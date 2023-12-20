Insiders
Lily Beach Resort’s Laurent Driole on carrying on excellence, maintaining standards at Leading All-Inclusive Resort
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of seasoned hotelier Laurent Driole as its new Resort Manager. With an illustrious career spanning over twenty-five years in the hospitality industry, Driole brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for delivering unparalleled guest experiences to the pristine shores of Lily Beach.
Hailing from France, Driole’s incredible academic excellence includes an MBA from the French business School ESSEC and a joint program in International Hospitality Management from Cornell.
Driole’s experience in the industry began in the Food and Beverage industry, laying the foundation for his future career in the hospitality industry. His first position in the Maldives was in 1996 as a F&B Manager at Farukolhu Fushi which helped position himself in the F&B department, where his passions lay. He has since worked his way up the career ladder, holding positions in prestigious establishments like such as Les Bains Paris, The Reverie Saigon, Swissotel Moscow, The Westin Paris, Radisson Nice, and Eco resorts in Borneo. Each experience further laid the groundwork for his next chapters, helping him understand the industry and his ability to thrive in various cultural contexts.
As Resort Manager at Lily Beach Resort & Spa, Driole‘s strategic initiatives align with Lily Beach’s unwavering commitment to excellence.
“This involves placing an even greater emphasis on service standards, with a keen focus on the details to ensure every stay at the resort is a memorable one for each and every guest from all-around the globe. Food is at the heart of Lily Beach, with the experienced F&B team at the resort I intend to ensure food quality is kept at the highest standards as we are very particular with sourcing the right ingredients from the best sources from around the world and creating great buffet and a-la-carte dining experiences at the resort. I also aim to create opportunities for guests to experience the rich culture of the Maldives by further improving the various cultural experiences available at the resort such as the weekly Culture Night where we bring culture to the guests here with help of nearby local islanders providing a taste of truly Maldivian experiences and we bring guests to local island for an immersive cultural exchange,” Driole explained. “My motivation isn’t just about personal success, but it is also about leading and inspiring talented and passionate teams.”
As the Festive Season is upon us, Driole has worked hard with his extraordinary team at Lily Beach to offer guests an incredible array of activities and events to celebrate this special time. This includes special VIP dinners by Michelin Star Chef Jeno Racz, an ensemble Live Music collaboration, and many more.
The team at Lily Beach is delighted to welcome Driole onboard, to work with him and to have him at the helm in steering the award-winning resort to new heights and keep on top of what is done best by Lily Beach – in providing a great home away from home experience with great value due to its generous Platinum Plan and impeccably authentic service.
2024 is an especially big year as Lily Beach will be celebrating its 30th anniversary and so the island will be celebrating big. No doubt, that Driole and his hardworking team will put on a stellar celebration to commemorate the event. All the upcoming events, and details will be announced on the website and social media as it goes.

Tips & Advice
Protecting your Maldives vacation: How to avoid ticket and holiday scams during the holiday season
Maldives with its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, is a dream destination for many tourists seeking a tropical paradise. However, with the rise of cyber threats targeting travelers, it’s crucial for tourists to be vigilant and protect themselves from ticket scammers. Cybersecurity experts have warned that fake ticket and holiday package sellers are becoming more active during the holiday season, preying on unsuspecting travelers. Here we will look into the tactics scammers use and offers tips on how tourists can avoid falling victim to these scams.
The Ticket Scam Threat:
As the holiday season approaches, hackers capitalize on the increased demand for plane tickets and holiday packages. They use stolen or hacked credit card details to purchase plane tickets or holiday packages and then offer these tickets at seemingly irresistible prices through phishing websites that may appear legitimate. Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, emphasizes that scammers take advantage of individuals who let their guard down due to the perceived high cost of secure options.
The Consequences of Falling Victim:
Once a traveler falls for the scam and purchases a fake ticket or holiday package, they receive a booking confirmation and often remain unaware of the deception until the day of travel. At this point, they may discover that their booking has been canceled by the real ticket owner or the credit card company, leaving them stranded at the airport with no recourse for a return flight.
Protecting Yourself from Ticket Scams:
Adrianus Warmenhoven provides valuable tips for tourists to protect themselves from ticket scams and ensure a secure and stress-free holiday in the Maldives:
- Beware of Too-Good-To-Be-True Prices:
- If a ticket price seems too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers lure victims with unrealistically low prices obtained by stealing money from other people.
- Exercise Caution with Last-Minute Deals:
- Hackers aim to sell tickets quickly before the legitimate cardholder cancels the transaction. Be skeptical of last-minute deals and thoroughly verify their authenticity.
- Identify Phishing Websites:
- Scrutinize websites for grammar mistakes, flashy ads, or poor design. Hackers often cut corners on these details. Consider using cybersecurity tools like NordVPN’s Threat Protection to help identify phishing websites.
- Buy from Trusted Distributors:
- Whether purchasing tickets directly from an airline or through a distributor, choose well-known platforms with positive user reviews. Avoid unfamiliar or dubious sellers to minimize the risk of falling victim to scams.
- Contact Service Providers for Verification:
- If you suspect you may have purchased a fake ticket, promptly contact the service provider using the email or phone number listed on their official website. Verify the legitimacy of your booking to avoid any travel disruptions.
As you plan your dream vacation to the Maldives, staying vigilant against ticket scams is crucial. By following these tips and being cautious online, tourists can protect themselves from falling victim to scammers and ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday experience in this tropical paradise. Remember, a little extra caution can go a long way in safeguarding your vacation memories.
News
JA Resorts & Hotels welcomes Khumar Askerova as Director of Sales and Marketing for the Indian Ocean
JA Resorts & Hotels has announced the appointment of Khumar Askerova as the new Director of Sales and Marketing for the Indian Ocean region. Khumar brings with her an impressive 25 years of experience in sales and marketing within the hospitality industry, and a key appointment to the regional team.
The appointment will see Khumar overseeing sales for the company’s Indian Ocean flagship property JA Manafaru in the Maldives and two properties in the Seychelles, the boutique JA Enchanted Island and luxury villa residencies at JA Enchanted Waterfront.
Khumar is a seasoned sales specialist with a diverse background in the hospitality sector. Fluent in English, native in Russian and Azerbaijani, with a good command of Portuguese and Turkish, Khumar’s multilingual skills underscore her ability to connect with a global audience.
Khumar’s most recent role as the Regional Director of Sales & Marketing at COMO Hotels saw her successfully manage a portfolio of key partners, and her expertise extends to new hotel openings, where she has played pivotal roles in the launch and success of four upper-scale Marriott hotels.
Additional Maldivian experience was gained whilst Khumar was Group Director of Sales & Marketing at Lily Beach Hotels also in the Maldives, where she led a cluster team, overseeing sales, reservations, marketing, and revenue for two islands in the Maldives.
Robert El Khoury, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at JA Resorts & Hotels comments, “We are confident that Khumar’s wealth of experience, strategic vision, and leadership qualities will contribute to the ongoing success and growth of our unique properties in the Indian Ocean. We warmly welcome her to our team and look forward to further developing our international presence with Khumar’s global expertise.”
Khumar holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from Baku State University. She has also obtained certificates in Executive Revenue Management & Strategic Pricing from the Institute of Hotel Management and eCornell Hotel Revenue Management Certificate.
News
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa promotes Mohit Dembla to General Manager
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, renowned as a haven for families and multigenerational travel, has announced the promotion of Mohit Dembla to the position of General Manager.
Mohit Dembla, a seasoned hotelier with extensive experience in the hospitality industry, began his career with The Oberoi Group and later contributed his expertise to prestigious brands including Taj Hotels, Kempinski Hotels, and Minor International across India, the Seychelles, and the Maldives. In 2014, Mohit joined Marriott International as Complex Front Office Manager at Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre and Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad. His journey with Marriott International continued in 2018, when he joined JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa as Resort Manager for the grand opening.
Through his tenure at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, Mohit has played a key role in developing and implementing strategies that set the tone for the resort’s success. His dedication, leadership, and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences have been integral to the resort’s growth. Demonstrating exceptional managerial skills, he has overseen day-to-day operations and made significant contributions to the resort. His promotion to General Manager is a recognition of his outstanding performance, vision, and ability to lead the team in a dynamic and competitive industry.
Mohit’s leadership centers on fostering a people-first culture, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and teamwork throughout all departments, which has contributed to the resort’s success, consistently delivering exceptional experiences to valued guests.
As General Manager, Mohit Dembla will continue to prioritize teamwork, excellence, innovation, and guest satisfaction. He expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am honored to take on the role of General Manager at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. This resort holds a special place in my heart, and I look forward to continuing my journey here with an exceptional team, crafting unforgettable moments for our guests.”
