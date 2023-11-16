JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa launches “Stay in the Moment” package

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa unveils a new package embracing well-being and personal connections as part of the dynamic “Stay in the Moment” Asia-Pacific campaign.

JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of more than 30 brands, recently launched the “Stay in the Moment” Asia-Pacific campaign, featuring a K-drama inspired campaign video starring South Korean actor, Lee Minho. “Stay in the Moment” captures the essence of JW Marriott, which invites and empowers guests to embrace fleeting yet profoundly meaningful moments in life with inspiring surroundings, mindful experiences, culinary artistry and inspired service.

JW Marriott hotels invite guests to be inspired by the principles of mindfulness, and to pause and appreciate each moment. Through many holistic experiences that originate from a heritage of soul-nourishing wellness offerings, “Stay in the Moment” packages offer guests the opportunities to wonder, to relax, to create and to connect with those who give our lives true meaning. Brand programs such as JW Garden, where lush greenery and idyllic nooks create a serene and timeless escape for guests to enjoy the multi-sensory pleasures of harvesting fresh herbs and vegetables, along with fun educational experiences for families. Family by JW also offers experiences that appeal to every generation, enabling the whole family to come together in meaningful moments. Spa by JW is a tranquil sanctuary of indulgence designed to promote complete relaxation with luxury spa treatments. Guests can also enjoy elevated in-room dining with Savor by JW, which focuses on delicious, nourishing cuisine and the pleasures of healthy eating.

The “Stay in the Moment” package at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa features a range of meaningful experiences, including a personalized wellness consultation upon arrival, a JW Garden to Table experience, private wellness sessions, and holistic treatments at the serene overwater Spa by JW.



One of the highlights of the package is a personalized consultation upon arrival with the in-house wellness instructor, who ensures that each guest’s stay is tailored to their needs and preferences. Guests can choose a private wellness session, offering the choice of aqua yoga or beach yoga, allowing them to immerse themselves in the tranquil natural surroundings.

The package also includes a JW Garden to Table experience, a new culinary offering where guests can join the hotel’s chef and herb gardeners to hand-pick fresh seasonal ingredients, followed by a hands-on cooking class with the chef. Furthermore, one-time turndown amenities, thoughtfully inspired by JW Garden, bring the essence of nature into your villa, enhancing the overall experience.

Reconnecting with loved ones is an important part of this package. Guests can indulge in an 80-minute aromatherapy massage within the deluxe treatment room at the overwater spa, offering an opulent experience. Complementing this, a sumptuous beachfront dinner awaits against the tranquil backdrop of ocean sounds, ensuring an unforgettable experience throughout the stay.



“I personally appreciate and align with the JW Marriott brand’s seamless attention to people, nature and culture,” said Lee Minho, South Korean actor. “The ‘Stay in the Moment’ philosophy by JW Marriott inspires me as an actor as well. Embracing the present moment and cherishing special memories not only provides a comforting rest but also acts as a catalyst for personal growth. Additionally, it sparks my imagination and allows me to breathe life into the characters I resonate, infusing them with more vibrancy than the script merely outlined.”

For more information on the Stay in the Moment package, please visit this link – Stay in the Moment in Shaviyani Atoll, Maldives | JW Marriott