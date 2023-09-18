News
#SenseTheMoment escape to Angsana Velavaru Maldives with Vietnam’s acclaimed singer, top travel blogger Quang Vinh
Vietnam’s acclaimed singer and top travel blogger, Quang Vinh, with an impressive following in both the music and travel realms, has embarked on an extraordinary “SenseTheMoment” escape to Angsana Velavaru, a breathtaking island resort in the virtually untouched South Nilandhe Atoll in the Maldives.
Crowned as “Travel Blogger of the Year” during the 2022 Men and Life Awards Vietnam, Quang Vinh’s exceptional content characterised by its diversity, depth, and superior quality has established noteworthy collaborations with various travel organisations and renowned brands. These include national-level travel campaigns such as the “Embracing Taiwan” initiative organised by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the “Reimagine Singapore Neigbourhoods,” which was orchestrated by VisitSingapore. Furthermore, he has forged partnerships with leading luxury airlines and esteemed hospitality brands, including Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Aman, Six Senses, Banyan Tree Group, and many others. Notably, Quang Vinh is at the forefront of the travel influencer scene in Vietnam, actively championing sustainable travel experiences through his impactful “Saving Coral Project” and “Less Plastic Campaign.”
As Quang Vinh explored Angsana Velavaru, he uncovered the “101 Things to Do” – a diverse collection of activities that ensures something for every traveller to enjoy, whether seeking relaxation, adventure, or cultural immersion. He indulged in exquisite food and beverage offerings, experienced the warmth of the diverse staff, and simply did “SenseTheMoment,” which encapsulates the essence of mindfulness and the art of savouring life’s precious moments.
With his reality travel show “Quang Vinh Passport”, he takes the audience to many corners of the world, such as Australia, Spain, Portugal, France, Russia, Turkey, Taiwan, Singapore, Bhutan, Japan, Korea, Philippines, and Maldives. Quang Vinh’s passion for travel and his desire to inspire others to explore and connect with the world align perfectly with Angsana Velavaru’s commitment to eco-conscious experiences and warm hospitality.
Inspired to visit Angsana Velavaru and immerse in the “101 Things to Do” soon? Linger longer and save up to 35% for a minimum 5 nights’ stay with the “Stay More, Pay Less Offer”. Enjoy and earn Accor Live Limitless points, too! Find out more through this link: Stay More, Pay Less | Angsana Velavaru Resort Maldives.
Action
ROBINSON NOONU offers exciting sports, well-being events for guests
ROBINSON NOONU, the premium resort on the Maldivian island Orivaru, is offering guests the chance to experience innovative concepts and practice them with experienced coaches and experts. The resort’s upcoming event weeks include the HOT IRON Event Week, Mindful METIME Event-Week, “BODY POSITIVITY”-Event, and “Your timeout” Yoga-Event.
From October 16th to 21st, 2023, guests can participate in the HOT IRON Event Week “Strength meets mobility”, led by Sebastian Prahl. This strength-endurance training with the barbell is suitable for all levels and focuses on body toning and fat reduction.
The Mindful METIME Event Week, led by Peter Praunsmändtl, takes place from November 7th to 19th, 2023. Guests can find their inner strength through meditations, breathing exercises, and workout classes, including Pilates and mobility sessions.
From December 22nd, 2023, to January 13th, 2024, guests can participate in the “BODY POSITIVITY” Event with Sava Assenov. This event includes core training, Pilates, and yoga flows, as well as early bird workouts and intensive whole-body workouts.
For those looking for a yoga-focused event, the “Your timeout” Yoga Event with Anja Bölitz takes place from January 13th to 27th, 2024. Bölitz, founder of emBODYMINDing®, focuses on healthy alignment for the body and mind, combining yoga and fascia training with meditation and mindfulness.
“Many of our guests come to our island not only to relax and enjoy the dreamlike scenery, but also to benefit their body and mind during their holiday,” said Jan-Hendrik Karliczek, General Manager of ROBINSON NOONU. “With our sport and well-being event weeks, we offer them the opportunity to get to know new innovative concepts and to practice them with experienced coaches and experts.”
In addition to the special event weeks, the resort offers a wide range of activities for all guests to enjoy, including volleyball, badminton, football, water polo, table tennis, billiards, snorkelling, diving, fishing, sailing, boat tours, and wakeboarding.
Action
Inaugural Kandooma Manta Week kicks off on World Manta Day 2023
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives celebrates the annual World Manta Day (17 Sept) with the naming of a recently rescued Giant Oceanic Manta Ray, an award and a variety of guest activities for the resort’s inaugural Kandooma Manta Week. World Manta Day has been created to celebrate manta rays and to raise awareness of the threats that these beautiful, mysterious, ocean giants face.
Last month divers from Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives led by Japanese PADI-certified Dive Instructor Tomoyo, freed a Giant Oceanic Manta Ray tangled in ghost nets, at a site nearby to the island resort. The Manta Trust through its identification process has now confirmed the Manta is an adult male and is the 915th Oceanic Manta Ray to be spotted in Maldivian waters. As part of the identification process the Manta was named ‘Kandooma’ in honour of where it was seen and the dive team who freed it from tangled nets.
“We are delighted to have the Manta named after our natural island, Kandooma. When the Manta Trust shared confirmation of the name with us, I was absolutely thrilled,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, who was one of the divers who freed the Manta.
As part of the Kandooma Manta Week activities at the resort, the team at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives will host a naming ceremony for Kandooma the Manta and will honour the Dive Instructor, Tomoyo from the Kandooma Dive Centre for her bravery, seizing the opportunity to cut ‘Kandooma’ the Giant Oceanic Manta Ray free. Other activities for the week long celebration of Manta Rays includes special scuba dives and snorkelling excursions to observe these giants in their natural environment and learn about their behaviours, the threats to their survival and share the story of the freeing of ‘Kandooma’.
“Tomoyo showed no hesitation on the dive. First ensuring the group of accompanying divers were all safe before proceeding. Fortunately they were all experienced and each had enough air remaining for her to do this. In all it took about three and a half minutes to free Kandooma. I was so proud of her for the way she conducted herself and took positive action. I think also the other divers need to be acknowledged as well, they remained calm, kept their distance, didn’t interfere with what Tomoyo was doing and recorded the entire encounter,” added Mark.
The newly named Manta, ’Kandooma’, is estimated to be 4 metres in size. While confirmed origin of the fishing net is yet to be confirmed, it is understood it is not Maldivian and has drifted with the tide from another country, reinforcing the importance of education and responsible disposal of nets and fishing line.
The theme of World Manta Day 2023 is Tourism. Tourism plays a pivotal role in Manta Ray conservation, as it helps to raise awareness, generates funding for research, and contributes to efforts to protect Manta Ray habitats and prevents their exploitation.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma is on the doorstep to some of the Maldives Top Ten Dive Sites and the wellbeing of the ocean and all the life within it, is important to guests and hotel staff alike. The resort aligns its efforts with IHG’s purpose True Hospitality for Good, through their sustainability programme ‘Journey to Tomorrow’ which is the hotel group’s response to helping achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
Recent events with Kandooma the Manta have inspired the resort’s management to add two free Scuba Dives per day for certified divers staying at the resort for 3 nights or more.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for various leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas, the Kandoo Kids’ Club, and its complete activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For guests who desire the ultimate relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island. The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate tranquility and escape for body and mind.
News
Live well, travel well: Experience life through a different lens with Banyan Tree Group
Travelling has the power to transform perspectives. In unfamiliar surroundings, the ordinary becomes captivating, unlikely connections are forged, and discomfort awakens the senses to deeper insights. As travellers explore new destinations, they discover different parts of themselves, and open entirely new worlds.
Showcasing an extraordinary array of offerings across its diverse portfolio of hotels, resorts, spas, and gallery outlets in various countries, Banyan Tree Group invites guests to embark on a journey of exploration, new possibilities, and self-discovery.
From 15 September to 15 October 2023, the annual “Live Well, Travel Well” campaign invites travellers to immerse themselves in the world of Banyan Tree Group’s multi-brand Hotels and Resorts, indulge in rejuvenating Spa experiences, discover exquisite craftsmanship at the Gallery, and experience the exceptional personal care line, Essentials.
Join Banyan Tree Group’s anniversary celebration to experience life through a different lens:
- Stay longer to explore some of the world’s most spectacular locales with up to 40% savings at select accommodations, ensuring exceptional value and creating unforgettable experiences.
- Rejuvenate between adventures with 35% off à la carte Spa treatments with 35% off (excluding beauty and facial treatments, and other promotional treatments).
- Support artisan communities and gain an appreciation for indigenous crafts with 35% off retail items (excluding consignment and other promotional items) at Gallery.
- Take the spa experience home with the Essentials personal care line at 35% off on purchases over USD 150.
Participating properties include all three resorts in the Maldives – Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru and Angsana Velavaru.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is a luxury barefoot tropical paradise at the heart of North Male’ Atoll, 25-minute away from Velana International Airport via speedboat. With 48 pool villas dotting around the island, privacy and relaxation can easily be attained.
Situated approximately two-minute away via speedboat from Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru lies Dhawa Ihuru, formerly known as Angsana Ihuru, is a distinct island retreat of its own with 45 villas, and dubbed as “one of the best house reefs” in the Maldives.
Angsana Velavaru, known as “Turtle Island” in the Dhivehi language, and the first to have an exclusive collection of water villas in the Maldives, is perched on a private lagoon in the virtually untouched South Nilandhe Atoll.
This multi-brand campaign encapsulates the essence of living well and travelling well, highlighting the Group’s commitment to prioritising wellness across all its offerings.
For more information and reservations, please visit https://www.banyantreegroup.com/offers/live-well-travel-well.
