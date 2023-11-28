Embrace the Festive Season at Canareef Resort Maldives

The new luxury destination resort nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, is delighted to announces its festive programme, taking place between 23rd December 2023 – 1st January 2024. The jewel in the crown of this year’s festivities is an exclusive New Year’s Eve DJ set by none other than music superstar Marvin Humes.

Amari Raaya Maldives is thrilled to welcome guests looking to celebrate the festive season in an idyllic island castaway paradise. From lavish feasts and leisurely poolside afternoons to exhilarating adventures, lively party nights, mesmerising entertainment, and so much more, Amari Raaya Maldives has something to inspire everyone to create lasting memories.

Guests can indulge in an array of exhilarating experiences curated around an “When East Meets West” concept. Western traditions such as decorating a grand Christmas tree, spotting Santa and festive craft sessions, combine with Maldivian experiences such as a sunset cruise, learning traditional dance, and sumptuous cookery classes, all set against the island’s breathtaking beauty and warm tropical climate – creating an unforgettable festive experience.

Key highlights include of the festive programme include:

• Savour the delightful flavours of the holiday season with themed dinner, gastronomic journey and gala dinners.

• Daily dance class: Kick off your shoes and let the rhythm of the Maldives sweep you away. Join our Maldivian dance tutor as you groove to the tribal beats of traditional boduberu drums or other themed dance classes across the festive period. There will be a range of different themed dance classes taking place on different days.

• Cooking classes: Join Amari expert chefs in daily creative, themed and gourmet workshops and master classes

• Christmas tree decoration at Village Square (23 December): Embrace the festive spirit with joyful Christmas tree decorating event

• Christmas Eve (24 December): Events including a Christmas painting session, traditional Maldivian cookery class and a joyous Christmas tree lighting ceremony and cocktail party. The celebration continues with Christmas Eve Gala Dinner on the beach, featuring live music and dedicated kids’ corner. Later in the evening, join the Christmas Beach Party with DJ and fire dancers for a stylish Christmas welcome

• Christmas Day (25 December) : Enjoy family time together with Christmas craft session and a lavish Christmas Lunch Buffet at Amaya Food Gallery, our open-air dining hub. In the evening join the Christmas Day Cocktail party at Ampers&nd roof-top relishing cocktails and gourmet canapes.

• Amari Raaya Arts and Crafts Festival (27 December) : Prepare to be captivated by a world of local artistic expression as you explore a diverse range of creativity featuring live painting, craft bazaar, interactive workshops and many more. The Art and Craft festival will be a celebration of creativity, culture and an enriching experience

• Grand Maldivian Night(27 December): Experience vibrant spirit and rich cultural heritage of Maldives in Amaya Food Gallery. This celebration will showcase local traditions, flavours, music and dance.

• Amari Raaya Street Market and Food Festival (28 December): Embark in a culinary adventure and explore the vibrant street market, diverse selection of street food stalls, music, arts and culture

• Amari Raaya Super Heroes Battle (29 December) – Join us for an unforgettable and fun Superheroes Show that will leave you on the edge of your seat! Get ready for an evening of heroics, villainy and epic battles that will ignite your imagination.

• New Year Celebration: Get ready for a sensational New Year’s celebration that brings together the best of both worlds with the “East Meets West” Beach Gala Dinner Party. This event promises a fusion of culinary delights, vibrant entertainment with acrobatic and fire show, against a breathtaking beachfront setting. To welcome 2024 in incredible style, esteemed music super star Marvin Humes, DJ for Capital FM and the former ‘The Voice’ UK presenter will spin the tunes for the ultimate party in paradise and the perfect way to celebrate the start of the New Year.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway, a family holiday, or a celebration with friends, Amari Raaya Maldives is the perfect destination to experience the magic of the festive season.