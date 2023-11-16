Insiders
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi welcomes marine biologist Caitlin Rentell to lead sustainable marine conservation initiatives
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives has welcomed Caitlin Rentell, a talented and passionate marine biologist, to their team. Caitlin brings her expertise and dedication to the forefront of marine conservation efforts, focusing on critical initiatives to protect the pristine marine ecosystems of the Maldives. With her arrival, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is enhancing its commitment to preserving the enchanting waters of this tropical paradise.
Caitlin’s primary responsibilities at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi will include spearheading coral restoration efforts, engaging with guests and island team members in educational outreach programs, creating activities for the younger guest of the resort with the Koamas Kids Club team to raise awareness about marine life conservation, and fostering eco-tourism initiatives through collaborations with NGO and other local islands. Her work will make a significant contribution to strengthening the reef ecosystem, ultimately improving the region’s overall ecological health. These initiatives will also serve as an invaluable resource for educational purposes, allowing guests to learn and appreciate the Maldives’ unique marine environment.
UK National, Caitlin Rentell, holds a degree in Marine Biology from the prestigious University of Plymouth, United Kingdom, and has dedicated her academic career to understanding the anthropogenic impacts on our precious marine environment, particularly focusing on the menace of plastic pollution. Throughout her studies, Caitlin developed a profound understanding of the challenges facing our oceans and the urgent need for action.
After completing her degree, Caitlin ventured to the Maldives and joined a sea turtle rehabilitation NGO located on a local island in the Lhaviyani Atoll. During her time working with the NGO, she gained invaluable experience in coral restoration and community outreach. She actively engaged with the local community to address pressing issues such as waste disposal, all while educating future generations about the importance of preserving the ocean and its unique ecosystems.
Caitlin’s passion for marine conservation and her commitment to involving local communities align perfectly with Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s sustainable values and dedication to preserving the Maldives’ remarkable marine heritage.
“Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is excited to welcome Caitlin Rentell to our team, and we are all looking forward to her leadership in the pursuit of sustainable marine conservation initiatives,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “With her dedication and expertise, the resort reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship and the preservation of the Maldives’ natural beauty.”
Insiders
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives welcomes new Executive Chef Nguyen Minh Phuc
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has announced the arrival of its new Executive Chef, Nguyen Minh Phuc.
A native of Vietnam, Chef Phuc brings a wealth of experience since 2003 from hotels and resorts around the world, from the Kingdom of Bahrain to South East Asia including Accor Hotels in Vietnam and recently served as Executive Chef at Marriott Hotels in the Maldives and Bali, Indonesia. Chef Phuc holds a bachelor’s degree in Cuisine Art, Food Preparation and Cooking from Vietnam Tourism College as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
To mark his debut, Chef Phuc is launching the Boat to Table BBQ Night at the resort’s signature restaurant, Seasalt every Sunday. This unique dining experience allows guests to choose their own fresh seafood from a local fisherman’s boat, which is then cooked to their liking by Chef Phuc and his culinary team.
The Boat to Table BBQ Night is a celebration of the local community’s fresh ingredients, local products, and sustainable practices. Guided by Hyatt’s food philosophy “Thoughtfully Sourced. Carefully Served.”, Chef Phuc is committed to supporting the local community, especially the fishermen in the Raa Atoll Maldives, and reducing food waste. This new dining experience introduces guests to a different way to experience the Maldives.
Each week, a fisherman’s boat will park by Seasalt restaurant and the fishermen will carry a basket of fish directly from the boat to the grill area to display their catch. Customers are then invited to choose the fish they would like to eat, and the chef prepares the fish in front of them and grills it directly on charcoal according to the diners’ preference.
“I am so pleased to be joining the team at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. I have long been an admirer of the resort and the way it incorporates sustainable practices and local customs into its programming for guests. While creating my debut menu for the resort, it was important to me to celebrate the local fishermen, giving them the chance to show guests that their food is truly authentic and local, and creating a space for guests to connect and engage directly with the fishermen,” comments Chef Phuc.
“The Boat to Table menu will give guests of the chance to taste a variety of freshly caught fish, all native to the Maldvies, and gives us the chance to help them minimise food waste by choosing the correct size of fish according to their appetite.”
Guests at the Boat to Table BBQ Night can enjoy a variety of fresh seafood dishes, including sashimi, ceviche, tartare, and grilled fish fillets. All of the food is prepared on the spot, ensuring that the seafood is as fresh as possible and minimising food waste.
Chef Phuc will also be bringing his signature cooking style to the rest of the resort’s restaurants, which include Umami, Pibati, Mirus Bar and the recently opened The Shack.
For more information email to kothaifaru@alilahotels.com
Insiders
Hussain Ishan promoted from Executive Rooms Manager to Finolhu Maldives’ Resort Manager
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll has announced the promotion of Hussain Ishan to the position of Resort Manager. This promotion marks a significant milestone in the illustrious 24-year career of a man who started as an aspiring Marine Engineer and transformed into a celebrated Hotelier.
Hussain’s journey in the hospitality industry began 24 years ago when he embarked as a receptionist, stepping into an unfamiliar world with boundless possibilities. From that humble beginning, he rapidly ascended the ranks, taking on roles such as reservations manager, front office manager, where he consistently showcased his unwavering commitment to excellence.
Throughout his career, Hussain has drawn inspiration from numerous mentors and colleagues who have guided and worked alongside him. His path to success is a testament to the profound impact of collaboration, shared knowledge, and the positive influence of those he encountered along the way.
When asked about his journey, Hussain emphasised the importance of listening as his first teacher. He noted that this fundamental skill, coupled with his ability to focus on the positives even in challenging circumstances, has been a cornerstone of his own success and that of his teams. He firmly believes that maintaining an optimistic attitude during difficult times is the key to overcoming challenges and achieving great results. He’s dedicated to nurturing this positive outlook in others, emphasizing that you don’t need exceptional talent to be positive in life.
Beyond his professional life, Hussain is a devoted family man who cherishes the moments spent with his wife and children.
As Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll’s new Resort Manager, Hussain Ishan is poised to continue inspiring his team and bringing a fresh, positive outlook to the resort. His promotion is not just a testament to his dedication and hard work but also a celebration of the incredible journey that has led him to this moment.
Hussain Ishan’s story serves as a beacon of inspiration for those looking to enter the world of hospitality, reminding them that it’s not just a profession; it’s an opportunity to spread positivity and passion. We congratulate Hussain on his well-deserved promotion and look forward to the exceptional leadership he will provide in his new role as Resort Manager
Insiders
One&Only Reethi Rah welcomes Pierre Edlund as Resort Manager
One&Only Reethi Rah, the iconic ultra-luxury, all-villa resort in the Maldives, has announced the appointment of Pierre Edlund as its new Resort Manager. With an extensive background in the international tourism and hospitality sectors, Pierre Edlund is set to take the helm at this prestigious destination, known for its unrivaled luxury, unique experiences, and limitless activities.
In his role as Resort Manager, Pierre Edlund will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the resort, strategic development, and ensuring the delivery of extraordinary guest experiences. With 17 years of experience in the industry, he brings a wealth of expertise to the role.
Pierre’s illustrious career has been marked by notable positions in diverse properties, showcasing his exceptional skills in pre-openings, re-brandings, refurbishments, and global leadership. Prior to joining One&Only Reethi Rah, he served as the Resort Manager at Niyama Private Islands, also located in the Maldives. His extensive experience has equipped him with the knowledge and insight needed to excel in his new position.
Educationally, Pierre has multiple degrees in social science and holds various certifications in key hospitality subjects. Notably, he completed his thesis in cultural geography, focusing on research related to pre-opening procedures, franchise management, and the cultural dynamics within the hospitality sector. This academic background is sure to complement his practical experience in his new role at One&Only Reethi Rah.
Originally from Sweden, Pierre Edlund has a passion for discovering delicious foods and flavors, which he balances with an active fitness lifestyle. He also has a keen interest in staying updated on emerging trends, technologies, and socializing with others in the industry. His dedication to keeping up with global developments and industry advancements is expected to drive innovation and excellence at One&Only Reethi Rah.
One&Only Reethi Rah is celebrated for its breathtaking natural beauty and world-class luxury, making it one of the most sought-after destinations for discerning travelers. With the appointment of Pierre Edlund as Resort Manager, the resort continues its commitment to providing unparalleled experiences, where guests can expect the highest standards of service and hospitality.
For travelers seeking a truly exceptional and luxurious escape, One&Only Reethi Rah remains a top choice, and with Pierre Edlund at the helm, guests can anticipate a new era of unforgettable experiences.
