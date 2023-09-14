News
Create unforgettable memories this Saudi National Day at Le Méridien Maldives Resort
With Saudi National Day approaching, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is the perfect destination for families seeking an idyllic getaway. Nestled in the heart of the mesmerising Maldives, the resort offers an exquisite blend of luxury, privacy, and family-friendly experiences, making it the ideal haven to create beautiful memories.
Embracing the spirit of togetherness, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa caters to the preferences of its Saudi guests, with spacious two-bedroom villas that provide enough room for families to bond and enjoy precious time together. The private villas offer breathtaking views of the azure Indian Ocean, ensuring a backdrop of natural splendour for every moment spent together.
For more luxury and exclusivity, guests can choose to stay at the Thilamaafushi Villa. This sumptuous three-bedroom villa with private pool offers the epitome of comfort and allows families to unwind and savour the beauty of their surroundings. With a focus on intimacy, this villa is designed to create special moments that will be treasured forever.
To delight every palate, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers tailored culinary experiences to provide a delectable array of dining options for its guests travelling from Saudi.
Their Half-Board Escape takes guests on a journey of culinary discovery with specialties that bring to life the spirit of the archipelago, while the All-Inclusive Indulgence offers innovative tastes and homegrown flavours.
For Saudi National Day, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites its guests to embark on an unforgettable journey that promises luxury, privacy, and connection.
To know more about the Half-Board Escape, click here. To have more information on the All-Inclusive Indulgence, please visit www.marriott.com.
News
Experience exotic, elegant festive season at Baglioni Maldives
Baglioni Maldives is set to celebrate this festive season with exotic, evocative, and elegant entertainment.
This year’s festive highlights include a magnificent and mythological Santa Arrival event with an underlying sustainability message.
Other spectacular highlights include the gorgeous Buon Natale and the Buon Anno Aperitivo Italiano events featuring surreal, graceful, and sophisticated marine-themed Italian performances inspired by our Island Paradise’s spectacular rose-coloured sky and candy floss-like clouds at sunset. Retro-style parties will merge with Maldivian vibes. Guests will experience authentic Italian emotive catering, fashionably inventive and participatory performances, with breathtaking, electrifying, and exquisite parades as we usher in the New Year.
From sustainable decorations to creative Christmas crafting activities, to fun-filled beach and pool parties, expect an exotic festive season with an unforgettable Italian touch, brimming with elegance, zest, and exuberance for the entire family.
Food
Renowned Michelin-starred chef Tom Brown to host exclusive residency at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Siyam World
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Siyam World have announced a culinary collaboration with Michelin-starred chef and owner of Cornerstone in Hackney Wick, London – Chef Tom Brown. This exclusive event will see Chef Tom Brown showcase his culinary prowess with a series of exclusive dining experiences and cooking classes, providing guests at both resorts with an unforgettable gastronomic journey.
Taking place from October 24-25 at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and on October 27-29 at Siyam World, this unique chef residency promises to elevate the dining experience at these luxurious Maldivian resorts to new heights.
Chef Tom Brown, known for his innovative approach to seafood and his dedication to using the finest seasonal ingredients, will bring his expertise to the shores of the Maldives. Guests at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Siyam World can look forward to savouring Brown’s signature dishes, crafted with a creative twist that combines the flavours of the Maldives with the culinary excellence for which he is renowned for.
During the residency, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in exclusive dining experiences hosted by Chef Tom Brown himself. These curated dinners will showcase a selection of his most iconic dishes, expertly paired with exquisite wines to complement the flavors of each course.
For those looking to enhance their culinary skills, Brown will also be offering intimate cooking classes where he will share his culinary secrets and techniques. Participants will have the chance to work closely with the Michelin-starred chef and recreate some of his famous dishes while learning about the art of fine dining.
“We are excited and honoured to welcome back Chef Tom Brown to our magnificent resorts and offer our guests the chance to enjoy world-class cuisine in the heart of the Maldives. This residency is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests,” said Abdulla Thamheed, Group General Manager at Sun Siyam Resorts.
Chef Tom Brown is a renowned Michelin-starred chef and the owner of the Cornerstone restaurant located in Hackney Wick, London. Known for his culinary expertise and innovative approach to seafood, Brown has made a significant mark on the UK’s culinary scene.
At Cornerstone, Brown has created a dining experience that celebrates the finest and freshest British seafood. His menu often features a variety of sustainably sourced fish and shellfish, prepared with a creative twist. With an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients and a commitment to sustainability, Chef Tom Brown’s culinary creations have earned him critical acclaim and a Michelin star. His dedication to seafood and his ability to balance traditional techniques with modern innovation have solidified his reputation as one of the UK’s top chefs.
Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the culinary magic of Chef Tom Brown during his exclusive residency at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Siyam World Resorts. Book your stay now and embark on a gastronomic journey like no other.
To find out more about the chef’s residencies, and any news at Sun Siyam Resorts, or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com, or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com
Featured
Award-winning Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives launches indulgence winter offer
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives recently announced scooping up the title of “Best Boutique Resort in Maldives” for the second consecutive year, awarded by the Travel Trade Maldives which comes as no surprise as it is one of the best destinations to experience the unreal sunsets you will ever see while projecting extravagant character and easy-going exotica.
What’s really shaking things up this holiday season at this cozy luxury boutique island resort is that you will be spoiled for choice with one beach for every day. That is right – home to four beautiful beaches, Wai, Veli, Dhigu, and Divehi, all with their unique character – letting you sunbathe, snorkel, windsurf, and cycle overwater around the island to your heart’s content. Touching down at Kodhipparu, adventure seekers can revel in countless opportunities for wild coral reef dives, parasailing up the sky for a bird’s-eye view of the lagoon, or even simply zen out to sunrise and sunset with the resident yogi.
To celebrate the win, and to rev up the appetite with seaside excursions, the resort announced the launch of the exclusive “Kodhipparu Indulgence” offer with an unparalleled dining experience and a consequential gourmet coma that is fully worth every penny you’ve spent on your extravagant holiday.
Set your seaside expedition dreams to a reality, with attractive offerings from the resort-owned marine sports centre as well as the luxury overwater spa, that will have you wanting to extend your holiday. What’s more, you get to enjoy complimentary roundtrip speedboat transfers saving you quite a few pennies on your vacation.
The little explorers with big dreams are welcome to stay and dine free of charge sharing the room with the parents, whether it is by spending their time decorating some yummy cupcakes or catching a kiddies movie under the stars with popcorn.
If you are looking for a romantic touch, with an ample amount of floating rose petals in your pool, or a swoon-worthy proposal set up at a secret corner of the island out of bounds to others or even a candle-lit dinner on the secluded beaches with you and your beau, all you have to do is message your lifestyle host to work the magic and make it happen for you. With the Kodhipparu dedicated lifestyle host service, everything is just a message away.
As is all good things, this offer is only for a limited time period, so make use of this exclusive indulgence package at Grand Park Kodhipparu comes with an amazing 35% discount on all villa categories.
Simply head over to https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/winter-getaway/ to book your holiday with a flair of fun, freedom, and serenity that is promised to make you keep coming back for more!
