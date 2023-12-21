Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru launches Manta Ray app in partnership with The Manta Trust

As part of its ongoing commitment to green NGOs and spreading the message of ocean conservation, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru has partnered with world-leading environmental charity The Manta Trust to create a unique interactive app that explores the underwater secrets of one of the world’s most incredible marine marvels – manta rays.

The Manta Story app – developed by Loopcraft and available to download for free on digital devices – is the latest development in a conservation partnership between Four Seasons and The Manta Trust that spans 17 years, since Chief Executive and Founder of The Manta Trust Guy Stevens had his first life-changing encounter with mantas while working as a marine biologist at Four Seasons Resort Landaa Giraavaru.

The App Experience

The fully interactive VR app takes the viewer on a mesmerising adventure into the world of manta rays, covering their dazzling courtship, feeding and cleaning rituals, as well as a manta pregnancy and birth. Based on the actual manta ray population studied by Stevens and his team in the Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, users can click through to further facts at each stage of the learning journey, and test their knowledge with a quiz.

The app also includes ways to support the work of The Manta Trust, established by Stevens in 2011 as a UK-registered charity dedicated to the worldwide conservation of mantas and their close relatives. Users can choose to donate, adopt a manta, or join the “Cyclone” – a community of supporters who are investing in the conservation of the ocean’s rays, their relatives and their habitats.

“I’m super pleased and proud that we were able to create this app together with The Manta Trust and our passionate in-house techies, allowing us to spread our message of ocean conservation around the globe,” comments Four Seasons Regional Vice President and General Manager Armando Kraenzlin. “Getting up close with these gentle giants is both humbling and awe-inspiring and our mission has always been to inspire as many people as possible to help conserve them and their ocean home.”

An Immersive Experience

Narrating the app with soothing gravitas is British actor, environmentalist and host of Trees a Crowd podcast David Oakes, who relishes taking app users to swim alongside the Maldivian mantas he himself has met in the flesh. Passionate about championing conservation causes, the star of shows such as Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla and ITV’s Victoria uses his influence to support charities including The Woodland Trust, Wildlife Trusts and the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation.

“I’ve always had an affinity for manta rays so I was honoured when Guy and Armando asked me to narrate the Manta Story app,” Oakes explains. “To see so many of these magnificent and gentle giants, almost every time I’ve dived or snorkelled near Landaa Giraavaru – cycloning, surface feeding, rolling and loop-the-looping – is something impossible to take for granted, but conservation of our planet’s key megafauna shouldn’t just be a concern for those lucky enough to have had first hand encounters. The app is a beautiful and enjoyable way to get across the story of our planet’s mantas.”

Manta Rays at Landaa Giraavaru

The Manta Story app follows the recent launch of Landaa Giraavaru’s Hologram Room – an opportunity for the whole family to virtually “swim” with the Baa Atoll mantas. Other manta ray education experiences at the Resort include Manta-on-Call snorkelling adventures and a Trainee Manta Biologist module that gives conservation-minded teens a serious insight into the world of Manta Trust scientists.

Landaa Giraavaru is also home to one of the Maldives’ leading centres of marine research, working in partnership with local and national environmental agencies and employing 10 full-time marine biologists across pioneering conservation projects including sea turtle rehabilitation, coral propagation, anemone mapping and more. In 2020, the Resort partnered with the NOW Force for Good Alliance and EarthCheck, undertaking ongoing monitoring and annual Benchmarking Assessments to ensure that its presence in Baa Atoll is as beneficial as it can be.

“It’s clear to me that without the continued generosity of Four Seasons in the Maldives, The Manta Trust would not exist in its current form,” adds Oakes. “This app is but the dorsal-fin poking above the surface of how deep their collective conservation goals run.”

