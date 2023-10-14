News
Unlocking gastronomic dreams: Flavourful feast of upgrades at SAii Lagoon, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
It will come as no surprise that the Maldives has scooped up the crown of the most elusive destination in the world every year. After all, this string of pearl atolls with dolphins swimming in front of your villas freely and some of the most unreal sunsets you will ever see is all about extravagant character and easygoing exotica. A proper beach getaway should feel like you’ve stumbled across a deeply buried secret in the sand.
Just like CROSSROADS Maldives – For families seeking beachside adventures, and for lovers searching for a cinematic tropical paradise where time stands still, CROSSROADS Maldives is the only leisure destination in the Maldives that offers unadulterated joie de vivre without restricting you to simply one island-one resort. With two resorts, a 30-berth quay, the legendary Hard Rock Cafe, Rock Spa, diverse shopping and dining, thrilling excursions, SAii Beach Club, and blissful Len Be Well spa offering, this is where your uber-chic must-try modern Maldives holiday begin – Dazzlingly biodiverse, sensationally calm, yet achingly dramatic.
With the new year around the corner and a spirit of gifting in the air, the serene SAii Lagoon Maldives, and the iconic Hard Rock Hotel Maldives are coming together to roll out the festive vibe early this year, by offering a meal plan upgrade to all the gastronomic enthusiasts out there.
At SAii Lagaoon Maldives you are entitled to an upgrade to the Full Board Meal plan if you book on Half Board and going one level higher Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is offering an upgrade to their popular All-inclusive meal plan to all those who book on Full Board. The holiday season is when most of us learn the art of letting go and slip into the carefree dine & imbibe mood as we get ready to unwind and recharge for the brand new year ahead. This quintessential upgrade offer is just the right push you need to book that Maldives holiday at the extraordinary CROSSROADS Maldives and embark on a journey of pre-festive partying, relaxing, indulging, and repeating.
Privacy, seclusion. A taste of the sublime – at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton you can expect on top of the upgrade, complimentary use of snorkelling gear, kayaks, and pedal boats to raise up your holiday experience, and Hilton Honors members are entitled to their benefits. If that doesn’t rev your motor, there will always be bubbles served complimentary with breakfast which will offer a champagne-boost to set your mood for the day. More exciting details are listed here.
Hard Rock Hotel is setting the stage for you to shine on with the terrific all-inclusive meal plan which comes with beverages and the cherry on top will be the extra thirty percent discount on your roundtrip speedboat transfers. The mini-roxtars below the age of eleven get to ride the waves with the parents completely free. For the grown-up rock stars there will always be complimentary drinks at the sundown rituals and if that is not enough to make you groove, the resort is offering an additional fifteen percent discount on the villas when you book directly on the website.
What is really shaking things up at CROSSROADS Maldives is the unmatched choice for dining. Collectively the resorts and the marina put together you are spoilt for choice with over fourteen dining experiences offering cuisines from Tokyo to California. Think of it as a mood board for holiday cravings – an option for every mood you are in. Light bites, poolside snacks, playful desserts, buffets that you can’t finish through, or even more refined, indulgent, and intimate dining – CROSSROADS will be your springboard for all culinary imaginations you wish to bring to life.
In between the Robinson Crusoe expeditions and the unforgettable villa stays, take the time to worry less and indulge more with the “Meal Plan Upgrade” offer, which serves up a complete all-cure, food, beverages, entertainment, watersports plan for you so that your holiday has all the extra frills at a much lesser rate and double the fun at CROSSROADS Maldives.
Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi wins prestigious Gold Award at South Asian Travel Awards 2023
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has announced that the resort has been honoured with the prestigious “Gold Award as Leading All-Inclusive Resort” at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2023, held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru, India, on October 10, 2023.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is a highly acclaimed event that celebrates the excellence and achievements of the travel and tourism industry in South Asia. The event recognises outstanding contributions and exceptional hospitality service providers in the region.
This year’s awards ceremony brought together industry leaders, influencers, and hospitality professionals from across South Asia, making it a significant and competitive event. Highly regarded throughout the industry and known for their meticulous selection process, the SATA awards ensure that only the most deserving candidates receive recognition.
Receiving the award on behalf of Sun Siyam Resorts at the night of the ceremony was Rakesh Gupta, Account Director at Sun Siyam Resorts based in India, who expressed his gratitude for the remarkable achievement stating: “We are deeply honoured to receive the Gold Award for Leading All-Inclusive Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards 2023. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication in providing our guests with a truly remarkable and unforgettable experience in the Maldives.”
As the resort proudly displays its latest accolade, guests can continue to look forward to a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive luxury experience at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. The management and staff remain committed to raising the bar and setting new benchmarks in the world of hospitality.
For more information about Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, please visit their website at https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-iru-fushi, or follow the resort on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.
Awards
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives recognised as leading family resort in South Asia
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced that it has been named the ‘Leading Family Resort in the Gold Category’ at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards 2023.
This esteemed recognition reflects the resort’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional family-friendly experiences and services. Now in its seventh year, the South Asian Travel Awards is a highly regarded annual awards programme that celebrates excellence in the hospitality industry in South Asia.
“We are excited to receive the award for Leading Family Resort in South Asia. Our team works tirelessly to create unforgettable moments for families from around the world. This award is a testament to their hard work and dedication which inspires us to continue striving for excellence,” says Mark Eletr, General Manager at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives offers a wide range of activities and services tailored to meet the needs of families. From spacious family suites and child-friendly dining options to exciting on-site activities and a supervised kids’ club. The resort strives to ensure that every family enjoys a fantastic holiday experience with special benefits from the IHG Kids Stay and Eat Free initiative. Children are generously catered for at the Kandoo Kids’ Club with a host of arts and crafts for the little ones, indoor as well as outdoor games and a dedicated water fun zone. Families can also learn to snorkel and dive, and discover the marvels of the underwater world at the resort’s award-winning PADI accredited dive centre.
This accolade comes at a time when families are seeking safe, comfortable, and enjoyable destinations for the upcoming festive season. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ dedication to providing a welcoming and family-oriented atmosphere has positioned it as a top choice for travellers seeking a memorable and adventure-filled family getaway.
“The resort is grateful to its guests and partners for their continued support and feedback, which has contributed to this significant achievement. We are committed to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences for families and evolving our offering by introducing new experiences and adapting others for greater enjoyment,” added Mark.
Located in the South Male Atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey one- and two-bedroom Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.
Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi receives International Sustainable Award for Sun Siyam Cares initiative
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been honoured with the prestigious International Sustainable Award by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.
This recognition celebrates the outstanding commitment of Sun Siyam Resorts to sustainability through its Sun Siyam Cares initiative, exemplifying the brand’s dedication to setting new standards in environmentally responsible luxury hospitality.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, known for its impeccable beaches and unique guest experiences, proudly received the International Sustainable Award from Luxury Lifestyle Awards for its relentless efforts in promoting sustainability within the industry.
The Sun Siyam Cares initiative, implemented across all properties of Sun Siyam Resorts, focuses on reducing environmental impact by conserving energy and water, managing waste responsibly, and limiting plastic usage. Furthermore, the initiative actively supports community development and invests in renewable energy sources, contributing to both environmental preservation and the well-being of local communities.
Deepak Booneady, CEO of Sun Siyam Resorts, expressed his gratitude for this esteemed recognition, stating, “Thank you so much to the wonderful team at International Sustainable Awards for this recognition. We’re always striving to find ways of reducing our carbon footprint, and we believe that we really are making a difference in our world. We hope to inspire other organisations and people to focus on these areas too”.
This prestigious award underscores Sun Siyam Resorts’ position as a leader in sustainable luxury hospitality in the Maldives and its dedication to pioneering environmentally responsible practices within the industry.
For more information about Sun Siyam Resorts and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares
Trending
