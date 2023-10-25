Offers
Fly to paradise with Dusit Thani Maldives and Bangkok Airways’ FlyerBonus programme
Hot on the heels of winning one of the top 3 resorts in the Indian Ocean by Conde Nast Traveler Reader s’ Choice 2023, Dusit Thani Maldives, the renowned luxury resort in Baa Atoll has announced its’ partnership with Bangkok Airways, enabling guests to sign up for FlyerBonus Programme and receive 20% discount of room rates, for stays from now until Sunday, 31 March 2024.
This collaboration allows guests of Dusit Thani Maldives to sign up for Bangkok Airways’ esteemed FlyerBonus programme, enhancing their travel experience and rewarding their loyalty.
With this partnership, Dusit Thani Maldives aims to offer its guests unparalleled benefits and privileges, enabling them to seamlessly connect their paradise stay with effortless travel experiences. The FlyerBonus programme, renowned for its exclusive perks and rewards, further enriches the travel journey for visitors to Dusit Thani Maldives.
Key benefits for guests signing up for FlyerBonus Programme:
Earn points while relaxing: Guests staying at Dusit Thani Maldives can now earn FlyerBonus points while enjoying the resort’s world-class amenities and services, making their vacation even more rewarding.
Seamless travel: FlyerBonus members can enjoy a seamless travel experience, with the convenience of redeeming points for flight tickets, extra baggage allowance, airport lounges, and more, enhancing their journey to and from Dusit Thani Maldives.
Exclusive discounts: FlyerBonus members will have access to exclusive discounts on room rates, dining, and spa services at Dusit Thani Maldives, ensuring a luxurious and affordable getaway.
Priority privileges: FlyerBonus Gold and Platinum members can enjoy priority check-in, boarding, and baggage handling when flying with Bangkok Airways, enhancing their overall travel experience.
Redeem points for unique experiences: FlyerBonus points can be redeemed for a variety of unique experiences, including culinary adventures, spa treatments, and water sports activities at Dusit Thani Maldives, allowing guests to create unforgettable memories during their stay.
Dusit Thani Maldives Resort is situated in the heart of the Maldives, surrounded by the breathtaking natural beauty of the Indian Ocean. The resort has consistently strived to provide guests with unforgettable memories through its exceptional accommodations, exquisite dining options, rejuvenating spa experiences, and a wide range of recreational activities.
Alongside elegantly designed villas and suites offering breathtaking views of the azure Indian Ocean, Dusit Thani Maldives boasts an impressive range of culinary delights, encompassing a
diverse selection of international favourites, exquisite Maldivian delicacies, and authentic Thai flavours. Dusit’s signature Benjarong Thai restaurant, nominated in the awards, boasts an elegant overwater setting and offers a vibrant feast for all the senses.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike.
Mr. Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We are delighted to join hands with Bangkok Airways to offer our guests an enhanced travel experience. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and ensuring our guests’ needs are met seamlessly.”
Offers
Dive into luxury: Ifuru Island Maldives offers complimentary weddings, scuba, and skydives for seven-night stays
After making a splash with its surprise opening in September, Ifuru Island Maldives is encouraging guests to take the plunge with a trio of free offerings to further enhance a magical five-star experience that provides extravagant value for money. Guests staying seven nights or more at the all-beach, all-sunset, all-inclusive island resort can now enjoy a complimentary wedding, skydive, or ocean diving adventure, courtesy of Ifuru Island. What’s more – those staying before 23 December 2023 can also enjoy 50 percent off their stay.
Located in the stunning Raa Atoll and home to the Maldives’ first permanent skydiving dropzone, as well as a spa, six restaurants, four bars, and a wealth of activities, Ifuru Island is perfect for those looking to make magical memories that last a lifetime.
Free wedding
There is no better backdrop for romance and everlasting love than the soft sand beaches, sparkling ocean, and spectacular sunsets of Ifuru Island Maldives. Couples staying seven nights or more can now combine their dream destination nuptials and honeymoon with a complete, complimentary island wedding. With an expert wedding planner, Ifuru Island Maldives delivers a stress-free ceremony and reception, including an elegant private venue; decorated Club Car to the venue; bridal bouquet and matching boutonnière for the groom; wedding cake; floral decorations in the villa; couple’s spa treatment; and even an extra day-use room so the couple can get ready separately.
Free skydive
For thrill-seekers and adrenaline enthusiasts, an exhilarating experience awaits at Ifuru Island Maldives. Home to the Maldives’ only permanent skydiving dropzone – created in collaboration with 21k-jump World Champion skydiver Will Penny – as well as its own private airport, Ifuru Island offers unforgettable skydiving escapades in a tropical paradise setting. Daredevils will ascend to the heavens before leaping into the blue, witnessing the magnificence of the Maldives in 360 degrees, from the endless expanse of the Indian Ocean and its island jewels to the vibrant reefs peering from its depths – and now guests staying seven nights or more can enjoy their first jump ‘on the house’. For those who find themselves wanting more, this skydiving experience is also available to book from USD550++ (approx.. GBP453++).
Free scuba dive
Teeming with marine marvels, brilliant coral reefs, and exotic sea creatures, the Maldives has long been a legendary destination for deep-sea adventurers and underwater explorers – and Ifuru Island guests staying for seven nights or more can also choose to celebrate the resort’s opening with a free scuba diving adventure worth USD1,000++ (approx. GBP823++).
Infusing magic into every moment of a guest’s stay, Ifuru Island also offers a wealth of experiences and activities, including Xanadu Spa treatments, dolphin watching, island hopping, cultural immersions, and extensive sports facilities. Each of the resort’s 147 elegant beach suites and villas offers sunset views, with many also providing direct beach access and personal pools. Arranged as a series of ‘Retreats’ and ’Villages’, the accommodations provide seclusion and sociability for group escapes, multi-generational holidays, and celebratory gatherings. Meanwhile, its six restaurants and four bars provide a sumptuous selection of local and international flavours to satisfy every appetite.
Ifuru Island Maldives is offering 50 percent off stays until 23 December 2023*. Sunset Sky Suites, inclusive of the Exclusively Yours all-inclusive 24-hour meal plan, are from USD539 (approx. GBP444 and inclusive of 50 percent saving), based on two people sharing.
For reservations or more information on Ifuru Island Maldives, please call +960 6582 800, email surprise@ifuruisland.com or visit www.ifuruisland.com.
Events
Renowned artist Nina Brooke to bring tropical seascape magic to InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
Taking inspiration from lapping waves and idyllic shores across the globe’s most tropical destinations, luxury seascape artist, Nina Brooke, is heading to InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort this November. From 26th November to 8th December, she will offer relaxed art workshops for guests, individual commissions on resort and will host an art exhibition of her recently created work on the island at the end of her residence.
Guests will be invited to sip and search for a unique souvenir while wandering around an exhibition of Brooke’s work from her stay. Brooke will also be painting a piece that is dedicated to The Manta Trust, the luxury resort’s long-standing partner, as dedicated pieces for the resort’s in-villa designs. InterContinental Maldives is delighted to welcome Brooke to the resort, which aims to capture the island’s infinite ocean views, treasured marine life and surrounding nature from the air and ground.
Sitting on the idyllic Southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and near a juvenile manta ray aggregation spot, the resort supports manta ray research and has its own sustainable waste initiatives and recycling programmes. As the first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, guests are truly spoiled with indulgent complimentary benefits alongside luxurious five-star Maldivian facilities such as overwater villas, an adults-only area and a tranquil spa. With 81 beach, lagoon and over-water villas and residences, as well as six restaurants and bars, the resort enjoys the peace of a boutique hotel but has the facilities of a world-class resort.
Nina Brooke
Nina Brooke is an acclaimed British artist, born and raised in the small, ocean-flanked corner of Cornwall. When she is not capturing England’s coastline at home, she is travelling the world finding inspiration for art, to far-flung destinations such as the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Costa Rica. Brooke studied at Oxford Brookes and Falmouth Art School as well as Newlyn Art School while she was also invited to show her work in Cork St, London alongside Lucien Freud and Howard Hodgkin.
Art Classes
For guests looking to learn artistic skills, or simply explore their creative side, Brooke will be offering classes designed for adults as well as children.
Exhibition
Spending two weeks on resort, Brooke will be capturing the island and creating art inspired by the natural beauty of Maamunagau Island. Aerial views and shorelines will be painted from around the resort. At the end of the residency, a pop-up exhibition will be installed for guests to enjoy and make purchases if they wish.
Photo to Canvass
For guests looking to transform a photo to a hand-crafted canvas art piece, Brooke will offer the unique opportunity to paint the photo in her own style. This will be a unique souvenir for families or couples to take away to cherish memories of the resort forever.
Art for Charity
Leaving behind a one-of-a-kind piece, Brooke will create a dedicated piece for the Manta Trust. The artwork will be sold in the resort boutique while the returns will be donated to the Manta Trust. The island is home to a large population of Manta Rays year-round, and dedicated researchers at the resort spend time educating guests and studying these fascinating marine animals.
How to Book
Rates for stays in November 2023 start from USD 1035 ++ per night in an Overwater Pool Villa, including daily breakfast for two and Club Intercontinental benefits including complimentary daily afternoon tea, aperitif hour and pool refreshments.
For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or contact us directly at reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
News
Discover Paradise with exclusive day-use package of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
Making plans for the upcoming weekends or holidays? Grand Park Kodhipparu is here with an exclusive invitation to enjoy a new special offer for Maldivian nationals, and work permit holders planning to get away from the humdrum of daily life and escape to a luxury paradise to spend the day.
This tropical invitation extends to everyone looking to enjoy time away from the ordinary and, indulge in serious beach downtime or even something a bit more special. The package makes the perfect combination of a host of value additions, remarkable discounts, complimentary benefits, and transfers for hard-working travel enthusiasts to take a much-deserving break, reconnect with nature, and dine out on panoramic views.
The Day Visit Package includes:
- Access to Private Beaches: With exclusive access to the resort’s private beaches Dhigu, Veli, and Dhivehi, you are invited to soak up the sun on the soft, powdery sands.
- Poolside Bliss: Take a dip in the resort’s infinity pools and enjoy endless views of the Indian Ocean while sipping on refreshing cocktails or mocktails of choice.
- Delectable Dining: A sumptuous extravaganza of meals, featuring a wide range of local and international favourites, to be enjoyed at Edge or Breeze dining outlets.
- Water Sports and Activities: Adventurous souls are invited to partake in various water sports activities, such as snorkelling, paddle boarding, and kayaking, all with expert guidance.
- Spa and Wellness: Indulge in ultimate relaxation with exclusive discounts on spa treatments and wellness services, including massages and complimentary yoga sessions.
- Complimentary Speedboat Transfers: A mere 20-minute ride, provided on a complimentary basis to reach our paradise island in ultimate comfort.
For reservations and more information visit: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/day-visit-package-maldives/
Trending
