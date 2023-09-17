Celebration
Sheraton Maldives welcomes World Tourism Day 2023 in a vibrant cultural celeberation
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced its celebration of World Tourism Day which falls on September 27th, 2023. This year, the resort is taking the festivities to a whole new level, embracing the rich tapestry of global culture, and living the brand as the world’s gathering place.
The day will kick off with a tranquil morning meditation session led by Dr. Abhi, taking place on the private island of Shine Spa for Sheraton. This mindful beginning sets the tone for a day filled with exploration and celebration of diverse cultures. The excitement continues with a Cultural Meet & Greet, where the associates will be donning traditional costumes representing their respective nationalities, complete with beautifully painted faces. This visually captivating display is a symbol of the unity in diversity that defines the resort’s spirit.
As the day unfolds, guests can look forward to a range of exciting activities, including an energizing dance water aerobics and a cocktail competition that promises to tickle your taste buds. In the afternoon, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites their esteemed guests to join their signature Adopt A Coral program led by in-house Marine Biologist, Kate Sheridan. This activity demonstrates the resort’s continuous commitment to the preservation of our corals and reefs.
At nearly sundown, the Anchorage Bar will come alive with the rhythmic beats and movements of traditional dances from India, Bali, Sri Lanka, and Africa and conclude with a captivating Maldivian dance and music. As the celebration goes on, the resort cooks up authentic dishes from around the world to satisfy everyone’s cravings, making this a cultural journey that transcends borders.
“World Tourism Day is a momentous occasion for us at Sheraton Maldives. It embodies our core values of where the world comes together celebrating cultures from around the globe,” Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa shared. “We invite you to join us on September 27th, as we enrich our togetherness and contribute to a more inclusive and interconnected world.”
Celebration
This festive season get ready, set and glow at Kandima Maldives
Kandima Maldives, the game-changing island resort known for its fun-packed holiday and family-friendly offerings, has announced a lineup of anything but ordinary festive activities to celebrate the holiday season this year. Get ready for a glow up with the highly-anticipated “Holoworld,” which will transform the tropikal paradise into an iridescent dreamscape, glistening with holographic marvels and a kaleidoscope of colours!
Keeping with the island resort’s playful spirit, Holoworld is a dazzling carnival that blends fantasy with reality, which will run for two weeks from the 22nd of December, 2023 to the 7th of January, 2024. Whether you are an adventure-seeker looking for a blast, or a relaxation lover looking for an epic holiday with no fuss, expect nothing short of true escapism in this paradisical wonderland! From captivating light installations, music performances, sensational beach parties, to art fiesta and a glamourous New Year’s Eve Gala, guests of all ages will experience a joy-filled and unforgettable getaway.
An array of activities awaits at Kandima, starting with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony leading up to Santa’s arrival on Christmas Day. Get creative after Boxing Day with innovative art sessions learning the string art from the experts of Fann Art Thérapie, to the opportunity of making your own one-of-a-kind art piece with unique stitching and threading techniques. In the evening, join the rest of the crowd and get grooving in enthralling themed parties with musical entertainment and global hits.
Ready, set bake! Roll up your sleeves with the little ones and enjoy Holoworld’s Merry Little Pizza Bake. Assemble your little chefs and let them take charge of rolling out the pizza dough, spreading the sauce, and sprinkling their favourite toppings, all whilst mixing in some festive fun. Indulge your sweet tooth at the annual Kandy Kane Hunt and Gingerbread Cookie Party and loosen up in an energising Snowball Fight at Kandiland to revive frosty spirits at home.
Another highlight of the festive celebrations is the annual KULA Festival, which will involve an extensive art exhibition, engaging workshops and the Art Run. Part of the KULA Art initiative, a global pioneering movement that the resort is leading to champion local artistic talents, it is a creative journey that provides everyone with the chance to get crafty and active amid hues of rainbow.
Enjoy a mouthwatering outdoor buffet with steamy steaks and grilled dishes on New Year’s Eve at SMOKED and wake up to an eclectic Asian brunch buffet spread to kick off the first week of 2024 at Sea Dragon!
Throughout the festive period, Kandima will be the ultimate destination for music aficionados and entertainment enthusiasts seeking an unforgettable escape. Guests can look forward to a diverse range of performances by renowned DJs and artists, all against the backdrop of breathtaking ocean views and pristine beaches.
Kandima has curated an itinerary of talent spanning various musical realms to suit every tase. Let the laidback acoustic duo, K’Twins, take you over the moon with their magical voices. Groove on the dance floor to acoustic party tunes with Kaylee and be wowed by Martina’s anything-but-ordinary musical performance. And that’s just the beginning! D2 Entertainment invites you to a special glow party and dance the night away to the foot-tapping live music of global hits with the ALGRS.
The Holoworld festival at Kandima is not just an event; it is a journey into a world of music, art, and culture, where the magic of the Maldives meets the beats of the global stage. Get ready to dance, unwind, and celebrate the festive season like never before!
For more information on Kandima’s Holoworld Festivities and the full line-up, you can visit the event page here and check out the Holoworld programme here.
Celebration
Celebrate family traditions this festive season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa extends a warm invitation to travellers seeking an unforgettable holiday experience this festive season. As we approach the end of the year and the festive spirit fills the air, the resort welcomes guests to gather and rekindle connections with loved ones and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime. With a myriad of exceptional offerings, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa guarantees a Christmas celebration like no other with a heartfelt welcome to the arrival of 2024.
Prepare for an enchanting adventure amidst the resort’s quintessential offerings, including culinary delights set against the backdrop of festive adornments and an array of exciting festive activities. Joy and togetherness harmonize at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, making this holiday season truly extraordinary.
To kick off the celebrations, guests are cordially invited to partake in the festive revelry, brimming with unforgettable moments thoughtfully curated by our dedicated resort team. Embrace beloved family traditions such as the Gingerbread House Decorating Competition, Christmas Tree Lighting, and heart-warming Christmas Carols.
Highlighting our festive offerings, the not-to-be-missed Christmas Eve Beachfront Buffet Dinner beckons with an enticing array of Western and Eastern cuisines, all enjoyed against the stunning backdrop of our pristine beachfront. Unlimited beverages are included in this delightful culinary experience. Additionally, the resort has a special surprise in store as we whisk guests away to an uninhabited sandbank island to meet Santa Claus himself, who has been secretly preparing his special gift bag. Expect a grand BBQ feast, engaging games, and much more to enhance the holiday spirit.
Step into a world of wonder as we welcome the New Year. A celebration like no other, with trees adorned with thousands of shimmering lights, transforming the woods into a luminous wonderland. Guests can kick off their shoes and experience the joy of dancing with bare feet, with music resonating through the trees and abundant delectable dishes from various cuisines, each one carefully crafted to tantalize the taste buds. As the clock nears midnight, guests will gather to count down the seconds until the New Year dawns upon them with a symphony of cheers and laughter filling the tropical Eden. Get the festive early bird offer with 20% OFF on Christmas Eve Beach Dinner and complimentary access to Santa Claus BBQ Island as well as 20% OFF on New Year’s Eve compulsory gala dinner. Marriott Bonvoy members can earn up to 20,000 bonus points per stay. For more information, visit https://www.marriott.com/offers/celebrate-the-festivities-OFF-85855/mlesi-sheraton-maldives-full-moon-resort-and-spa
Celebration
Dusit Thani Maldives celebrates 11th anniversary with unforgettable experiences
Dusit Thani Maldives, the luxurious and enchanting island resort in the heart of the Maldives, has announced its 11th anniversary celebration.
Since its grand inauguration in September 2012, Dusit Thani Maldives has consistently exemplified opulence, exceptional hospitality, and a strong commitment to sustainability within the Indian Ocean region.
Over the past 11 years, Dusit Thani Maldives has welcomed countless travellers seeking the perfect blend of natural beauty, world-class service, and sustainable luxury.
Alongside elegantly designed villas and suites offering breathtaking views of the azure Indian Ocean, Dusit Thani Maldives boasts an impressive range of culinary delights, encompassing a diverse selection of international favourites, exquisite Maldivian delicacies, and authentic Thai flavours. Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike.
To mark this special milestone, the resort has rolled out a series of exclusive events designed to enhance guests’ experience and celebrate its commitment to responsible tourism.
Highlights of the Anniversary Celebration:
Specially Curated Culinary Delights: Throughout the anniversary month, guests can indulge in a culinary journey featuring exquisite dishes created by the resort’s talented chefs. Special tasting menus, wine pairings, and themed dining events will take guests on a gastronomic adventure.
Luxurious Wellness Retreats: The award-winning Devarana Wellness invites guests to unwind and rejuvenate with special holistic packages. Relax and rejuvenate in the idyllic island surroundings.
Eco-conscious Initiatives: Dusit Thani Maldives has always been dedicated to sustainability. In honour of its anniversary, the resort team is inviting guests to exciting environmental initiatives, including reef restoration projects, educational programs, tree planting for guests to learn about marine conservation and make a difference today.
Exclusive Special Offers: Guests booking stays via the resort’s website will enjoy special rates, complimentary amenities, and unique experiences to make their stay even more memorable.
Anniversary Night: The celebration culminated in an evening Anniversary get-together, showcasing Maldivian culture, music, and dance. Guests enjoyed a night of entertainment and a sumptuous feast under the stars, and a special cake cutting ceremony.
“We are incredibly honoured by the journey we have embarked upon over the past 11 years. Dusit Thani Maldives has become synonymous with luxury, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality. We are grateful for the support of our loyal guests, dedicated team members, and the beautiful Maldives community,” says Reinhold Johann, the General Manager, Dusit Thani Maldives.
“This anniversary is not only a celebration of our past but also a commitment to an even brighter and more sustainable future. Dusit Thani Maldives continues to receive accolades for its efforts in sustainability and commitment to preserving the Maldivian environment. The resort is known for its innovative initiatives, including coral restoration programs and responsible tourism practices, ” added Thanthita Nithimetheesanont, the Resident Manager, Dusit Thani Maldives.
