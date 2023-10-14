Sun Siyam Iru Fushi wins prestigious Gold Award at South Asian Travel Awards 2023

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has announced that the resort has been honoured with the prestigious “Gold Award as Leading All-Inclusive Resort” at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2023, held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru, India, on October 10, 2023.

The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is a highly acclaimed event that celebrates the excellence and achievements of the travel and tourism industry in South Asia. The event recognises outstanding contributions and exceptional hospitality service providers in the region.

This year’s awards ceremony brought together industry leaders, influencers, and hospitality professionals from across South Asia, making it a significant and competitive event. Highly regarded throughout the industry and known for their meticulous selection process, the SATA awards ensure that only the most deserving candidates receive recognition.

Receiving the award on behalf of Sun Siyam Resorts at the night of the ceremony was Rakesh Gupta, Account Director at Sun Siyam Resorts based in India, who expressed his gratitude for the remarkable achievement stating: “We are deeply honoured to receive the Gold Award for Leading All-Inclusive Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards 2023. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication in providing our guests with a truly remarkable and unforgettable experience in the Maldives.”

As the resort proudly displays its latest accolade, guests can continue to look forward to a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive luxury experience at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. The management and staff remain committed to raising the bar and setting new benchmarks in the world of hospitality.

