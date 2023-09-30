Celebration
Experience enchanted holidays at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s ‘Tree of Life’ celebration!
Step into an enchanted world this festive season at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, featuring a whimsical Christmas theme that celebrates the holiday season in a unique and unforgettable way – The Tree of Life.
Drawing inspiration from the spectacular marine life that graces the Maldives’ shores, entwined with magical tales of fairies, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s Tree of Life festivities promise a journey into a world where reality merges with fantasy whilst also paying homage to the wonders of nature and the interconnectedness of life on earth.
A show-stopping illumination of the resort’s real Tree of Life with hundreds of twinkling lights will commence the festivities. The majestic Banyan tree – nature’s very own masterpiece, located at the main island’s welcome reception will symbolize the Tree of Life. Meanwhile, an array of interactive installations, captivating performances and whimsical character experiences will be available throughout the festive season, alongside popular ocean adventures and marine excursions, spa retreats, wellness workshops and activities for kids and teens. Conrad Maldives’ guests may even be lucky enough to spot Santa on 25th December as he arrives on the island bearing gifts. An enchanted gala to ring in the New Year, complete with a spectacular fireworks display, will end the celebrations with a bang and capture the spirit of the holiday season.
Festive highlights at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island include:
Tree Lighting Ceremony: The Festive Tree of Life
Kick off the festive season in style on 21st December with the sparkling Tree Lighting Ceremony – an enchanting evening that celebrates the joyous spirit of spending Christmas with loved ones. This centerpiece symbolizes the warmth, unity, and connection the resort hopes to share with its guests. As the sun sets below the horizon, live performances by talented local artists and Christmas carolers, as well as tantalizing canapés and cocktails, will see guests celebrating long into the night.
Christmas Eve Culinary Journey: Atoll Market, Ithaa Undersea Restaurant and Vilu
Experience a special Christmas Eve dinner at each of these venues offering exquisite cuisine, a unique ambience and impeccable service. Whether guests prefer a grand feast under the stars, an underwater dining adventure, or a romantic dinner with a thoughtfully crafted menu, the resort has a plethora of dining options that cater to all tastes.
From the North Pole to Paradise: Santa’s Arrival
Santa Claus makes his grand arrival at Ufaa Beach on Christmas Day. This occasion will see children receive presents from Santa, and thanks to the teams at Majaa Explorers Hub and Furaavaru Teens Club, an array of exciting actives and surprises will be aplenty. Guests can expect a day filled with Christmas music, festive treats and seasonal performances that will leave them filled with wonder and excitement.
Christmas Day Feast: Sunset Grill, Mandhoo and Koko Grill
Dedicate Christmas Day to an immersive, gastronomic journey in paradise. Enjoy a sumptuous feast at Sunset Grill above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and with spectacular views of the Maldivian sunset. Celebrate the joy of the season at Mandhoo with a curated and well-balanced menu that infuses traditional festivities with island charm. Savor delectable dishes prepared with the finest ingredients at Koko Grill and dine under a blanket of stars in the night sky.
Dreaming of a white sand Christmas: Beach dining including Lobster & Champagne, Fisherman’s BBQ and Grand Maldivian Night
For discerning travelers seeking an unforgettable Christmas experience, a series of exclusive events await. Indulge in luxury beach dining set against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean accompanied by the soothing sound of the sea. From an intimate Lobster & Champagne evening and a lively Fisherman’s BBQ dinner to a flavorful Grand Maldivian Night, each event promises a unique experience to remember.
Majaa Explorers Hub and Furaavaru Teens Club: Festive activities for young guests
The holiday season brings an array of exciting activities for younger guests, from thrilling ocean adventures to creative workshops. At Majaa Explorers Hub, for the littlest of Conrad guests, a range of fun-filled festive activities including coconut painting, seashell art, mini-Olympics and kids’ yoga will spark the imagination. Meanwhile, the Furaavaru Teens’ Club will showcase an immersive program from beach volleyball, kayaking and table tennis to arts and crafts like snow globe-making workshops.
Water sports and Dive Center: Fun under the sun
Explore the azure waters surrounding the twin-island resort with exhilarating activities to be enjoyed above and beneath the ocean. From Jet Ski adventures, diving and paddle boarding to snorkeling and parasailing, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s certified instructors ensure safety while providing endless fun under the sun.
Wellness & Relaxation: Spa Treatments and Fitness Journey
Amidst the festive atmosphere, the hotel’s award-winning spa wellness venues – Spa Retreat and Over Water Spa – beckon as a haven of relaxation. From rejuvenating massages to detoxifying body scrubs, expert therapists promise to refresh and invigorate. Take fitness to the next level and join the hotel’s resident fitness experts at island boot camp, beach boxing or during aqua stretch and Asthanga yoga flows.
Beginnings and Farewells: New Year’s Eve Celebration
Step into a world of unrivaled glitz and glamour as Conrad Maldives Rangali Island plays host to a showstopping New Year’s Eve Gala dinner on the starlit beach. Guests are invited to indulge in a sumptuous buffet spread showcasing a wide array of culinary delights carefully crafted by the hotel’s team of talented chefs. Live music ranging from soulful melodies to high-energy sets will be performed by talented artists and the night promises to be filled with enchantment as whimsical characters from the land of fairies and captivating performances ignite the imagination and capture the spirit of the holiday season. As the clock strikes twelve, a magnificent fireworks display will illuminate the night sky, ringing in the New Year in a burst of color and sparkle.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com/ or email mlehi.maldives@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Celebration
Sheraton Maldives welcomes World Tourism Day 2023 in a vibrant cultural celeberation
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced its celebration of World Tourism Day which falls on September 27th, 2023. This year, the resort is taking the festivities to a whole new level, embracing the rich tapestry of global culture, and living the brand as the world’s gathering place.
The day will kick off with a tranquil morning meditation session led by Dr. Abhi, taking place on the private island of Shine Spa for Sheraton. This mindful beginning sets the tone for a day filled with exploration and celebration of diverse cultures. The excitement continues with a Cultural Meet & Greet, where the associates will be donning traditional costumes representing their respective nationalities, complete with beautifully painted faces. This visually captivating display is a symbol of the unity in diversity that defines the resort’s spirit.
As the day unfolds, guests can look forward to a range of exciting activities, including an energizing dance water aerobics and a cocktail competition that promises to tickle your taste buds. In the afternoon, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites their esteemed guests to join their signature Adopt A Coral program led by in-house Marine Biologist, Kate Sheridan. This activity demonstrates the resort’s continuous commitment to the preservation of our corals and reefs.
At nearly sundown, the Anchorage Bar will come alive with the rhythmic beats and movements of traditional dances from India, Bali, Sri Lanka, and Africa and conclude with a captivating Maldivian dance and music. As the celebration goes on, the resort cooks up authentic dishes from around the world to satisfy everyone’s cravings, making this a cultural journey that transcends borders.
“World Tourism Day is a momentous occasion for us at Sheraton Maldives. It embodies our core values of where the world comes together celebrating cultures from around the globe,” Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa shared. “We invite you to join us on September 27th, as we enrich our togetherness and contribute to a more inclusive and interconnected world.”
Celebration
This festive season get ready, set and glow at Kandima Maldives
Kandima Maldives, the game-changing island resort known for its fun-packed holiday and family-friendly offerings, has announced a lineup of anything but ordinary festive activities to celebrate the holiday season this year. Get ready for a glow up with the highly-anticipated “Holoworld,” which will transform the tropikal paradise into an iridescent dreamscape, glistening with holographic marvels and a kaleidoscope of colours!
Keeping with the island resort’s playful spirit, Holoworld is a dazzling carnival that blends fantasy with reality, which will run for two weeks from the 22nd of December, 2023 to the 7th of January, 2024. Whether you are an adventure-seeker looking for a blast, or a relaxation lover looking for an epic holiday with no fuss, expect nothing short of true escapism in this paradisical wonderland! From captivating light installations, music performances, sensational beach parties, to art fiesta and a glamourous New Year’s Eve Gala, guests of all ages will experience a joy-filled and unforgettable getaway.
An array of activities awaits at Kandima, starting with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony leading up to Santa’s arrival on Christmas Day. Get creative after Boxing Day with innovative art sessions learning the string art from the experts of Fann Art Thérapie, to the opportunity of making your own one-of-a-kind art piece with unique stitching and threading techniques. In the evening, join the rest of the crowd and get grooving in enthralling themed parties with musical entertainment and global hits.
Ready, set bake! Roll up your sleeves with the little ones and enjoy Holoworld’s Merry Little Pizza Bake. Assemble your little chefs and let them take charge of rolling out the pizza dough, spreading the sauce, and sprinkling their favourite toppings, all whilst mixing in some festive fun. Indulge your sweet tooth at the annual Kandy Kane Hunt and Gingerbread Cookie Party and loosen up in an energising Snowball Fight at Kandiland to revive frosty spirits at home.
Another highlight of the festive celebrations is the annual KULA Festival, which will involve an extensive art exhibition, engaging workshops and the Art Run. Part of the KULA Art initiative, a global pioneering movement that the resort is leading to champion local artistic talents, it is a creative journey that provides everyone with the chance to get crafty and active amid hues of rainbow.
Enjoy a mouthwatering outdoor buffet with steamy steaks and grilled dishes on New Year’s Eve at SMOKED and wake up to an eclectic Asian brunch buffet spread to kick off the first week of 2024 at Sea Dragon!
Throughout the festive period, Kandima will be the ultimate destination for music aficionados and entertainment enthusiasts seeking an unforgettable escape. Guests can look forward to a diverse range of performances by renowned DJs and artists, all against the backdrop of breathtaking ocean views and pristine beaches.
Kandima has curated an itinerary of talent spanning various musical realms to suit every tase. Let the laidback acoustic duo, K’Twins, take you over the moon with their magical voices. Groove on the dance floor to acoustic party tunes with Kaylee and be wowed by Martina’s anything-but-ordinary musical performance. And that’s just the beginning! D2 Entertainment invites you to a special glow party and dance the night away to the foot-tapping live music of global hits with the ALGRS.
The Holoworld festival at Kandima is not just an event; it is a journey into a world of music, art, and culture, where the magic of the Maldives meets the beats of the global stage. Get ready to dance, unwind, and celebrate the festive season like never before!
For more information on Kandima’s Holoworld Festivities and the full line-up, you can visit the event page here and check out the Holoworld programme here.
Celebration
Celebrate family traditions this festive season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa extends a warm invitation to travellers seeking an unforgettable holiday experience this festive season. As we approach the end of the year and the festive spirit fills the air, the resort welcomes guests to gather and rekindle connections with loved ones and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime. With a myriad of exceptional offerings, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa guarantees a Christmas celebration like no other with a heartfelt welcome to the arrival of 2024.
Prepare for an enchanting adventure amidst the resort’s quintessential offerings, including culinary delights set against the backdrop of festive adornments and an array of exciting festive activities. Joy and togetherness harmonize at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, making this holiday season truly extraordinary.
To kick off the celebrations, guests are cordially invited to partake in the festive revelry, brimming with unforgettable moments thoughtfully curated by our dedicated resort team. Embrace beloved family traditions such as the Gingerbread House Decorating Competition, Christmas Tree Lighting, and heart-warming Christmas Carols.
Highlighting our festive offerings, the not-to-be-missed Christmas Eve Beachfront Buffet Dinner beckons with an enticing array of Western and Eastern cuisines, all enjoyed against the stunning backdrop of our pristine beachfront. Unlimited beverages are included in this delightful culinary experience. Additionally, the resort has a special surprise in store as we whisk guests away to an uninhabited sandbank island to meet Santa Claus himself, who has been secretly preparing his special gift bag. Expect a grand BBQ feast, engaging games, and much more to enhance the holiday spirit.
Step into a world of wonder as we welcome the New Year. A celebration like no other, with trees adorned with thousands of shimmering lights, transforming the woods into a luminous wonderland. Guests can kick off their shoes and experience the joy of dancing with bare feet, with music resonating through the trees and abundant delectable dishes from various cuisines, each one carefully crafted to tantalize the taste buds. As the clock nears midnight, guests will gather to count down the seconds until the New Year dawns upon them with a symphony of cheers and laughter filling the tropical Eden. Get the festive early bird offer with 20% OFF on Christmas Eve Beach Dinner and complimentary access to Santa Claus BBQ Island as well as 20% OFF on New Year’s Eve compulsory gala dinner. Marriott Bonvoy members can earn up to 20,000 bonus points per stay. For more information, visit https://www.marriott.com/offers/celebrate-the-festivities-OFF-85855/mlesi-sheraton-maldives-full-moon-resort-and-spa
