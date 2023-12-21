News
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru launches Manta Ray app in partnership with The Manta Trust
As part of its ongoing commitment to green NGOs and spreading the message of ocean conservation, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru has partnered with world-leading environmental charity The Manta Trust to create a unique interactive app that explores the underwater secrets of one of the world’s most incredible marine marvels – manta rays.
The Manta Story app – developed by Loopcraft and available to download for free on digital devices – is the latest development in a conservation partnership between Four Seasons and The Manta Trust that spans 17 years, since Chief Executive and Founder of The Manta Trust Guy Stevens had his first life-changing encounter with mantas while working as a marine biologist at Four Seasons Resort Landaa Giraavaru.
The App Experience
The fully interactive VR app takes the viewer on a mesmerising adventure into the world of manta rays, covering their dazzling courtship, feeding and cleaning rituals, as well as a manta pregnancy and birth. Based on the actual manta ray population studied by Stevens and his team in the Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, users can click through to further facts at each stage of the learning journey, and test their knowledge with a quiz.
The app also includes ways to support the work of The Manta Trust, established by Stevens in 2011 as a UK-registered charity dedicated to the worldwide conservation of mantas and their close relatives. Users can choose to donate, adopt a manta, or join the “Cyclone” – a community of supporters who are investing in the conservation of the ocean’s rays, their relatives and their habitats.
“I’m super pleased and proud that we were able to create this app together with The Manta Trust and our passionate in-house techies, allowing us to spread our message of ocean conservation around the globe,” comments Four Seasons Regional Vice President and General Manager Armando Kraenzlin. “Getting up close with these gentle giants is both humbling and awe-inspiring and our mission has always been to inspire as many people as possible to help conserve them and their ocean home.”
An Immersive Experience
Narrating the app with soothing gravitas is British actor, environmentalist and host of Trees a Crowd podcast David Oakes, who relishes taking app users to swim alongside the Maldivian mantas he himself has met in the flesh. Passionate about championing conservation causes, the star of shows such as Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla and ITV’s Victoria uses his influence to support charities including The Woodland Trust, Wildlife Trusts and the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation.
“I’ve always had an affinity for manta rays so I was honoured when Guy and Armando asked me to narrate the Manta Story app,” Oakes explains. “To see so many of these magnificent and gentle giants, almost every time I’ve dived or snorkelled near Landaa Giraavaru – cycloning, surface feeding, rolling and loop-the-looping – is something impossible to take for granted, but conservation of our planet’s key megafauna shouldn’t just be a concern for those lucky enough to have had first hand encounters. The app is a beautiful and enjoyable way to get across the story of our planet’s mantas.”
Manta Rays at Landaa Giraavaru
The Manta Story app follows the recent launch of Landaa Giraavaru’s Hologram Room – an opportunity for the whole family to virtually “swim” with the Baa Atoll mantas. Other manta ray education experiences at the Resort include Manta-on-Call snorkelling adventures and a Trainee Manta Biologist module that gives conservation-minded teens a serious insight into the world of Manta Trust scientists.
Landaa Giraavaru is also home to one of the Maldives’ leading centres of marine research, working in partnership with local and national environmental agencies and employing 10 full-time marine biologists across pioneering conservation projects including sea turtle rehabilitation, coral propagation, anemone mapping and more. In 2020, the Resort partnered with the NOW Force for Good Alliance and EarthCheck, undertaking ongoing monitoring and annual Benchmarking Assessments to ensure that its presence in Baa Atoll is as beneficial as it can be.
“It’s clear to me that without the continued generosity of Four Seasons in the Maldives, The Manta Trust would not exist in its current form,” adds Oakes. “This app is but the dorsal-fin poking above the surface of how deep their collective conservation goals run.”
To find out more manta ray experiences at Four Seasons Resort Landaa Giraavaru, email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.
Awards
Amari Raaya Maldives celebrates dual victory at LLM Readers’ Travel Awards 2023
Amari Raaya Maldives has announced its outstanding achievement in clinching two prestigious awards at the esteemed LLM Readers’ Travel Awards 2023. The luxury resort, nestled in the pristine Raa Atoll of the Maldives, emerged victorious in the categories of “Best Beach/Coastal Hotel” and “Best Hotel for Romance.”
The Maldives stands as one of the world’s most romantic destinations, and Amari Raaya Maldives epitomises a romantic paradise, offering an idyllic escape for couples seeking to transcend the ordinary and reconnect. From the moment of arrival, the resort’s natural beauty, luxurious accommodations, attentive service, and a plethora of romantic experiences capture the hearts of couples. Whether it’s a private candlelit dinner on the beach, a serene couples’ spa treatment at the resort’s maai spa, a romantic sunset cruise, or simply strolling hand-in-hand along the picture-perfect white sandy beaches, Amari Raaya Maldives curates moments that etch everlasting memories for couples, fostering intimacy and connection amidst breathtaking surroundings. Additionally, the resort’s expansive island provides ample seclusion and acres of beachfront for intimate weddings and private moments.
The LLM Readers’ Travel Awards, now in its sixth illustrious year, stands as a beacon in recognising excellence across the global travel industry. Showcasing the finest hotels, top-tier airlines, cruise lines, exotic destinations, and exceptional tour operators, the awards celebrate a realm of unparalleled luxury and hospitality.
Amari Raaya Maldives distinguishes itself as a haven for travellers seeking a unique and immersive experience in the Maldives. With its sprawling island, the resort offers an array of activities both on and off the crystal-clear waters, catering to couples, families, and friends alike.
A recent addition to the resort’s repertoire is the unveiling of the extraordinary private yacht, Raaya. Spanning 20.98 meters and designed to accommodate up to 20 guests across four lavishly appointed cabins, Raaya promises an unparalleled castaway paradise experience. This luxury yacht embodies opulence, offering an exquisite blend of comfort, style, and sophistication on the open seas.
“Winning in not just one, but two categories at the LLM Readers’ Travel Awards is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences for our guests,” remarked Rainer Steinhilber, General Manager at Amari Raaya Maldives. “The introduction of Raaya, our luxury yacht, adds a new dimension to the exceptional offerings we provide. We are delighted to be recognised for our dedication to creating unforgettable memories in the heart of the Maldives.”
Entertainment
Eurovision and The Voice sensation Maxim Zavidia to perform in Maldives at Villa Park
Villa Park has unveiled a series of live performances by Maxim Zavidia, the sensational artist known for his captivating appearances on Eurovision and The Voice. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Maldives, attendees can immerse themselves in the dynamic show between January 7th to 12th, 2024.
Maxim Zavidia, celebrated for his standout performances on Russia’s ‘The Voice’ and as a finalist in Moldova’s Eurovision selections, is poised to deliver an unforgettable musical experience across multiple nights. The luxurious eco-resort of Villa Park, formerly Sun Island, is gearing up to infuse the island with holiday cheer through this special series.
Nestled in the breathtaking South Ari Atoll of the Maldives, Villa Park offers guests an enticing blend of relaxation and adventure. Beyond the live performances, attendees can explore the protected marine area, engage in thrilling activities such as diving with whale sharks, and savour the resort’s innovative experiences, delightful dining options, and a tranquil spa.
For those eager to be part of this unique celebration, further information about Villa Park and the upcoming live performances by Maxim Zavidia can be found at villaresorts.com/villa-park.
Don’t miss out on this extraordinary musical rendezvous in the heart of the Maldives.
Insiders
Lily Beach Resort’s Laurent Driole on carrying on excellence, maintaining standards at Leading All-Inclusive Resort
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of seasoned hotelier Laurent Driole as its new Resort Manager. With an illustrious career spanning over twenty-five years in the hospitality industry, Driole brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for delivering unparalleled guest experiences to the pristine shores of Lily Beach.
Hailing from France, Driole’s incredible academic excellence includes an MBA from the French business School ESSEC and a joint program in International Hospitality Management from Cornell.
Driole’s experience in the industry began in the Food and Beverage industry, laying the foundation for his future career in the hospitality industry. His first position in the Maldives was in 1996 as a F&B Manager at Farukolhu Fushi which helped position himself in the F&B department, where his passions lay. He has since worked his way up the career ladder, holding positions in prestigious establishments like such as Les Bains Paris, The Reverie Saigon, Swissotel Moscow, The Westin Paris, Radisson Nice, and Eco resorts in Borneo. Each experience further laid the groundwork for his next chapters, helping him understand the industry and his ability to thrive in various cultural contexts.
As Resort Manager at Lily Beach Resort & Spa, Driole‘s strategic initiatives align with Lily Beach’s unwavering commitment to excellence.
“This involves placing an even greater emphasis on service standards, with a keen focus on the details to ensure every stay at the resort is a memorable one for each and every guest from all-around the globe. Food is at the heart of Lily Beach, with the experienced F&B team at the resort I intend to ensure food quality is kept at the highest standards as we are very particular with sourcing the right ingredients from the best sources from around the world and creating great buffet and a-la-carte dining experiences at the resort. I also aim to create opportunities for guests to experience the rich culture of the Maldives by further improving the various cultural experiences available at the resort such as the weekly Culture Night where we bring culture to the guests here with help of nearby local islanders providing a taste of truly Maldivian experiences and we bring guests to local island for an immersive cultural exchange,” Driole explained. “My motivation isn’t just about personal success, but it is also about leading and inspiring talented and passionate teams.”
As the Festive Season is upon us, Driole has worked hard with his extraordinary team at Lily Beach to offer guests an incredible array of activities and events to celebrate this special time. This includes special VIP dinners by Michelin Star Chef Jeno Racz, an ensemble Live Music collaboration, and many more.
The team at Lily Beach is delighted to welcome Driole onboard, to work with him and to have him at the helm in steering the award-winning resort to new heights and keep on top of what is done best by Lily Beach – in providing a great home away from home experience with great value due to its generous Platinum Plan and impeccably authentic service.
2024 is an especially big year as Lily Beach will be celebrating its 30th anniversary and so the island will be celebrating big. No doubt, that Driole and his hardworking team will put on a stellar celebration to commemorate the event. All the upcoming events, and details will be announced on the website and social media as it goes.
Keep an eye out here, for more details.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
World champions soar above Maldives as first-ever permanent skydiving dropzone unveiled at Ifuru Island
-
News4 days ago
Maldives tourism poised for strong growth in 2024, with 2 million visitors expected
-
News7 days ago
MATI hosts the 2nd edition of the MATI Member Forum
-
Action5 days ago
Ocean Pearl: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands together with Dive Butler International deepens guest experience, marine conservation programme
-
Awards1 week ago
Six Senses Laamu celebrates winning multiple awards for sustainability and community engagement
-
Awards5 days ago
Kuda Villingili Maldives recognised as Best Honeymoon Hotel 2023 by The White Awards
-
Food7 days ago
Siyam World unveils culinary heritage: Kaage, a new Maldivian restaurant, takes guests on a journey through time and taste
-
Food6 days ago
Internationally acclaimed Chef Eyck Zimmer unveils bespoke menu for OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort