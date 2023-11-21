Offers
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts unveils irresistible Black Friday deals for Maldives getaways
The Ultimate Destination Getaway with 65% Discount and Complimentary Benefits on All Direct Bookings.
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, known for curating unique experiences for their guests, has introduced their Black Friday campaign with an attractive 65% discount on all direct bookings, available until November 2024. This exclusive campaign allows guests to enjoy all listed benefits without the need to choose only two. Tailored for families, couples, or groups of friends, these benefits encompass Maldives’ bucket-list experiences, including a four-course Steak and Seafood dinner on the pristine beach, a romantic Male city excursion for couples, unforgettable family dolphin-watching experiences, and a rejuvenating 45-minute couples’ spa treatment. Additionally, Cinnamon Velifushi, Hakuraa Huraa, and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offer excursions such as Island-Hopping and a Shark Watching Excursion for Couples.
The chains’ four unique resort islands appeal to different traveler experiences; Cinnamon Vellifushi Maldives is where the action unfolds in underwater expeditions and gastronomic indulgence with multi-cuisine mastery. Cinnamon Dhonvelli Maldives, a family-focused surf resort, is tailored to the adventurous spirit with a long list of watersports. Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is just the place for a luxurious wellness retreat for peace and quiet. Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, surrounded by the seventh-largest coral reef system and rated among the top 100 dive and snorkeling sites globally, offers a once in a lifetime underwater experience.
Book your Maldives dream with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts. The best booking benefits packaged with friendly customer services let you holiday your way, when you book direct!
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa launches “Stay in the Moment” package
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa unveils a new package embracing well-being and personal connections as part of the dynamic “Stay in the Moment” Asia-Pacific campaign.
JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of more than 30 brands, recently launched the “Stay in the Moment” Asia-Pacific campaign, featuring a K-drama inspired campaign video starring South Korean actor, Lee Minho. “Stay in the Moment” captures the essence of JW Marriott, which invites and empowers guests to embrace fleeting yet profoundly meaningful moments in life with inspiring surroundings, mindful experiences, culinary artistry and inspired service.
JW Marriott hotels invite guests to be inspired by the principles of mindfulness, and to pause and appreciate each moment. Through many holistic experiences that originate from a heritage of soul-nourishing wellness offerings, “Stay in the Moment” packages offer guests the opportunities to wonder, to relax, to create and to connect with those who give our lives true meaning. Brand programs such as JW Garden, where lush greenery and idyllic nooks create a serene and timeless escape for guests to enjoy the multi-sensory pleasures of harvesting fresh herbs and vegetables, along with fun educational experiences for families. Family by JW also offers experiences that appeal to every generation, enabling the whole family to come together in meaningful moments. Spa by JW is a tranquil sanctuary of indulgence designed to promote complete relaxation with luxury spa treatments. Guests can also enjoy elevated in-room dining with Savor by JW, which focuses on delicious, nourishing cuisine and the pleasures of healthy eating.
The “Stay in the Moment” package at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa features a range of meaningful experiences, including a personalized wellness consultation upon arrival, a JW Garden to Table experience, private wellness sessions, and holistic treatments at the serene overwater Spa by JW.
One of the highlights of the package is a personalized consultation upon arrival with the in-house wellness instructor, who ensures that each guest’s stay is tailored to their needs and preferences. Guests can choose a private wellness session, offering the choice of aqua yoga or beach yoga, allowing them to immerse themselves in the tranquil natural surroundings.
The package also includes a JW Garden to Table experience, a new culinary offering where guests can join the hotel’s chef and herb gardeners to hand-pick fresh seasonal ingredients, followed by a hands-on cooking class with the chef. Furthermore, one-time turndown amenities, thoughtfully inspired by JW Garden, bring the essence of nature into your villa, enhancing the overall experience.
Reconnecting with loved ones is an important part of this package. Guests can indulge in an 80-minute aromatherapy massage within the deluxe treatment room at the overwater spa, offering an opulent experience. Complementing this, a sumptuous beachfront dinner awaits against the tranquil backdrop of ocean sounds, ensuring an unforgettable experience throughout the stay.
“I personally appreciate and align with the JW Marriott brand’s seamless attention to people, nature and culture,” said Lee Minho, South Korean actor. “The ‘Stay in the Moment’ philosophy by JW Marriott inspires me as an actor as well. Embracing the present moment and cherishing special memories not only provides a comforting rest but also acts as a catalyst for personal growth. Additionally, it sparks my imagination and allows me to breathe life into the characters I resonate, infusing them with more vibrancy than the script merely outlined.”
For more information on the Stay in the Moment package, please visit this link – Stay in the Moment in Shaviyani Atoll, Maldives | JW Marriott
Fly to paradise with Dusit Thani Maldives and Bangkok Airways’ FlyerBonus programme
Hot on the heels of winning one of the top 3 resorts in the Indian Ocean by Conde Nast Traveler Reader s’ Choice 2023, Dusit Thani Maldives, the renowned luxury resort in Baa Atoll has announced its’ partnership with Bangkok Airways, enabling guests to sign up for FlyerBonus Programme and receive 20% discount of room rates, for stays from now until Sunday, 31 March 2024.
This collaboration allows guests of Dusit Thani Maldives to sign up for Bangkok Airways’ esteemed FlyerBonus programme, enhancing their travel experience and rewarding their loyalty.
With this partnership, Dusit Thani Maldives aims to offer its guests unparalleled benefits and privileges, enabling them to seamlessly connect their paradise stay with effortless travel experiences. The FlyerBonus programme, renowned for its exclusive perks and rewards, further enriches the travel journey for visitors to Dusit Thani Maldives.
Key benefits for guests signing up for FlyerBonus Programme:
Earn points while relaxing: Guests staying at Dusit Thani Maldives can now earn FlyerBonus points while enjoying the resort’s world-class amenities and services, making their vacation even more rewarding.
Seamless travel: FlyerBonus members can enjoy a seamless travel experience, with the convenience of redeeming points for flight tickets, extra baggage allowance, airport lounges, and more, enhancing their journey to and from Dusit Thani Maldives.
Exclusive discounts: FlyerBonus members will have access to exclusive discounts on room rates, dining, and spa services at Dusit Thani Maldives, ensuring a luxurious and affordable getaway.
Priority privileges: FlyerBonus Gold and Platinum members can enjoy priority check-in, boarding, and baggage handling when flying with Bangkok Airways, enhancing their overall travel experience.
Redeem points for unique experiences: FlyerBonus points can be redeemed for a variety of unique experiences, including culinary adventures, spa treatments, and water sports activities at Dusit Thani Maldives, allowing guests to create unforgettable memories during their stay.
Dusit Thani Maldives Resort is situated in the heart of the Maldives, surrounded by the breathtaking natural beauty of the Indian Ocean. The resort has consistently strived to provide guests with unforgettable memories through its exceptional accommodations, exquisite dining options, rejuvenating spa experiences, and a wide range of recreational activities.
Alongside elegantly designed villas and suites offering breathtaking views of the azure Indian Ocean, Dusit Thani Maldives boasts an impressive range of culinary delights, encompassing a
diverse selection of international favourites, exquisite Maldivian delicacies, and authentic Thai flavours. Dusit’s signature Benjarong Thai restaurant, nominated in the awards, boasts an elegant overwater setting and offers a vibrant feast for all the senses.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike.
Mr. Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We are delighted to join hands with Bangkok Airways to offer our guests an enhanced travel experience. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and ensuring our guests’ needs are met seamlessly.”
Dive into luxury: Ifuru Island Maldives offers complimentary weddings, scuba, and skydives for seven-night stays
After making a splash with its surprise opening in September, Ifuru Island Maldives is encouraging guests to take the plunge with a trio of free offerings to further enhance a magical five-star experience that provides extravagant value for money. Guests staying seven nights or more at the all-beach, all-sunset, all-inclusive island resort can now enjoy a complimentary wedding, skydive, or ocean diving adventure, courtesy of Ifuru Island. What’s more – those staying before 23 December 2023 can also enjoy 50 percent off their stay.
Located in the stunning Raa Atoll and home to the Maldives’ first permanent skydiving dropzone, as well as a spa, six restaurants, four bars, and a wealth of activities, Ifuru Island is perfect for those looking to make magical memories that last a lifetime.
Free wedding
There is no better backdrop for romance and everlasting love than the soft sand beaches, sparkling ocean, and spectacular sunsets of Ifuru Island Maldives. Couples staying seven nights or more can now combine their dream destination nuptials and honeymoon with a complete, complimentary island wedding. With an expert wedding planner, Ifuru Island Maldives delivers a stress-free ceremony and reception, including an elegant private venue; decorated Club Car to the venue; bridal bouquet and matching boutonnière for the groom; wedding cake; floral decorations in the villa; couple’s spa treatment; and even an extra day-use room so the couple can get ready separately.
Free skydive
For thrill-seekers and adrenaline enthusiasts, an exhilarating experience awaits at Ifuru Island Maldives. Home to the Maldives’ only permanent skydiving dropzone – created in collaboration with 21k-jump World Champion skydiver Will Penny – as well as its own private airport, Ifuru Island offers unforgettable skydiving escapades in a tropical paradise setting. Daredevils will ascend to the heavens before leaping into the blue, witnessing the magnificence of the Maldives in 360 degrees, from the endless expanse of the Indian Ocean and its island jewels to the vibrant reefs peering from its depths – and now guests staying seven nights or more can enjoy their first jump ‘on the house’. For those who find themselves wanting more, this skydiving experience is also available to book from USD550++ (approx.. GBP453++).
Free scuba dive
Teeming with marine marvels, brilliant coral reefs, and exotic sea creatures, the Maldives has long been a legendary destination for deep-sea adventurers and underwater explorers – and Ifuru Island guests staying for seven nights or more can also choose to celebrate the resort’s opening with a free scuba diving adventure worth USD1,000++ (approx. GBP823++).
Infusing magic into every moment of a guest’s stay, Ifuru Island also offers a wealth of experiences and activities, including Xanadu Spa treatments, dolphin watching, island hopping, cultural immersions, and extensive sports facilities. Each of the resort’s 147 elegant beach suites and villas offers sunset views, with many also providing direct beach access and personal pools. Arranged as a series of ‘Retreats’ and ’Villages’, the accommodations provide seclusion and sociability for group escapes, multi-generational holidays, and celebratory gatherings. Meanwhile, its six restaurants and four bars provide a sumptuous selection of local and international flavours to satisfy every appetite.
Ifuru Island Maldives is offering 50 percent off stays until 23 December 2023*. Sunset Sky Suites, inclusive of the Exclusively Yours all-inclusive 24-hour meal plan, are from USD539 (approx. GBP444 and inclusive of 50 percent saving), based on two people sharing.
For reservations or more information on Ifuru Island Maldives, please call +960 6582 800, email surprise@ifuruisland.com or visit www.ifuruisland.com.
