Elevating wellness with elegance of Thai silk at Amari Raaya Maldives

As the most joyous time of the year is fast approaching, Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives will be hosting “Moments in our Hearts”, a festive celebration of bonding and connection with family, friends, loved ones and nature from 21 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

Guests are invited to cherish the gift of time and travel – taking in the beautiful sights around, creating beautiful memories and reconnecting with the people that matter the most.

As the inspiring spirit of giving and sharing fills the air, guests can revel in the vibrant colours of island life with an array of activities crafted just for them – from indulgent feasts and thrilling games to party nights and dazzling entertainments.

The Celebrations Commence

The resort will be embellished with colourful and eco-friendly ornaments. On 21 December, the traditional cake mixing, annual festive tree and gingerbread house lighting will take place to ring in the joy and magic of the season.

Guests will receive a genuine and heartfelt welcome, akin to family, while also having the chance to immerse themselves in the Maldivian culture, heritage, and customs. An enthralling Maldivian Cultural Night is in store, featuring the captivating Boduberu rhythms that entice guests to embrace the enigmatic dance, alongside various other local performances.

Joyful Culinary Delights

Each dining experience will be a symphony of flavours and cultures, weaving together moments of joy and indulgence. Guests can delight in themed nights featuring global cuisines from the exotic allure of Maldivian and Mongolian to sizzling Barbecue and enticing Asian flavours, as well as the elegant Mediterranean and international cuisines. They can also explore innovative cocktails and enjoy relaxing sundowners.

Highlighting the season are the lavish Festive Gala Dinner on 24 December, the sumptuous New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner followed by the lively “Friendship in Diversity” New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Countdown Party on 31 December, the symbolic Orthodox Holiday Dinner on 6 January, as well as the mesmerising Lunar New Year’s Eve Dinner, welcoming the “Year of the Dragon”.

Fantastic Fun for the Little Ones

Engaging in do-it-yourself (DIY) festive ornaments, crafting dream catchers and keychains, creating adorable teddy bears and more, the little ones will be able to channel their creativity. Excitement peaks with the highlight – a grand arrival parade by Santa himself on 24 December, igniting wonder and spreading holiday cheer, a magical journey of fantastic fun and heartwarming moments, making the festive season truly unforgettable especially for the precious little ones.

Sense of Family

This festive season, families staying at Angsana Velavaru can bond over activities that create cherished memories, such as heartwarming experiences in kite flying, sand art and sculpture, and bird feeding – fostering connections. They can immerse themselves in the magic of a movie under the stars, where captivating tales come to life against a celestial backdrop. For those seeking aquatic thrills, they can partake in exhilarating watersports and water activities, including house reef and citizen science snorkelling, a chance to contribute to sustainability through coral planting, and engaging marine talks. If they wish to elevate the Watersports holiday spirit, they can sign up for festive sandbank snorkelling trips or even embark on a remarkable dive with Santa adventure.

Relaxation and Wellness

At Angsana Velavaru, the festive season is not just a celebration – it is an opportunity to discover the true meaning of relaxation, wellness, and the beauty of nature. Whether you choose to embark on a Barefoot Power Walk, dive into self-discovery, or indulge in Unveiling the Secrets of Couple Massage, your stay will be enjoyable and enriching.

Meaningful Entertainments

Celebrate togetherness with lively and immersive theme gatherings – whether it is a tropical luau, beachside soirée or cultural spectacle, these themed nights are designed to foster connection and create bonds.

As the sun sets, the Beatus Band, hailing from the Philippines with performances in luxury hotels and resorts across China, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Maldives will provide the soundtrack to magical evenings with their vocal prowess and skillful mastery of guitar, keyboard, and saxophone.

For an unforgettable New Year’s Eve soirée, delight in an opulent Gala Dinner complete with live culinary theatrics and a sumptuous selection of both timeless classics and global gastronomic treasures. As a prelude to the mesmerising countdown, immerse yourself in a captivating tapestry of performances from across the globe in a Cultural Show. The pinnacle of the night arrives with the “Friendship in Diversity” New Year’s Eve and Countdown Party. Groove to the harmonious melodies of the Beatus Band, an exceptional musical ensemble hailing from the Philippines, and dance into the night’s embrace with the resort’s resident DJ. To heighten the jubilation, guests can stand the chance to win the lucky draw with amazing prices at stake. Together with its guests, Angsana Velavaru will usher in 2024 by celebrating diversity, fostering friendships, and honouring traditions – truly “Moments in our Hearts”.

The season of celebration and joy is just around the corner – and there is no better place to better #SenseTheMoment than Angsana Velavaru. Download Angsana Velavaru’s Festive Brochure 2023 – 2024. Find out more through this link: Sharing Time Offer | Angsana Velavaru Resort & Spa. Enjoy and earn Accor Live Limitless points, too!