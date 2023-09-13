Celebration
This festive season get ready, set and glow at Kandima Maldives
Kandima Maldives, the game-changing island resort known for its fun-packed holiday and family-friendly offerings, has announced a lineup of anything but ordinary festive activities to celebrate the holiday season this year. Get ready for a glow up with the highly-anticipated “Holoworld,” which will transform the tropikal paradise into an iridescent dreamscape, glistening with holographic marvels and a kaleidoscope of colours!
Keeping with the island resort’s playful spirit, Holoworld is a dazzling carnival that blends fantasy with reality, which will run for two weeks from the 22nd of December, 2023 to the 7th of January, 2024. Whether you are an adventure-seeker looking for a blast, or a relaxation lover looking for an epic holiday with no fuss, expect nothing short of true escapism in this paradisical wonderland! From captivating light installations, music performances, sensational beach parties, to art fiesta and a glamourous New Year’s Eve Gala, guests of all ages will experience a joy-filled and unforgettable getaway.
An array of activities awaits at Kandima, starting with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony leading up to Santa’s arrival on Christmas Day. Get creative after Boxing Day with innovative art sessions learning the string art from the experts of Fann Art Thérapie, to the opportunity of making your own one-of-a-kind art piece with unique stitching and threading techniques. In the evening, join the rest of the crowd and get grooving in enthralling themed parties with musical entertainment and global hits.
Ready, set bake! Roll up your sleeves with the little ones and enjoy Holoworld’s Merry Little Pizza Bake. Assemble your little chefs and let them take charge of rolling out the pizza dough, spreading the sauce, and sprinkling their favourite toppings, all whilst mixing in some festive fun. Indulge your sweet tooth at the annual Kandy Kane Hunt and Gingerbread Cookie Party and loosen up in an energising Snowball Fight at Kandiland to revive frosty spirits at home.
Another highlight of the festive celebrations is the annual KULA Festival, which will involve an extensive art exhibition, engaging workshops and the Art Run. Part of the KULA Art initiative, a global pioneering movement that the resort is leading to champion local artistic talents, it is a creative journey that provides everyone with the chance to get crafty and active amid hues of rainbow.
Enjoy a mouthwatering outdoor buffet with steamy steaks and grilled dishes on New Year’s Eve at SMOKED and wake up to an eclectic Asian brunch buffet spread to kick off the first week of 2024 at Sea Dragon!
Throughout the festive period, Kandima will be the ultimate destination for music aficionados and entertainment enthusiasts seeking an unforgettable escape. Guests can look forward to a diverse range of performances by renowned DJs and artists, all against the backdrop of breathtaking ocean views and pristine beaches.
Kandima has curated an itinerary of talent spanning various musical realms to suit every tase. Let the laidback acoustic duo, K’Twins, take you over the moon with their magical voices. Groove on the dance floor to acoustic party tunes with Kaylee and be wowed by Martina’s anything-but-ordinary musical performance. And that’s just the beginning! D2 Entertainment invites you to a special glow party and dance the night away to the foot-tapping live music of global hits with the ALGRS.
The Holoworld festival at Kandima is not just an event; it is a journey into a world of music, art, and culture, where the magic of the Maldives meets the beats of the global stage. Get ready to dance, unwind, and celebrate the festive season like never before!
For more information on Kandima’s Holoworld Festivities and the full line-up, you can visit the event page here and check out the Holoworld programme here.
Celebration
Celebrate family traditions this festive season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa extends a warm invitation to travellers seeking an unforgettable holiday experience this festive season. As we approach the end of the year and the festive spirit fills the air, the resort welcomes guests to gather and rekindle connections with loved ones and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime. With a myriad of exceptional offerings, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa guarantees a Christmas celebration like no other with a heartfelt welcome to the arrival of 2024.
Prepare for an enchanting adventure amidst the resort’s quintessential offerings, including culinary delights set against the backdrop of festive adornments and an array of exciting festive activities. Joy and togetherness harmonize at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, making this holiday season truly extraordinary.
To kick off the celebrations, guests are cordially invited to partake in the festive revelry, brimming with unforgettable moments thoughtfully curated by our dedicated resort team. Embrace beloved family traditions such as the Gingerbread House Decorating Competition, Christmas Tree Lighting, and heart-warming Christmas Carols.
Highlighting our festive offerings, the not-to-be-missed Christmas Eve Beachfront Buffet Dinner beckons with an enticing array of Western and Eastern cuisines, all enjoyed against the stunning backdrop of our pristine beachfront. Unlimited beverages are included in this delightful culinary experience. Additionally, the resort has a special surprise in store as we whisk guests away to an uninhabited sandbank island to meet Santa Claus himself, who has been secretly preparing his special gift bag. Expect a grand BBQ feast, engaging games, and much more to enhance the holiday spirit.
Step into a world of wonder as we welcome the New Year. A celebration like no other, with trees adorned with thousands of shimmering lights, transforming the woods into a luminous wonderland. Guests can kick off their shoes and experience the joy of dancing with bare feet, with music resonating through the trees and abundant delectable dishes from various cuisines, each one carefully crafted to tantalize the taste buds. As the clock nears midnight, guests will gather to count down the seconds until the New Year dawns upon them with a symphony of cheers and laughter filling the tropical Eden. Get the festive early bird offer with 20% OFF on Christmas Eve Beach Dinner and complimentary access to Santa Claus BBQ Island as well as 20% OFF on New Year’s Eve compulsory gala dinner. Marriott Bonvoy members can earn up to 20,000 bonus points per stay. For more information, visit https://www.marriott.com/offers/celebrate-the-festivities-OFF-85855/mlesi-sheraton-maldives-full-moon-resort-and-spa
Celebration
Dusit Thani Maldives celebrates 11th anniversary with unforgettable experiences
Dusit Thani Maldives, the luxurious and enchanting island resort in the heart of the Maldives, has announced its 11th anniversary celebration.
Since its grand inauguration in September 2012, Dusit Thani Maldives has consistently exemplified opulence, exceptional hospitality, and a strong commitment to sustainability within the Indian Ocean region.
Over the past 11 years, Dusit Thani Maldives has welcomed countless travellers seeking the perfect blend of natural beauty, world-class service, and sustainable luxury.
Alongside elegantly designed villas and suites offering breathtaking views of the azure Indian Ocean, Dusit Thani Maldives boasts an impressive range of culinary delights, encompassing a diverse selection of international favourites, exquisite Maldivian delicacies, and authentic Thai flavours. Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike.
To mark this special milestone, the resort has rolled out a series of exclusive events designed to enhance guests’ experience and celebrate its commitment to responsible tourism.
Highlights of the Anniversary Celebration:
Specially Curated Culinary Delights: Throughout the anniversary month, guests can indulge in a culinary journey featuring exquisite dishes created by the resort’s talented chefs. Special tasting menus, wine pairings, and themed dining events will take guests on a gastronomic adventure.
Luxurious Wellness Retreats: The award-winning Devarana Wellness invites guests to unwind and rejuvenate with special holistic packages. Relax and rejuvenate in the idyllic island surroundings.
Eco-conscious Initiatives: Dusit Thani Maldives has always been dedicated to sustainability. In honour of its anniversary, the resort team is inviting guests to exciting environmental initiatives, including reef restoration projects, educational programs, tree planting for guests to learn about marine conservation and make a difference today.
Exclusive Special Offers: Guests booking stays via the resort’s website will enjoy special rates, complimentary amenities, and unique experiences to make their stay even more memorable.
Anniversary Night: The celebration culminated in an evening Anniversary get-together, showcasing Maldivian culture, music, and dance. Guests enjoyed a night of entertainment and a sumptuous feast under the stars, and a special cake cutting ceremony.
“We are incredibly honoured by the journey we have embarked upon over the past 11 years. Dusit Thani Maldives has become synonymous with luxury, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality. We are grateful for the support of our loyal guests, dedicated team members, and the beautiful Maldives community,” says Reinhold Johann, the General Manager, Dusit Thani Maldives.
“This anniversary is not only a celebration of our past but also a commitment to an even brighter and more sustainable future. Dusit Thani Maldives continues to receive accolades for its efforts in sustainability and commitment to preserving the Maldivian environment. The resort is known for its innovative initiatives, including coral restoration programs and responsible tourism practices, ” added Thanthita Nithimetheesanont, the Resident Manager, Dusit Thani Maldives.
Celebration
Unlock unforgettable festive celebrations at Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives
Escape to paradise this holiday season and celebrate in style at Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives. With pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and unparalleled luxury, these luxurious resorts offer the perfect backdrop for your festive getaway. Guests can also avail exclusive Festive Early Bird offers available on bookings until September 30, 2023, featuring special benefits, bonus points for Marriott Bonvoy members, and an array of exciting inclusions.
Whether it is a romantic couple getaway or a multi-generational resort vacation, a holiday wellness weekend with friends or a special treat from Santa for the kids, Maldives as a destination lends itself perfectly to suit all types of travelers. Guests can choose between the curated holiday packages at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort as they step into a wonderful world of festive delight on this secluded haven, surrounded by the endless blue of the Indian Ocean. A variety of inspiring dining events, entertainment and an out-of-the-ordinary New Year’s Eve celebration, set against a gentle sea breeze and swaying palm trees, will ensure an unforgettable revelry.
Explore what’s on offer and prepare to make these five-star luxury Maldives resorts a home for the holidays, where one can relish culinary delights on the shores of pristine beaches overlooking the azure Indian Ocean, clink the glass during midnight and partake in festive celebrations and activities with loved ones. Discover the magic of the Maldives with Marriott Bonvoy and create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands: Embrace The Festive Glow
Located at Fari Islands, in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is a 45- minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport featuring 100 villas. With white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs the destination is abundant with marine life. Guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands range in size from one to three bedrooms, with legendary service refined by an Aris Meeha, butler. The property offers a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, and a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa introducing Bamford to the region.
This festive season, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to immerse themselves in the captivating beauty of Maldivian sunsets and sunrises. Holiday traditions and signature island experiences await you, complete with lavish gala dinners, a special Ritz Kids program, exclusive Bamford spa and wellness journeys, and immersive nature experiences with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the sea.
Click here to reserve now
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: An Exquisite End to the Year
Nestled in a private island in Dhaalu Atoll, a scenic 40-minute seaplane ride away from Velana International Airport, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort boasts island-inspired design in each of their 33 on-land and 44 over-water villas promising picturesque ocean or garden views from private terraces and pools. The signature St. Regis Butlers deliver bespoke service day or night. There are seven distinct dining venues, including two Asian specialty restaurants featuring Eastern haute cuisine and modern Japanese Kaiseki-style gourmet cuisine, an international restaurant that offers dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients, an underground wine cellar, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunsets including Champagne sabrage, and a restaurant located inland amongst the tropical gardens featuring middle-eastern cuisine. For complete relaxation, guests can also enjoy the Iridium Spa, which presents six overwater treatment rooms, including two that are dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments. A highlight at the spa is the Blue Hole pool, which contains seawater with different water jets – a system with proven benefits to the body.
Escape to the tropical paradise of St. Regis Maldives this festive season and indulge in the ultimate luxury experience. Guests booking their stays from now until September 30, 2023 can avail a special 10% early bird savings on the room rate, daily breakfast for two and more when staying for a minimum of five nights.
Click here to reserve now.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: A Hub of Celebration
Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free family vacation. The resort features 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and a wide array of amenities with personalized Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues and three full service bars, while Spa by JW offers a journey to revitalize mind, body, and spirit.
From December 20, 2023, to January 10, 2024, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa will transform into a hub of celebration. Guests can enjoy captivating live entertainment, sumptuous gastronomic events, and activities for all ages. This New Year’s Eve, guests are invited to step into the tales of 1001 Nights with spectacular performances, Middle Eastern rhythms, and culinary delights. The Treetop Kaashi Night, A Fisherman Night with Lobster and Champagne, and Harvest Table by JW Garden are among the highlights guests can look forward to.
Guests can book their stays from now until September 30, 2023 and avail a special 10% early bird savings on the room rate, a one-time floating breakfast and additional benefits including the Christmas or New Year’s Eve Gala Dinners as part of the package if their minimum 4-night stay overlaps these special days.
Click here to reserve now
W Maldives: Where the Festive Vibe Never Ends
Located on the heart-shaped Fesdu Island in North Ari Atoll, and surrounded by one of the best house reefs in the country, W Maldives is all geared up to set the stage for a festive season filled with fun and exhilarating activities. The luxury adult playground is the ideal destination for those seeking the perfect combination of relaxation, exclusivity and thrill featuring 77 private suites, six creative gourmet dining venues and lounge bars, overwater treatment rooms at AWAY ®️ Spa, and the world beneath the waves at DOWN UNDER. Guests can also indulge in countless activities including snorkeling, diving, and jet skiing, among others. For those who would like to get the best of both island and ocean life, the luxurious two-cabin ESCAPE yacht is ready to sail for day-long adventures, private dive trips, sunset proposals, or even for exclusive airport transfers.
For the holiday season this year, from the Let It Shine Parade to enchanting Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners, along with unique events like the New Year Swim and Smokin’ Hot Dinner, W Maldives ensures that the festive vibe never runs out.
Guests booking their festive season stays early until September 30, 2023 can indulge in exclusive inclusions including a Gala dinner over Christmas or New Years’ Eve, a daily buffet breakfast for two, daily three-course lunch and dinner for two and more.
Click here to book now.
Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa: Glow in the Dark
Nestled amidst breathtaking natural beauty, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa festures a range of stylish and spacious one and two-bedroom overwater or beach villas, allowing guests to immerse themselves in unparalleled luxury while enjoying stunning views of the tropical landscape, whitewashed beaches, and turquoise lagoon. Indulge in the resort’s exceptional dining experiences, starting with a delightful buffet breakfast at Turquoise Restaurant, where you can savor a variety of culinary delights. For a memorable evening, treat yourself to beachside dining at Velaa Bar & Grill, where you can relish a delectable three-course menu featuring grilled seafood, meats, and wood-fired delicacies.
Embrace the essence of savoring the good life this festive season at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, where European traditions meet holiday enchantment. Guests can look forward to indulge in daily buffet breakfasts, themed dinners, and 3-course set menus. Relax with an exclusive 25% savings at the Explore Spa and capture the essence of your moments with a complimentary 30-minute photoshoot. Adventure seekers can enjoy daily complimentary water sports, including kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkeling.
Click here to book now.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: A World of Wonder
Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible via a 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for those who prefer brief travel. Focusing on togetherness, the five-star resort features seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and ample of on-island activities including Sheraton’s signature Side-by-Side Family Program, the resort is the picturesque destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travelers alike.
At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, festive celebrations cover family traditions, a Santa Claus BBQ Island, exciting family programs, a Festive Artisan Market, Wine Master Class, and more. This year, guests can experience the magic of neon lights in the lush tropical garden, transforming the woods into a luminous wonderland. Count down to New Year’s Eve with magical fireworks and a symphony of cheers and laughter on the beach.
Guests booking their festive season stays by September 30, 2023 can indulge in exclusive inclusions including a 20% savings on the Gala dinner over Christmas or New Years’ Eve, a daily buffet breakfast for two, complimentary return speedboat transfers and more.
Click here to book now.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: A Bohemian Escape!
Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in Maldives, guests of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views. The idyllic setting for romance, family hideouts, gastronomy and well-being, the contemporary resort invites guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of the holiday season with completely private, standalone spacious villas offering discreet and personalized service, allowing one to reconnect with themselves and the people that they loved as 2023 draws to a close.
Guests can look forward to welcome the New Year in a whimsical oasis with bohemian vibes and beats at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. The festive season activities and offerings are thoughtfully crafted to make your stay truly extraordinary, ringing in 2024 in style with an exhilarating sensory experience at our New Year’s Eve party, featuring a spectacular fireworks display and beats by DJ and platinum-award producer Luca Shreiner from Germany that will keep you dancing till dawn.
Guests can book their stays from now until September 30, 2023 and avail a special 10% early bird savings on the room rate and additional benefits including the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner for stays over December 31, 2023.
Click here to book now. Marriott Bonvoy members can seamlessly earn and redeem their points on stays and experiences at the resorts. To know more about the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Beond airline announces Munich, Zurich as first European launch cities to Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Dusit Thani Maldives introduces new mobile app to help guests plan ultimate vacation
-
News5 days ago
Find the perfect destination for wellness getaway at these Maldives resorts
-
News1 week ago
Fushifaru Maldives wins Best Boutique Resort award at TTM Awards 2023
-
News1 week ago
Kuramathi Maldives unveils revamped spa menu: Redefining island indulgence
-
News1 week ago
Maldives ranks as world’s top bucket list experience
-
News3 days ago
JOALI Maldives announces Wonders of Ocean Festive programming for 2023/2024
-
Cooking1 week ago
Experience Kaage, an award winning epicurean escapade at VARU By Atmosphere Maldives