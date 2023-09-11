Dive into an Aqua Utopia festive celebration at Nova Maldives

Kick off the holiday season with a tropical Christmas and welcome the new year with an underwater themed celebration at Nova, the bright new star among resorts in the Maldives. Nestled in the heart of South Ari Atoll, the soulful island has carefully crafted a unique programme full of magical experiences. From 22nd December 2023 to 6th January 2024, all guests will be immersed in “Aqua Utopia” celebration.

The natural laidback island will transform into a picturesque underwater-inspired playground to reconnect with the loved ones. From exquisite gala dinners under the stars to ocean themed parties and underwater adventures, guests will be spoilt for choice at Nova.

The season’s itinerary will begin with the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony to welcome the festive spirit. The following days will be brimming with splendour activities including the much-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus. Guests will gather on Christmas Eve cocktail party at Solis pool followed by a delectable gala dinner at Soul Kitchen for an enchanting evening. Moreover, meticulously culinary experiences crafted to nourish the soul from authentic Japanese cuisine and delightful island-style barbecue to wine pairing dinners amidst the starry night sky coupled with great performances of talented musicians, a gastronomic affair beyond imagination awaits the culinary connoisseurs. Guests can also unleash their talented inner chef with multiple cooking classes and competitions to craft mouth-watering delights.

Throughout the season, the soulful island will take all guests to discover beneath the Indian Ocean from bioluminescent snorkelling and swimming with the gentle giants’ whale sharks and manta rays to witnessing the graceful dolphins. For the adrenaline seekers, they will enjoy the bird’s eye view of Nova with an unforgettable parasailing adventure, and they also can sail on the blue water on a catamaran to admire the captivating sunset or embark on the exhilarating big game fishing. The nature lovers can participate in eco-friendly activities with flora and fauna workshops and the coral gardening sponsorship.

There are countless ways to spark the joy this festive season at Nova, from white and full moon parties to underwater themed nights. Guests can toast to 2024 with a magical New Year Eve countdown party and witness the fireworks display that will illuminate the starry sky with dazzling colours. Moreover, incredible performances of LED and fire shows coupled with live band and DJ music will ignite the souls.

In the midst of all the celebrations, guests will be taken to a rejuvenating journey at Eskape Spa with bespoke spa treatments specially curated to awaken the spirit and dive into serenity while harmonising mind, body, and soul.

Nova promises all guests an awe-inspiring festive journey filled with enriched memories that will last for a lifetime. To discover more the magical Aqua Utopia celebration, please visit: https://nova-maldives.com/aqua-utopia/