ones are the stars on Saturday the 30th March. Then for Easter Sunday, a “Golden Easter Egg Hunt with Peter and Wendy” will have one-and-all forging for the hidden treasures of JA Manafaru.
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas Invites Guests to Spring Festival Celebration
Baa Atoll, Maldives – Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is delighted to announce its vibrant Spring Festival celebration, inviting guests to usher in the Lunar New Year in style. On Friday, 10 February 2024, guests are invited to indulge in a memorable evening of festivities, exquisite dining, and captivating entertainment set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kihavah beach.
The Spring Festival celebration promises an unforgettable experience, with guests invited to gather with their loved ones for a lavish dinner showcasing an array of authentic dishes meticulously crafted by Anantara Kihavah’s skilled chefs. From traditional delicacies to contemporary delights, the sumptuous spread guarantees a gastronomic adventure for the senses.
In addition to culinary delights, guests will be treated to a traditional lion dance and other captivating performances, adding to the festive ambiance. Live music will further enhance the atmosphere, creating an enchanting experience for all in attendance.
The Spring Festival Dinner will commence with cocktails at 6:30 pm, followed by dinner at 7:30 pm. The event will take place on the beach, offering guests the perfect setting to enjoy the festivities against the backdrop of the ocean. Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at USD 295++ per person.
Join Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas as they celebrate the Spring Festival in the enchanting beach setting, promising an evening of culinary delights, cultural experiences, and cherished moments with loved ones.
For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit us at www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
Valentine’s at Ifuru island resort has your heart fluttering and can’t be beat!
Ifuru Island, Maldives, Introduces Exclusive Valentine’s Tandem Skydiving Experience
Lovebirds, get ready to take your love to the next level! Ifuru Island, a stunning tropical paradise, is offering a heart-pumping, butterfly-inducing Valentine’s Day experience that will have you soaring into the clouds. Introducing the “Love in the Sky” Tandem Skydiving Experience!
Ditch the typical Valentine’s Day plans and get ready for an adventure of a lifetime as you free-fall over the striking landscapes of Ifuru Island, with the stunning Indian Ocean as your backdrop. “Love in the Sky” is the ultimate way to celebrate love and create memories that will last forever.
“The ‘Love in the Sky’ Tandem Skydiving Experience is awesome for couples seeking a unique and unforgettable way to celebrate their love. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share an exhilarating adventure and create lasting memories in one of the world’s most romantic settings,” says Rochelle Kilgariff, Island Vibe Boss. Hurry, spots are limited for the “Love in the Sky” Tandem Skydiving Experience on Valentine’s Day 2024. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate love and adventure in one of the world’s most romantic settings.
For those looking to make their proposal truly unforgettable, Ifuru Island offers a “Proposal in the Sky” package. Picture the magic of a proposal happening against the backdrop of a free-fall over the Maldivian paradise, capturing the essence of love in a moment suspended between sky and sea.
Ifuru Island is calling on all lovebirds to take the leap of faith together and experience something extraordinary this Valentine’s Day.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Oaga Art Resort, Maldives
Embrace the vibrant rhythm of island life this Valentine’s Day at Oaga Art Resort in the Maldives, where art meets romance under a sky shimmering with a million stars. This February 14th, ignite your senses with experiences designed to awaken your hearts and refresh your souls.
Culinary Delights:
Indulge in a symphony of flavours at Kaa Kada, the resort’s main restaurant, or embark on a private culinary journey at one of the specialty venues.
- La Fuh Dan: This Italian specialty restaurant is set to come alive with a six course Italian dinner in honour of the special day.
- Samaasaa: Immerse yourselves in a theatrical feast for the senses, where the Maldivian folktale about star-crossed lovers Dhon Hiyala and Alifulhu unfolds alongside a delectable five course dinner.
- Kaa Kada beach: Let the whispers of the waves serenade you while you savour a seven-course private dinner under the starlit sky.
Rekindle Love with Hoba Spa:
Reconnect with your inner selves and each other through the transformative power of touch at Hoba Spa. The Lovers’ Spa Package is a 90-minute journey that includes a Maldivian rose body massage to let the aroma of roses wash away tension and reawaken your senses, followed by a crystal facial therapy where the radiance of precious stones detoxify and revitalise your skin. On an end note, is a foot massage to melt away your stress and find grounding. Lastly, guests are offered a chance take a piece of the spa’s serenity home via a special gift.
In addition to this, the Spa has planned out special Dhulhaheyo (wellness)
activities, including the Loabi Morning Ritual to greet the day with a mindful practice that connects you to the rhythm of the island and Loabi Stretch in the evening to release tension with a gentle yoga session. The Loabi Adu Sound Healing session is sure to aid in reconnecting with your inner balance.
Sip on Love’s Elixir:
Be sure to taste the resort’s unique Valentine’s Day cocktails, such as ‘Kiss Me Later’, a playful blend of peanut butter bourbon, milk syrup, and a touch of rose.
Enjoy the Rhythm of the Night:
Let the music wash over you as you celebrate your love under the stars. At Raa Baa, sway to the live music of Maeesha and band, followed by a vibrant DJ set. At the private dinner venues, Adlee and Shiuz’s soulful melodies will serenade you at Kaa Kada beach, while the in-house duo Naffah and Human set the mood for an unforgettable Italian escapade at La Fuh Dan.
This Valentine’s Day choose Oaga Art Resort and paint your own masterpiece of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more. Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
