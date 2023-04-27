The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort Upgrades All Villas with Private Pools

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, nestled in BAA Atoll, the heart of the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, has completed of an enhancement project for its villas. The resort’s 70 overwater and beach villas now feature private pools, offering guests a chance to indulge in unparalleled luxury and relaxation during their stay. This development comes in response to the increasing demand from travelers seeking luxurious accommodation with private facilities, elevating their experience while staying at the resort.

Each private pool has been carefully designed to complement the natural surroundings of the resort, providing guests with a sense of tranquility and privacy. The resort’s team has worked meticulously to ensure that every guest feels right at home and experiences the ultimate level of comfort and sophistication.

Designed by award-winning architects PEIA Association, the resort offers 70 villas, with a distinct eco-friendly Italian design, exceptional dining experiences and a transformative wellness offering. Built overwater, the Heavenly Spa by Westin™ enhances the sense of calm the water brings and with a choice of four unique outlets, The Pearl, Island Kitchen, Hawker and Sunset Bar, guests can experience a delightful range of cuisines during their stay.

“We are proud to announce the completion of our enhancement project for our villas,” said Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. “We always strive to exceed our guests’ expectations, and the addition of private pools in our villas is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible experience. Whether guests are looking to unwind in seclusion or simply bask in the sun, our private pools will complement their dream island escape.”

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is renowned for its outstanding service and facilities oriented towards wellness. The resort has received numerous awards, including most recently being named the “Best Luxury Wellness Resort in the Maldives” by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2023.

Guests can now indulge in the ultimate relaxation and luxury of private pools in all of the resort’s villas. The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites travelers to experience the epitome of luxury and well-being and to book their ultimate holiday experience.

To know more about the resort visit www.westin-maldives.com