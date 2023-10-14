Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi wins prestigious Gold Award at South Asian Travel Awards 2023
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has announced that the resort has been honoured with the prestigious “Gold Award as Leading All-Inclusive Resort” at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2023, held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru, India, on October 10, 2023.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is a highly acclaimed event that celebrates the excellence and achievements of the travel and tourism industry in South Asia. The event recognises outstanding contributions and exceptional hospitality service providers in the region.
This year’s awards ceremony brought together industry leaders, influencers, and hospitality professionals from across South Asia, making it a significant and competitive event. Highly regarded throughout the industry and known for their meticulous selection process, the SATA awards ensure that only the most deserving candidates receive recognition.
Receiving the award on behalf of Sun Siyam Resorts at the night of the ceremony was Rakesh Gupta, Account Director at Sun Siyam Resorts based in India, who expressed his gratitude for the remarkable achievement stating: “We are deeply honoured to receive the Gold Award for Leading All-Inclusive Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards 2023. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication in providing our guests with a truly remarkable and unforgettable experience in the Maldives.”
As the resort proudly displays its latest accolade, guests can continue to look forward to a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive luxury experience at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. The management and staff remain committed to raising the bar and setting new benchmarks in the world of hospitality.
For more information about Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, please visit their website at https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-iru-fushi, or follow the resort on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.
Awards
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives recognised as leading family resort in South Asia
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced that it has been named the ‘Leading Family Resort in the Gold Category’ at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards 2023.
This esteemed recognition reflects the resort’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional family-friendly experiences and services. Now in its seventh year, the South Asian Travel Awards is a highly regarded annual awards programme that celebrates excellence in the hospitality industry in South Asia.
“We are excited to receive the award for Leading Family Resort in South Asia. Our team works tirelessly to create unforgettable moments for families from around the world. This award is a testament to their hard work and dedication which inspires us to continue striving for excellence,” says Mark Eletr, General Manager at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives offers a wide range of activities and services tailored to meet the needs of families. From spacious family suites and child-friendly dining options to exciting on-site activities and a supervised kids’ club. The resort strives to ensure that every family enjoys a fantastic holiday experience with special benefits from the IHG Kids Stay and Eat Free initiative. Children are generously catered for at the Kandoo Kids’ Club with a host of arts and crafts for the little ones, indoor as well as outdoor games and a dedicated water fun zone. Families can also learn to snorkel and dive, and discover the marvels of the underwater world at the resort’s award-winning PADI accredited dive centre.
This accolade comes at a time when families are seeking safe, comfortable, and enjoyable destinations for the upcoming festive season. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ dedication to providing a welcoming and family-oriented atmosphere has positioned it as a top choice for travellers seeking a memorable and adventure-filled family getaway.
“The resort is grateful to its guests and partners for their continued support and feedback, which has contributed to this significant achievement. We are committed to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences for families and evolving our offering by introducing new experiences and adapting others for greater enjoyment,” added Mark.
Located in the South Male Atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey one- and two-bedroom Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.
Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi receives International Sustainable Award for Sun Siyam Cares initiative
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been honoured with the prestigious International Sustainable Award by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.
This recognition celebrates the outstanding commitment of Sun Siyam Resorts to sustainability through its Sun Siyam Cares initiative, exemplifying the brand’s dedication to setting new standards in environmentally responsible luxury hospitality.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, known for its impeccable beaches and unique guest experiences, proudly received the International Sustainable Award from Luxury Lifestyle Awards for its relentless efforts in promoting sustainability within the industry.
The Sun Siyam Cares initiative, implemented across all properties of Sun Siyam Resorts, focuses on reducing environmental impact by conserving energy and water, managing waste responsibly, and limiting plastic usage. Furthermore, the initiative actively supports community development and invests in renewable energy sources, contributing to both environmental preservation and the well-being of local communities.
Deepak Booneady, CEO of Sun Siyam Resorts, expressed his gratitude for this esteemed recognition, stating, “Thank you so much to the wonderful team at International Sustainable Awards for this recognition. We’re always striving to find ways of reducing our carbon footprint, and we believe that we really are making a difference in our world. We hope to inspire other organisations and people to focus on these areas too”.
This prestigious award underscores Sun Siyam Resorts’ position as a leader in sustainable luxury hospitality in the Maldives and its dedication to pioneering environmentally responsible practices within the industry.
For more information about Sun Siyam Resorts and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares
Awards
Dusit Thani Maldives wins Best CSR Programme Award at South Asian Travel Awards 2023
Dusit Thani Maldives has been recognized with the prestigious Best CSR Programme Award at the South Asian Travel Awards 2023. This accolade underscores the resort’s unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable practices within the hospitality industry.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is one of the most esteemed awards ceremonies in the region, celebrating excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. Dusit Thani Maldives was bestowed with the Best CSR Programme Award in acknowledgment of its outstanding contributions to the community, environment, and social well-being.
“At Dusit Thani Maldives, we believe in the power of responsible tourism and the positive impact it can have on both local communities and the environment. Receiving the Best CSR Programme Award at SATA 2023 is a testament to our dedication to creating a sustainable future for the Maldives and the world,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives.
The resort’s comprehensive CSR initiatives encompass various projects, including community development, environmental conservation, and educational programs. Dusit Thani Maldives actively engages with local communities, supporting initiatives that enhance livelihoods, education, and healthcare.
Moreover, the resort is committed to environmental conservation, implementing eco-friendly practices to minimise its ecological footprint and protect the delicate marine ecosystem of the Maldives.
Dusit Thani Maldives expresses gratitude to the organisers of SATA 2023 for recognising the resort’s CSR efforts. The team remains dedicated to fostering positive change and promoting sustainable tourism in Maldives.
