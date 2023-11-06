Food
A gastronomic symphony: The Feast of the Sea Experience at Baraabaru
Nestled in the idyllic Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, Baraabaru restaurant offers a dining experience that transcends expectations. Recently, I had the pleasure of immersing myself in their exquisite “Feast of the Sea” menu, which featured an Indian-style sharing option, allowing us to embark on a culinary journey of diverse and tantalizing flavors.
A Symphony of Starters
The evening began with a triumphant trio of starters – Avocado Pani Puri, Crab Pachadi, and Kolkata Beet Chop. Each dish was a masterpiece in its own right, showcasing the creativity and finesse of the culinary team. The Avocado Pani Puri, with its creamy avocado filling and tangy tamarind chutney, was an inventive twist on a classic Indian street food. The Crab Pachadi was a harmonious blend of delicate crab meat and aromatic spices, and the Kolkata Beet Chop, with its vibrant colors and subtle earthy flavors, was a delightful surprise. These three small bites provided a tantalizing introduction to what would be a memorable meal.
Accompanying these starters was the Potato muska bun with gunpowder masala butter, a combination that took bread and butter to new heights. The muska bun was pillowy soft, and the gunpowder masala butter added a fiery kick that elevated this simple dish into something extraordinary.
Mini Delights to Savor
The third course brought forth a delightful array of mini creations that left our taste buds dancing with joy. The chili pepper crab on an egg appam was a perfect blend of heat and sweetness, with the egg appam serving as a delicate vessel for the succulent crab. The Calicut chicken wings with pineapple chutney transported us to the tropics, offering a delightful fusion of flavors that was both spicy and sweet. The Rock shrimp koliwada with papadum and pomelo was a textural marvel, with crispy shrimp, crunchy papadum, and zesty pomelo coming together in a symphony of tastes and textures.
Before proceeding to the main course, we were treated to a refreshing break with Kalamansi sorbet. This palate cleanser was a burst of citrusy freshness, preparing us for the culinary delights that lay ahead.
The Main Course Extravaganza
The main course arrived with much anticipation, and it did not disappoint. The Allepay prawn curry with red rice was a fragrant and flavorful masterpiece. The prawns were cooked to perfection, and the curry sauce was a harmonious blend of spices that captured the essence of Indian coastal cuisine. Accompanied by the nutty red rice, this dish was a culinary highlight.
The Ghee roast Chicken with dosa was a comforting dish that combined the rich flavors of ghee-roasted chicken with the delicate crispness of dosa. It was a comforting and hearty option for those who appreciate the classics.
The Thalassery lamb biryani was a fragrant revelation. The aroma of spices filled the air as the biryani was served, and each forkful revealed tender pieces of lamb and perfectly cooked rice. It was a testament to the skill and expertise of the chefs in crafting this traditional Indian dish.
A Sweet Symphony of Farewell
To conclude our culinary journey, we were presented with the cardamom banana kulfi. This dessert was a perfect ending to an extraordinary meal. The cardamom-infused kulfi was rich and creamy, and the subtle sweetness of banana added a delightful twist to this classic Indian dessert.
Chef Hari Nayak’s Influence
Our dining experience at Baraabaru was made even more special by the presence of Chef Hari Nayak, a renowned master of modern Indian cuisine. His residency at Baraabaru and collaboration with Head Chef Kishan Singh have elevated the restaurant to new heights. Chef Nayak’s passion for contemporary Indian gastronomy, combined with Chef Singh’s dedication to natural flavors and authentic dishes, resulted in a dining experience that was nothing short of exceptional.
Chef Nayak’s illustrious career, which has taken him from Manipal, India, to the prestigious Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in New York, has made him one of the foremost Indian chefs in North America, Asia, and the Middle East. His influence on Baraabaru’s offerings was evident in every dish we savored.
A Harmonious Culinary Symphony
In a sublime union of culinary craftsmanship, Baraabaru brings together the freshest Maldivian produce with global influences, thanks to Chef Nayak’s artful interpretation of contemporary Indian gastronomy. Baraabaru has rightfully earned its place as one of CNN Travel’s top ten “Maldives’ Finest Tables” and has maintained its reputation as the Maldives’ leading Indian restaurant for 25 years.
While Chef Hari’s presence at Baraabaru is seasonal, his influence permeates the restaurant’s offerings year-round through an inspiring set dinner menu. This menu is expertly executed under the guidance of Baraabaru’s Head Chef Kishan Singh, known for his dedication to the natural flavors of food and his focus on fresh, authentic dishes. Together, Chef Nayak and Chef Singh have created a harmonious culinary symphony that reflects their shared values, dreams, and vision for Baraabaru’s culinary artistry.
The Feast of the Sea experience at Baraabaru was nothing short of magical. Each dish was a testament to the skill and creativity of the chefs, and the presence of Chef Hari Nayak added an extra layer of brilliance to the dining experience. Baraabaru is a culinary gem that should be on every food enthusiast’s bucket list, offering a symphony of flavors that will leave a lasting impression. Whether you’re a fan of Indian cuisine or simply appreciate exceptional dining, Baraabaru at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is a must-visit destination for an unforgettable gastronomic journey.
I must also mention that the food experience at Baraabaru was further elevated by the enchanting presence of live classical Indian music. The mesmerizing sounds of the Tabla, Harmonium, Sitar, and Violin filled the air, creating a harmonious backdrop to our culinary adventure. As we savored each dish, the music added an extra layer of sensory delight, making it a true symphony of culinary art and music. The skilled musicians transported us to the heart of India, infusing the atmosphere with a sense of cultural richness and tradition. It was an unforgettable fusion of flavors and melodies that left a lasting impression, making our dining experience at Baraabaru truly exceptional and one to be cherished forever.
Renowned European haute cuisine luminary, Eyck Zimmer, makes a highly-anticipated return to the Maldives
Experience Exquisite Culinary Delights as Eyck Zimmer Takes Centre Stage at OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru in January 2024
Multiple award-winning international chef Eyck Zimmer will bring his culinary expertise to the luxury OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort 17-31 January 2024.
Zimmer will curate two extraordinary five-course dining experiences at the resort’s Art-i-san restaurant, as well as host two captivating cooking demonstrations.
Hailing from Germany, Eyck Zimmer stands as one of the foremost luminaries in the world of contemporary haute cuisine. His illustrious career has been adorned with accolades, including the prestigious Meilleur Ouvrier de Grande Bretagne in 2000, British Chef of the Year in 2006 and Portuguese Chef of the Year in 2008. His remarkable contributions to French culture and culinary excellence were acknowledged by the French Government, bestowing upon him the esteemed title of Chevalier du Mérite Agricole in 2014. Furthermore, he earned the distinguished title of Master of Culinary Arts from the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts of Great Britain.
Zimmer’s culinary journey has been punctuated by stints in some of the United Kingdom’s most renowned kitchens, including Claridge’s, The Dorchester, The Ritz and The Savoy. His culinary prowess has also left an indelible mark on five-star establishments in Switzerland, Portugal, Serbia, and Germany.
Presently, Eyck Zimmer serves as the Director of Culinary at the illustrious Jockey Club in Hong Kong, where he continues to channel his passion for the culinary arts. His unwavering dedication to his craft is epitomised by his motto, “Born to cook. No plan B!”
Growing up in East Germany during the era of the Cold War, Zimmer’s affinity for food was cultivated at a young age. Inspired by the renowned French chef Paul Bocuse, he embarked on his culinary journey at the age of 16. Over the span of 36 years, Zimmer has enriched the culinary landscape in six different countries, earning him high acclaim.
It is worth noting that Eyck Zimmer shares a special history with OUTRIGGER Maldives, as he previously collaborated with the resort’s General Manager, John Allanson, during their time at Rocco Forte’s The Lowry Hotel in Manchester from 2005 to 2007.
Zimmer’s previous collaborations with OUTRIGGER in the Maldives, in 2017 and 2019, were marked by his exceptional commitment to both guests and hosts, leaving an indelible impression on those fortunate enough to experience his artistry.
Christopher Long, Executive Chef at OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru, speaks highly of Eyck Zimmer, noting, “Eyck gave a tremendous amount of time to both guests and hosts on his previous visits. Despite his many achievements, Eyck remains extremely humble. I am particularly looking forward to his return to OUTRIGGER Maldives.”
This January, guests at the OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort will once again have the privilege of savouring the exquisite culinary creations of Eyck Zimmer, an icon of modern European haute cuisine.
Joy Island hosts first Gourmet Week with Chef Roberto Valbuzzi
Joy Island has successfully hosted its first Gourmet Week appointment with the young and talented Chef Roberto Valbuzzi from 30 September to 9 October 2023.
The well-known Italian television personality Chef Valbuzzi strives to combine contemporary cooking techniques with family-passed culinary traditions to produce culinary masterpieces in the Lake Maggiore region. As a result, he was given the title of Territory Ambassador on the Gambero Rosso 2023/2024 Lombardy guide.
Arrival of Chef Valbuzzi has delighted the guests of Joy Island with a culinary experience that was inspired by Crotto Valtellina, creating menu items that resonates with his artistic persona. Ranging from typical Italian “Sciatt” to dishes that mix tradition and innovation, the aim is above all to enhance Italian food and wine heritage, well represented in Joy Island which even boasts a dairy in the resort.
The Cocoon Collection gastronomic weeks events always pledge an unforgettable culinary experience, loyal to Italian tradition and philosophy but full of creative ideas.
Kandolhu Maldives announces extraordinary collaboration with renowned Chef Yoni Saada
Celebrated for his expertise in Contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, Chef Yoni Saada will be gracing the island from 13th -18th November 2023. During his stay, he will be showcasing a series of exclusive culinary events at Olive, one the five enticing restaurants on offer on the island, for our guests on the island.
Yoni Saada, the son, and grandson of esteemed Marais butchers, ventured into the culinary world early on at 19, he started by pursuing studies of cuisine and bakery at Ferrandi in Paris. In 2006, at 25, he opened his very first restaurant “Osmose”, and became renowned after participating in the TV show Top Chef show in 2013. The same year, he opened “Miniatures”, a semi-gourmet restaurant of French tapas. In 2014, his new project “Bagnard” was selected Project of the Year by the Gault & Millau guide. Yoni Saada also received the 2014 Young Talent prize.
This extraordinary collaboration with Chef Yoni Saada continues with the resort’s dedication to creating unforgettable moments for our guests, assuring a culinary experience that stands unparalelled. Moreover, a handpicked array of Chef Yoni Saada’s exceptional creations will become a beloved addition to the Olive menu, extending the opportunity for future guests to relish and savour his culinary mastery long after the exclusive event has concluded.
