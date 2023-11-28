Celebration
Embrace the Festive Season at Canareef Resort Maldives
As the year comes to a close, Canareef Resort Maldives is gearing up to welcome the holiday season with a bang. From December 20, 2023, to January 1, 2024, the resort is set to host an unforgettable Seasonal Program that promises to make your Maldivian vacation truly special. With a wide array of activities and events, Canareef is your ultimate destination for an extraordinary holiday experience.
A Fun-Filled Schedule:
The Seasonal Program at Canareef offers an action-packed schedule that caters to all ages and interests. Whether you’re an adventure enthusiast or prefer relaxation, there’s something for everyone.
Activities in Abundance:
The program unfolds a world of endless possibilities. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, an adventure-seeker, or someone who appreciates leisurely pursuits, Canareef has you covered.
- Water Polo/Water Aerobics: Stay active in the ocean with water polo or opt for a more serene water aerobics session.
- Christmas Tree Lighting + Cocktail Party: Feel the festive spirit with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony followed by a delightful cocktail party.
- Crab Race: Participate in the friendly competition of the crab race, a fun-filled event for all ages.
- DJ Music: Dance the night away to the tunes of the resident DJ.
- Beach Volleyball Tournament (Guests vs. Staff): Join in the spirited beach volleyball tournament, where guests face off against the friendly resort staff.
- Caipirinha Night with Live Music from the Band: Caipirinha night and groove to the live music.
- Maldivian Dance + Traditional Boduberu Music at Dhoni Bar: Immerse yourself in the rich Maldivian culture with traditional dances and Boduberu music.
Christmas Celebrations:
Christmas at Canareef Resort is a truly magical experience. On December 24th, Santa Claus himself makes a grand appearance at Dhoni Bar Beach. The day is filled with festivities, starting with a Management Cocktail and Christmas Carol. As night falls, guests gather for the Xmas Gala Dinner at Kilhi, accompanied by live music by the band. Christmas cookies are even delivered to guest rooms, making it a sweet surprise.
New Year’s Eve Extravaganza:
As the year draws to a close, Canareef Resort knows how to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new in style. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Kilhi is a grand affair, complemented by music from the band at Dhoni Bar. Guests can look forward to Balinese Dance, Table Draws, Room Draws, Raffle Draws, the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Canareef.
The Seasonal Program at Canareef Resort Maldives is more than a series of events; it’s a journey through moments of joy, relaxation, adventure, and cultural immersion. It’s an invitation to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean, dance under the stars, and relish the flavors of the Maldives. With Canareef, every day is a celebration, and every night is filled with magic.
So, whether you seek adventure in the ocean’s depths, a leisurely stroll on the beach, or a night of celebration under the stars, Canareef Resort Maldives has it all. This seasonal program is a testament to Canareef’s commitment to creating unforgettable memories for its guests.
It’s a time for guests to embrace the magic of the Maldives, a time to create cherished moments, and a time to savor every moment.
Amari Raaya Maldives unveils an extensive Festive Season programme
The new luxury destination resort nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, is delighted to announces its festive programme, taking place between 23rd December 2023 – 1st January 2024. The jewel in the crown of this year’s festivities is an exclusive New Year’s Eve DJ set by none other than music superstar Marvin Humes.
Amari Raaya Maldives is thrilled to welcome guests looking to celebrate the festive season in an idyllic island castaway paradise. From lavish feasts and leisurely poolside afternoons to exhilarating adventures, lively party nights, mesmerising entertainment, and so much more, Amari Raaya Maldives has something to inspire everyone to create lasting memories.
Guests can indulge in an array of exhilarating experiences curated around an “When East Meets West” concept. Western traditions such as decorating a grand Christmas tree, spotting Santa and festive craft sessions, combine with Maldivian experiences such as a sunset cruise, learning traditional dance, and sumptuous cookery classes, all set against the island’s breathtaking beauty and warm tropical climate – creating an unforgettable festive experience.
Key highlights include of the festive programme include:
• Savour the delightful flavours of the holiday season with themed dinner, gastronomic journey and gala dinners.
• Daily dance class: Kick off your shoes and let the rhythm of the Maldives sweep you away. Join our Maldivian dance tutor as you groove to the tribal beats of traditional boduberu drums or other themed dance classes across the festive period. There will be a range of different themed dance classes taking place on different days.
• Cooking classes: Join Amari expert chefs in daily creative, themed and gourmet workshops and master classes
• Christmas tree decoration at Village Square (23 December): Embrace the festive spirit with joyful Christmas tree decorating event
• Christmas Eve (24 December): Events including a Christmas painting session, traditional Maldivian cookery class and a joyous Christmas tree lighting ceremony and cocktail party. The celebration continues with Christmas Eve Gala Dinner on the beach, featuring live music and dedicated kids’ corner. Later in the evening, join the Christmas Beach Party with DJ and fire dancers for a stylish Christmas welcome
• Christmas Day (25 December) : Enjoy family time together with Christmas craft session and a lavish Christmas Lunch Buffet at Amaya Food Gallery, our open-air dining hub. In the evening join the Christmas Day Cocktail party at Ampers&nd roof-top relishing cocktails and gourmet canapes.
• Amari Raaya Arts and Crafts Festival (27 December) : Prepare to be captivated by a world of local artistic expression as you explore a diverse range of creativity featuring live painting, craft bazaar, interactive workshops and many more. The Art and Craft festival will be a celebration of creativity, culture and an enriching experience
• Grand Maldivian Night(27 December): Experience vibrant spirit and rich cultural heritage of Maldives in Amaya Food Gallery. This celebration will showcase local traditions, flavours, music and dance.
• Amari Raaya Street Market and Food Festival (28 December): Embark in a culinary adventure and explore the vibrant street market, diverse selection of street food stalls, music, arts and culture
• Amari Raaya Super Heroes Battle (29 December) – Join us for an unforgettable and fun Superheroes Show that will leave you on the edge of your seat! Get ready for an evening of heroics, villainy and epic battles that will ignite your imagination.
• New Year Celebration: Get ready for a sensational New Year’s celebration that brings together the best of both worlds with the “East Meets West” Beach Gala Dinner Party. This event promises a fusion of culinary delights, vibrant entertainment with acrobatic and fire show, against a breathtaking beachfront setting. To welcome 2024 in incredible style, esteemed music super star Marvin Humes, DJ for Capital FM and the former ‘The Voice’ UK presenter will spin the tunes for the ultimate party in paradise and the perfect way to celebrate the start of the New Year.
Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway, a family holiday, or a celebration with friends, Amari Raaya Maldives is the perfect destination to experience the magic of the festive season.
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, whisks up the Festive Season with Christmas Cake-Mixing Ceremony
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton where every moment is a celebration, and every experience is naturally wonderful, is all set to transport guests into a festive wonderland. The warmth of the season was welcomed with a heartfelt Christmas cake-mixing ceremony. Nestled in the heart of paradise, this SAiisational event marks the beginning of the holiday season, inviting guests to embark on a delightful journey filled with magic, joy, and the sweet aroma of Christmas.
Against the backdrop of the turquoise waters and pristine beaches, SAii Lagoon Maldives invited guests to participate in the homely tradition of Christmas cake mixing. The ceremony, infused with heartfelt moments, creates a magical atmosphere, setting the stage for a season of celebrations. As families and friends come together to mix and mingle, the resort unveiled a festive lineup of activities, including a beach Christmas party, a kids’ Christmas party with a special visit from the North Pole, and a delectable Christmas brunch that promises both joy and flavor. The resort’s calendar is filled with a series of delightful events, leading up to the New Year, ensuring that every guest experiences the true spirit of the holidays, the SAiiway.
With the spirit of the Christmas season, the SAii Lagoon Maldives also has a surprise Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale lined up from the 24th of November till the 27th of November offering exclusive and limited-time holiday discounts valid for travel till 31st of October 2024. Unwrap the joys of this holiday season through the website and bring your Maldives holiday dream closer to you.
Cheval Blanc Randheli celebrates a decade of excellence
The renowned Cheval Blanc Randheli resort is preparing to mark a momentous occasion – its 10th anniversary of setting the standard for luxury and excellence in Maldives. This milestone celebration promises a fusion of adventure, elegance, and culinary delight for guests who have made this iconic resort their home away from home.
Since its inception in 2013, Cheval Blanc Randheli has consistently been a beacon of luxury in the Maldives. The resort has become synonymous with opulence, personalized service, and a commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences. From pristine overwater villas to breathtaking views of the turquoise lagoons, Cheval Blanc Randheli has redefined the concept of tropical paradise.
For those seeking an extra dose of adventure, the 10th-anniversary celebrations offer an exclusive opportunity to embark on a thrilling turtle snorkeling expedition. Dive into the crystal-clear waters and discover the mesmerizing marine life that inhabits the vibrant coral reefs surrounding the resort. It’s a chance to create memories that will last a lifetime and deepen the connection with the natural wonders of the Maldives.
As the sun gracefully sets over the Maison, a magical evening unfolds. Guests are invited to the White Bar pool, where live music will serenade them in a stunning and elegant setting. The ambiance sets the stage for an unforgettable night, with the highlight being the extraordinary culinary experience at Le 1947.
Le 1947, the crown jewel of Cheval Blanc Randheli’s dining experiences, will showcase a specially crafted menu by the illustrious chefs from La Vague D’Or. This exclusive gastronomic journey promises to blend the rich flavors of the French Riviera with the unique essence of the Maldives. Guests are in for a culinary masterpiece, ensuring a taste sensation like no other.
As Cheval Blanc Randheli raises a toast to a decade of excellence, the resort expresses heartfelt gratitude to its patrons for being an integral part of this incredible journey. The 10th-anniversary celebration is a testament to the enduring commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and experiences that linger in the memories of those fortunate enough to experience the magic of Cheval Blanc Randheli.
As the celebrations unfold on November 15, 2023, it is clear that Cheval Blanc Randheli is not just a resort; it’s a destination where luxury meets adventure, and every moment is crafted to perfection. Here’s to another decade of excellence in the Maldives’ paradise.
