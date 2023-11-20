Wellness
Unveiling transformative wellness experiences at THE OZEN COLLECTION’s Maldives Resorts
THE OZEN COLLECTION invites wellness enthusiasts to discover upcoming transformative experiences at its two Maldives resorts, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Positioned as sanctuaries of tranquility and inspiration, both resorts boast expansive wellness complexes, featuring the ELE | NA Elements of Nature spa and wellness at their core.
Immerse yourself in a world of well-being through complimentary group sessions, expertly guided by practitioners with a wealth of knowledge and experience. These sessions create a communal space for like-minded individuals, fostering connections and a sense of unity amid the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives.
For those seeking a more personalized experience, private sessions are available, allowing guests to tailor their well-being journey to address specific goals, whether it be stress relief, spiritual exploration, or physical rejuvenation.
Visiting Practitioners at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
Michelle Saudan (December 5th, 2023 – January 5th, 2024): Renowned wellness expert Michelle Saudan, founder of Dubai-Based Amanzi Wellbeing, will grace OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. With a focus on expanding awareness of Africa’s Unique Wellness Assets, Michelle integrates modalities such as meditation, sound healing, breathwork, and Somatic practices to guide individuals, couples, and groups on a transformative journey toward healing and self-discovery.
Paul Emery (January 13th, 2024 – February 28th, 2024): From overcoming severe anxiety in his own life to being recognized with the ‘AsiaSpa Holistic Treatment of the Year’ award, Paul Emery brings 35 years of global wellness exploration to OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. His expertise, showcased through ‘The Mind & Body Wellbeing Experience’ and ‘Emer-gizes’ Holistic Exercise Experience, is dedicated to helping individuals achieve confidence, peace, and holistic well-being.
Visiting Practitioners at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO
Rayan Ezzedine (December 2, 2023 – January 2, 2024): Levantine Energy Healer Rayan Ezzedine, founder of Soullighters in Beirut, transitions from international development to holistic practice. Specializing in energy readings, chakra balancing, reiki, hypnotherapy, and more, Rayan aims to identify blocks and promote long-term self-healing for a global clientele.
Bekezela Patience Ndlovu (January 3rd, 2024 – February 3rd, 2024): With nearly two decades of experience and internationally accredited certifications, Bekezela Patience Ndlovu offers therapies rooted in African heritage at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Specializing in Usui Reiki, Colour Therapy, and Wellness for Cancer, Bekezela invites guests to experience indigenous therapies that blend ancestral wisdom for inner peace and wellness.
Stefano Beconcini (March 3rd, 2024 – April 3rd, 2024): Physicist and expert in Biomechanics and Manual Therapies, Stefano Beconcini, will be at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, focusing on reorganizing the balance and movement of the human body to promote health. With a hands-on approach, Stefano’s therapeutic bodywork aims to reduce chronic muscle pain and enhance overall well-being.
Embark on a Journey of Self-Discovery with ELE|NA
ELE|NA invites guests to embark on a journey of self-discovery, healing, and well-being with these distinguished practitioners. Do not miss the opportunity to experience their transformative services at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. For more information or to book a session, visit www.ele-na.com or connect with them at salesandmarketing@ele-na.com.
News
Experience transformative wellness with Coco Maruno at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
Embrace the art of well-being as Coco Maruno unveils a series of exclusive healing therapies and programs.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the arrival of world-class wellness practitioner, Coco Maruno as resident holistic healer and wellness coach at the resort’s Over Water Spa from 16th November to 14th December 2023. Known for her unique blend of ancient healing traditions and contemporary wellness practices, Coco offers transformative experiences designed to enhance physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.
Coco is a celebrated figure in holistic health circles, having dedicated her life to guiding individuals on their journey to wellness and self-discovery. With expertise in Kundalini Yoga, meditation, Reiki, and energy therapy, her approach is deeply rooted in the belief that true beauty and health originate from within.
During her residency, she will offer a range of bespoke treatments and programs that encapsulate her philosophy of holistic healing. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in rejuvenating therapies such as Tibetan Sound Healing and the Signature Energy Healing Ritual, which harmonize the body’s energy pathways and provide a profound sense of relaxation. Additionally, the Sacred Internal Organs Hara Massage, which focuses on the abdomen, is designed to improve organ function and emotional balance.
The wellness offerings extend to cater to the needs of families, with special sessions for children and teens that promote relaxation and focus, and for mothers-to-be, with therapies that support a harmonious pregnancy. Her comprehensive wellness programs are tailored to encourage flexibility, enhance mental clarity, and alleviate stress.
Coco’s exclusive residency at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island beckons guests to embrace a journey of restoration and self-exploration, all set against the resort’s breathtaking canvas of nature’s beauty.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
Spa
Revitalize your mind, body, and soul at The Spa, Grand Park Kodhipparu
A Journey to Wellness, Restored and Revitalized
When you set foot on the pristine shores of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, you’re embarking on a voyage of holistic well-being. And at the heart of this resort, you’ll discover The Spa, a haven of rejuvenation where your wellness journey begins.
A Sanctuary by the Sea
Step into The Spa at Grand Park Kodhipparu, and you’ll instantly find yourself in a peaceful sanctuary, overlooking the azure sea. Here, the aim is to cater to your every need and guide you on a path to total well-being. The spa’s holistic approach ensures that you emerge from their signature Maldives luxury spa sessions feeling completely restored and revitalized.
Tailored Wellness for You
At The Spa, no two wellness journeys are the same. The dedicated team of therapists takes the time to understand your unique needs and preferences, customizing your experience to suit you perfectly. Whether you seek relaxation, rejuvenation, or a blend of both, The Spa is ready to deliver.
Award-Winning Signature Spa Treatments
The hallmark of The Spa at Grand Park Kodhipparu is its selection of award-winning signature spa treatments. These therapies draw upon Asian spa techniques, incorporating the wisdom of Balinese and Ayurvedic traditions. The result? An inner peace that’s hard to come by in the hustle and bustle of daily life.
A Renewed and Glowing Self
The Spa’s focus is clear: to help you discover a renewed and glowing self. As you indulge in these expertly designed treatments, you’ll feel the stresses of life melt away. You’ll reconnect with your inner calm, leaving you with a sense of peace and a radiance that goes far beyond the physical.
The Essence of Phytomer
The Spa at Grand Park Kodhipparu proudly partners with Phytomer, a renowned brand of body and skincare products. With its origins deeply rooted in the heart of France, Phytomer is globally celebrated for its holistic approach to well-being. Phytomer’s commitment to eco-friendly and paraben-free oils, creams, and balms sets it apart.
Science Meets Nature
Phytomer takes a holistic approach to wellness, promoting a soulful and healthy lifestyle. Their products seamlessly blend the finest natural-origin ingredients with science-based solutions, resulting in visible improvements for the skin, body, and mind. Each treatment at The Spa is an invitation to experience the harmonious union of science and nature.
Soulful and Healthy Lifestyle
Phytomer and The Spa share a common goal: to promote a soulful and healthy lifestyle. They understand that true wellness extends beyond the physical, reaching deep into the soul. The connection between mind, body, and spirit is at the core of their philosophy, and it’s a connection they aim to nurture with every treatment.
At The Spa, Grand Park Kodhipparu, you’re not just experiencing a spa session; you’re embarking on a wellness journey. It’s a journey that prioritizes your well-being, revitalizes your spirit, and leaves you feeling more alive than ever.
The partnership with Phytomer, their commitment to holistic well-being, and their award-winning signature spa treatments ensure that every moment at The Spa is an investment in your health and happiness. When you leave this tranquil sanctuary, you’ll carry with you a renewed sense of self and a lasting connection to the beauty of the Maldives.
So, when you visit Grand Park Kodhipparu, don’t forget to embark on this journey to wellness, restoration, and revitalization at The Spa. It’s an experience that will stay with you long after you’ve left the shores of this paradise on Earth.
News
Kuramathi Spa’s Maldivian treatments: Ancient healing, modern tranquillity
Kuramathi, Maldives, renowned for its natural beauty, now invites you to experience the depths of its healing heritage with Kuramathi Spa’s Maldivian treatments.
Deeply rooted in the age-old Dhivehi Beys tradition, the spa embraces the ancient wisdom of achieving balance among the body’s four ‘humours.’ Kuramathi Spa has meticulously preserved these ancient remedies, infusing them with a modern spa touch.
The treatments harness the power of indigenous ingredients, from coconuts to herbs grown in our organic gardens. Experience the soothing benefits of signature Maldivian treatments, designed to enhance circulation, detoxify, and relieve joint and muscle discomfort.
Did you know that the white sand of the Maldives retains heat without scalding the skin? The spa team incorporates this unique element, along with a secret blend of Maldivian herbs, in the massages to ease pain and amplify the therapeutic effects. Velamboli creeper and Tamburu leaves are used to treat arthritis, rheumatism, and fluid retention, helping detoxify the body.
By sharing these original spa experiences, Kuramathi aims to revive appreciation for the Maldives’ traditional healing legacy and inspire a renewed interest in this unique aspect of island life. The treatments create memories that linger, etching an unforgettable experience into your heart.
For those seeking romance, indulge in a couple spa sojourns on the Spa Pavilion, surrounded by the lapping Indian Ocean. Let warm oils and sparkling wine soothe your senses, leaving you to wonder if this moment could last forever.
Kuramathi Spa invites you to discover the spirit of the Maldives through our Maldivian treatments — an experience you’ll cherish forever.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Enjoy grand slam experience with tennis icons at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island this December
-
News6 days ago
Atmosphere Core announces strategic management moves & hires
-
News6 days ago
Discover the newest Guest House and Restaurant in Baa Kamadhoo
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Maldives celebration: A double delight of Diwali and Devi’s first birthday
-
News1 week ago
Iconic moments at Baros Maldives: Experience epitome of authentic Maldivian luxury hospitality this festive season
-
Awards1 week ago
Fushifaru wins ‘Hotel of the Year’ at LUXE Global Awards 2023
-
News1 week ago
LUX* South Ari Atoll presents Scandinavian festive charm with award-winning interior stylist Reena Simon
-
Food1 week ago
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru unveils Madi Hiyaa: A fusion of Japanese culinary mastery and Maldivian elegance over the ocean waves