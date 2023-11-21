Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts unveils irresistible Black Friday deals for Maldives getaways

After making a splash with its surprise opening in September, Ifuru Island Maldives is encouraging guests to take the plunge with a trio of free offerings to further enhance a magical five-star experience that provides extravagant value for money. Guests staying seven nights or more at the all-beach, all-sunset, all-inclusive island resort can now enjoy a complimentary wedding, skydive, or ocean diving adventure, courtesy of Ifuru Island. What’s more – those staying before 23 December 2023 can also enjoy 50 percent off their stay.

Located in the stunning Raa Atoll and home to the Maldives’ first permanent skydiving dropzone, as well as a spa, six restaurants, four bars, and a wealth of activities, Ifuru Island is perfect for those looking to make magical memories that last a lifetime.

Free wedding

There is no better backdrop for romance and everlasting love than the soft sand beaches, sparkling ocean, and spectacular sunsets of Ifuru Island Maldives. Couples staying seven nights or more can now combine their dream destination nuptials and honeymoon with a complete, complimentary island wedding. With an expert wedding planner, Ifuru Island Maldives delivers a stress-free ceremony and reception, including an elegant private venue; decorated Club Car to the venue; bridal bouquet and matching boutonnière for the groom; wedding cake; floral decorations in the villa; couple’s spa treatment; and even an extra day-use room so the couple can get ready separately.

Free skydive

For thrill-seekers and adrenaline enthusiasts, an exhilarating experience awaits at Ifuru Island Maldives. Home to the Maldives’ only permanent skydiving dropzone – created in collaboration with 21k-jump World Champion skydiver Will Penny – as well as its own private airport, Ifuru Island offers unforgettable skydiving escapades in a tropical paradise setting. Daredevils will ascend to the heavens before leaping into the blue, witnessing the magnificence of the Maldives in 360 degrees, from the endless expanse of the Indian Ocean and its island jewels to the vibrant reefs peering from its depths – and now guests staying seven nights or more can enjoy their first jump ‘on the house’. For those who find themselves wanting more, this skydiving experience is also available to book from USD550++ (approx.. GBP453++).

Free scuba dive

Teeming with marine marvels, brilliant coral reefs, and exotic sea creatures, the Maldives has long been a legendary destination for deep-sea adventurers and underwater explorers – and Ifuru Island guests staying for seven nights or more can also choose to celebrate the resort’s opening with a free scuba diving adventure worth USD1,000++ (approx. GBP823++).

Infusing magic into every moment of a guest’s stay, Ifuru Island also offers a wealth of experiences and activities, including Xanadu Spa treatments, dolphin watching, island hopping, cultural immersions, and extensive sports facilities. Each of the resort’s 147 elegant beach suites and villas offers sunset views, with many also providing direct beach access and personal pools. Arranged as a series of ‘Retreats’ and ’Villages’, the accommodations provide seclusion and sociability for group escapes, multi-generational holidays, and celebratory gatherings. Meanwhile, its six restaurants and four bars provide a sumptuous selection of local and international flavours to satisfy every appetite.

Ifuru Island Maldives is offering 50 percent off stays until 23 December 2023*. Sunset Sky Suites, inclusive of the Exclusively Yours all-inclusive 24-hour meal plan, are from USD539 (approx. GBP444 and inclusive of 50 percent saving), based on two people sharing.

For reservations or more information on Ifuru Island Maldives, please call +960 6582 800, email surprise@ifuruisland.com or visit www.ifuruisland.com.