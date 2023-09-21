News
Elevating wellness with elegance of Thai silk at Amari Raaya Maldives
The newly opened exquisite resort, Amari Raaya Maldives, operated by ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in Southeast Asia’s hospitality industry with over five decades of hospitality management experience that delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travelers, is celebrating the launch of its very first maai spa, which opened on August 1.
To mark this occasion, the resort is offering an exclusive holistic wellness package titled ‘Reconnect Mind, Body, and Soul.’ This package is designed to support the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of guests while igniting creativity through a series of thoughtfully tailored experiences.
The exclusive wellness package starts with daily sunrise or sunset yoga and healthy smoothies at the much-loved Amaya Food Gallery.
Included in the package is a private dinner at watch tower, one of the remnants of Seb’s castaway story that is converted to a private dining and star gazing venue. The private watch tower dinner will serve nutritionally balanced wholesome meal including vegan option by the resort’s renowned chefs.
Guests will also receive a 120-minute signature massage at maai spa, using the signature algae massage oil; that detoxifies, nourishes and releases muscle tension and a mini revitalisation facial for softer and smoother skin.
Guests are also invited to explore their creativity side by taking a private art therapy session at the resort’s art zone and complete the pot pourri of wellness experiences by enjoying a USD 20 resort credit at UNO Salon that caters to luxury beauty services at Amari Raaya Maldives.
With its debut in Thailand and the Maldives, “maai spa “emerges as a beacon of luxury, catering to discerning travellers
seeking all-encompassing wellbeing. Rooted in the transformative journey of silk, the spa intertwines elegance and innovation crafting a holistic experience that transcends the borders.
maai spa at Amari Raaya Maldives boasts 10 beautifully relaxing treatment room and yoga pavilion surrounded by the lush greenery. Derived from the metamorphic process of silk, maai spa harmoniously blends contemporary Thai hospitality with a devotion to science and art. The seamless fusion encompasses a wide array of exceptional treatments. The treatments are thoughtfully combined with traditional Thai treatments, employing natural elements with delightful fragrances to deliver relaxation through comprehensive care and attentive service.
Apart from Amari Raaya Maldives, a trailblazer in the brand’s portfolio maai spa at Amari Pattaya continues this journey.
Further expansion plans are underway in destinations like Bangkok and Phuket.
Reconnect Mind, Body and Soul starts with USD 882++ per villa for 03 nights stay at the cosy villas of Amari Raaya Maldives together with special perks as below:
- Round trip seaplane transfers
- Daily breakfast
- Daily sunrise and sunset yoga
- Daily juice and smoothie
- One private art therapy session at Artist Zone
- 120-minute maai spa signature massage and facial session
- Private vegan dinner at the watchtower
- USD 20 resort credit at UNO Salon
To book please visit www.amari.com/raaya-maldives/special-offers/hotel-packages/wellness or contact the resort directly at reservations.raaya@amari.com
News
Celebrate festive ‘Moments in our Hearts’ at Angsana Velavaru Maldives
As the most joyous time of the year is fast approaching, Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives will be hosting “Moments in our Hearts”, a festive celebration of bonding and connection with family, friends, loved ones and nature from 21 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.
Guests are invited to cherish the gift of time and travel – taking in the beautiful sights around, creating beautiful memories and reconnecting with the people that matter the most.
As the inspiring spirit of giving and sharing fills the air, guests can revel in the vibrant colours of island life with an array of activities crafted just for them – from indulgent feasts and thrilling games to party nights and dazzling entertainments.
The Celebrations Commence
The resort will be embellished with colourful and eco-friendly ornaments. On 21 December, the traditional cake mixing, annual festive tree and gingerbread house lighting will take place to ring in the joy and magic of the season.
Guests will receive a genuine and heartfelt welcome, akin to family, while also having the chance to immerse themselves in the Maldivian culture, heritage, and customs. An enthralling Maldivian Cultural Night is in store, featuring the captivating Boduberu rhythms that entice guests to embrace the enigmatic dance, alongside various other local performances.
Joyful Culinary Delights
Each dining experience will be a symphony of flavours and cultures, weaving together moments of joy and indulgence. Guests can delight in themed nights featuring global cuisines from the exotic allure of Maldivian and Mongolian to sizzling Barbecue and enticing Asian flavours, as well as the elegant Mediterranean and international cuisines. They can also explore innovative cocktails and enjoy relaxing sundowners.
Highlighting the season are the lavish Festive Gala Dinner on 24 December, the sumptuous New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner followed by the lively “Friendship in Diversity” New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Countdown Party on 31 December, the symbolic Orthodox Holiday Dinner on 6 January, as well as the mesmerising Lunar New Year’s Eve Dinner, welcoming the “Year of the Dragon”.
Fantastic Fun for the Little Ones
Engaging in do-it-yourself (DIY) festive ornaments, crafting dream catchers and keychains, creating adorable teddy bears and more, the little ones will be able to channel their creativity. Excitement peaks with the highlight – a grand arrival parade by Santa himself on 24 December, igniting wonder and spreading holiday cheer, a magical journey of fantastic fun and heartwarming moments, making the festive season truly unforgettable especially for the precious little ones.
Sense of Family
This festive season, families staying at Angsana Velavaru can bond over activities that create cherished memories, such as heartwarming experiences in kite flying, sand art and sculpture, and bird feeding – fostering connections. They can immerse themselves in the magic of a movie under the stars, where captivating tales come to life against a celestial backdrop. For those seeking aquatic thrills, they can partake in exhilarating watersports and water activities, including house reef and citizen science snorkelling, a chance to contribute to sustainability through coral planting, and engaging marine talks. If they wish to elevate the Watersports holiday spirit, they can sign up for festive sandbank snorkelling trips or even embark on a remarkable dive with Santa adventure.
Relaxation and Wellness
At Angsana Velavaru, the festive season is not just a celebration – it is an opportunity to discover the true meaning of relaxation, wellness, and the beauty of nature. Whether you choose to embark on a Barefoot Power Walk, dive into self-discovery, or indulge in Unveiling the Secrets of Couple Massage, your stay will be enjoyable and enriching.
Meaningful Entertainments
Celebrate togetherness with lively and immersive theme gatherings – whether it is a tropical luau, beachside soirée or cultural spectacle, these themed nights are designed to foster connection and create bonds.
As the sun sets, the Beatus Band, hailing from the Philippines with performances in luxury hotels and resorts across China, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Maldives will provide the soundtrack to magical evenings with their vocal prowess and skillful mastery of guitar, keyboard, and saxophone.
For an unforgettable New Year’s Eve soirée, delight in an opulent Gala Dinner complete with live culinary theatrics and a sumptuous selection of both timeless classics and global gastronomic treasures. As a prelude to the mesmerising countdown, immerse yourself in a captivating tapestry of performances from across the globe in a Cultural Show. The pinnacle of the night arrives with the “Friendship in Diversity” New Year’s Eve and Countdown Party. Groove to the harmonious melodies of the Beatus Band, an exceptional musical ensemble hailing from the Philippines, and dance into the night’s embrace with the resort’s resident DJ. To heighten the jubilation, guests can stand the chance to win the lucky draw with amazing prices at stake. Together with its guests, Angsana Velavaru will usher in 2024 by celebrating diversity, fostering friendships, and honouring traditions – truly “Moments in our Hearts”.
The season of celebration and joy is just around the corner – and there is no better place to better #SenseTheMoment than Angsana Velavaru. Download Angsana Velavaru’s Festive Brochure 2023 – 2024. Find out more through this link: Sharing Time Offer | Angsana Velavaru Resort & Spa. Enjoy and earn Accor Live Limitless points, too!
News
Setting scene, bringing new taste: W Maldives brings chefs on fire festival’s first revelry in Asia
W Maldives, the luxury playground located in the North Ari Atoll surrounded by one of the best house reefs in the country, is setting the scene once again by bringing Portugal’s famed food and music festival—Chefs On Fire—for the first time in Asia.
The festival is set to kick off and open its doors on 31 October and will go on until 5 November 2023, highlighting a series of dining events lead by Michelin-star Chef Alexandre Silva and music performances by the Lisbon-based and award-winning singer, song-writer, Dino D’Santiago.
Since 2018, Chefs On Fire is known as an innovative festival that invites and blends the best international chefs to cook exclusively with fire, smoke, and fire wood, with musical performances by emerging and celebrated artists and performers.
The festival is also known for their commitment in sustainability with their standard policies of zero plastic, usage of local produce and indigenous ingredients, low food waste, and firewood replanting. Encompassing three of the brand’s passion points — TASTE, SOUND, and STANCE — W Maldives is pleased to announce its collaboration with Chefs On Fire to present their unique and immersive experience or the first time to Asia.
Chef Alexandre Silva is the mastermind behind two of Lisbon’s celebrated restaurants—Loco and Fogo. He is a culinary virtuoso renowned for his innovative approach to gastronomy that provides captivating narratives of flavour, culture, and technique. In 2015, his Loco Restaurant was awarded with a Michelin star owing to his unique interpretations of traditional dishes and the chef’s profound connection to locally-sourced ingredients. His unique perspective in gastronomic experience will be present during Chefs On Fire at W Maldives and be amplified by the musical prowess of Dino D’Santiago.
A critically acclaimed and multifaceted music artist hailing from Portugal’s vibrant music scene, Dino D’Santiago has captivated audiences with his distinctive blend of genres. His signature sonic identity effortlessly fuse traditional Cape Verdean and Afro-Lusophone with contemporary sound that defies easy categorisation. Dino is set to bring his famed electrifying and charismatic stage presence that will awe audiences with his emotive vocals and musical storytelling throughout the inspiring collaboration.
“We are very thrilled to collaborate with Chefs On Fire to bring their famed food, fire and music festival our shores. Their commitment in providing a distinctive experience with sustainability in mind, perfectly matches with W Maldives’ stance in creating an inspiring and meaningful activations for our guests,” said Alexander Lopez, Resort Manager of W Maldives.
On their upcoming visit to Maldives, and the collaboration, Gonçalo Castel-Branco, executive producer of Chefs On Fire said, “We are very excited to bring Chefs On Fire experience to the Maldives, first time in Asia, and to be able to truly immerse ourselves in the ambience of the dream destination. This collaboration truly embodies the great commitment from both Chefs On Fire and W Maldives in serving both our audiences with a one-in-a-lifetime experience, and we hope this will be as inspiring for all the guests as it has for us.”
Chefs On Fire at W Maldives is set to be a special moment not only for the guests but also for the members of Marriott Bonvoy worldwide. W Maldives has also opened one special day for all members to bid on an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments experience. Check in to the luxury playground for a three-night stay at one of the Fabulous Overwater Villas from 30 October 2023 and check out the Chefs on Fire Food & Music Festival as a VIP. The bid winners will kick start their adventure with an AWAY Spa session for two before immersing themselves in the back stage of the festival’s sustainable journey. Bid winners will get to participate in a fire pit cooking class, enjoy live music performances, and savour an exclusive dinner prepared by Michelin-starred Chef Alexandre Silva on the resort’s private castaway island, Gaathafushi.
News
Time-honoured tradition of ‘Festive Fruit Mixing’ celebrated at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives
As the holiday season approaches, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi gathered all its guests on the 19th of September to experience the rich tradition of ‘Rum Pot,’ a delightful and centuries-old practice of fermenting fruits to prepare for the festive season. This unique culinary journey promises to add a dash of nostalgia and a lot of flavours to your holiday celebrations at the luxury resort.
The ‘Rum Pot’ tradition, originating from Germany, has been carefully preserved and celebrated at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, a tropical paradise nestled in the Maldives. The resort’s talented culinary team has combined this time-honoured method with a tropical twist, offering guests a taste of paradise with every bite.
What is ‘Rum Pot’?
Rum Pot, which translates to “Rumtopf” in German, is a process of preserving various fruits by macerating them in rum and sugar, creating a deliciously boozy concoction. This delightful tradition is often passed down through generations, with each family adding different fruits throughout the year. By the time the holiday season arrives, the Rum Pot is ready to be used in festive cakes and desserts, infusing them with a unique, fruity, and spirited flavour.
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, this age-old practice has been combined with the resort’s luxurious tropical setting, making it a delightful and memorable experience for guests from around the world.
“Our annual ‘Rum Pot’ preparations have become a cherished tradition at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “We take great pride in preserving this culinary heritage and infusing it with the flavours of the Maldives. It’s not just about the delicious fruit, rum, and sugar; it’s about creating cherished memories and celebrating the holiday season in a unique way.”
Guests staying at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi during the festive season can savour this unique tradition in the form of mouthwatering festive cakes and desserts, expertly prepared by the resort’s culinary team. The Rum Pot-infused treats will be available throughout the holiday season, ensuring a memorable and indulgent experience for all.
Join us at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi to create lasting memories, savour the coming warmth of the holiday season, and experience the festive flavour of Rum Pot. Book your stay now and embark on a festive journey like no other.
To find out more about the upcoming festive offers and activities at Sun Siyam Resorts, or to book your stay, please visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-iru-fushi/offers/ or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com.
